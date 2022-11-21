ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

One man arrested, another man wanted, in Fall River afternoon shooting

Fall River Police have arrested one man and are searching for another after a shooting that took place in the city earlier this month. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on November 3 at approximately 2:40 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of America Street after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. Responding units were advised that there was a male on the ground, bleeding from the stomach.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket police respond to disturbance at Max Read Field

(WJAR) — Pawtucket police responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of Max Read Field on Tuesday night. The Tollman and Shea High School football Thanksgiving game took place at the field earlier in the night. NBC 10 News crews on the scene observed several police cars and...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Man with ties to Fall River, Lowell wanted in connection to fatal shooting

Authorities are looking for a man they believe to be connected to a fatal shooting in Lowell. A release says Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, has ties to Lowell and Fall River. Garcia-Rey allegedly shot 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi after an argument about a “traffic dispute” on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street last Tuesday.
LOWELL, MA
Turnto10.com

Fire forces 24 people from their homes day before Thanksgiving

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire displaced 24 residents at a multi-level New Bedford home on Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire started in the back right corner of the building because someone left something on the stove unattended. According to New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger, the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials recover male victim that jumped from Jamestown Bridge

Officials have recovered a male victim that jumped from a local bridge this week. According to Jay Wegimont of Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the Marine Task Force was notified and responded at 2:21 p.m. Monday to the area of the Jamestown Bridge. A DEM patrol boat was first to locate the victim in the water about a half-mile north of the Plum Point Light House.
JAMESTOWN, RI
CBS Boston

I-Team: Driver of SUV in Hingham Apple Store crash is 53-year-old man

HINGHAM - Sources tell the WBZ-TV I-Team the driver of the mangled Toyota 4Runner is a 53-year-old Massachusetts man who the district attorney says is with police. The I-Team has also learned the man had an out-of-state drunk driving charge on his record. Sources say reconstructing crashes like this one takes time. They will be trying to determine if it was an accident, a mechanical failure or something else. Sources tell the I-Team the crash is now in the hands of the Massachusetts State Police Collision analysis and reconstruction team. Sources say investigators will use forensic data from...
HINGHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Shooting in Providence Wednesday night being investigated as a homicide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police are currently on the scene of a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night. Providence police responded to Hazael street around 6:30 pm for reports of a shooting. Maj. David Lapatin confirmed one person is dead. The case is being investigated as a homicide.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Antique clock, cash register stolen from Warwick auto repair shop

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The owner of a Warwick auto repair shop cannot figure out a weekend break-in. Someone shattered the glass door of Hillsgrove Servicenter to get inside, but didn't steal what you would expect. Hillsgrove Servicenter President Arthur DeFrance said his antique clock and cash register were...
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

1 killed, 1 injured in Providence house fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was killed and another person was injured after a two-alarm fire in Providence late Saturday night. Crews responding to Lisbon Street just after 10:30 p.m. found fire coming from the third story of the triple-decker. Two victims were found on the third floor, according to Deputy Chief Stephen Houle. […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
NBC Connecticut

Horse Back Home After Waterford Police Find Owner

Police searched for the owner of a horse that was found in Waterford on Tuesday morning. Officers said the male horse was found on Butlertown Road. Police posted about the wayward horse on Facebook. Tuesday afternoon police updated the post to say the owner had been found and the horse...
WATERFORD, CT
CBS Boston

Witnesses recall chaotic moments after Hingham Apple store crash

BOSTON – The moment an SUV slammed into the Hingham Apple store on Monday, it shook the businesses all around.  Two store managers at the Brandy Melville women's clothing shop next door were left shaking.  "It sounded like an explosion," assistant store manager Shaelin Mason said. "It was like a bomb or something went off, a big explosion."  Her friend and fellow store manager Chloe Murphy said she knew something wasn't right.  "We looked at each other like two deer in the headlights," Murphy said.  Fearing for their own safety, they ran and were the first to see the carnage...
HINGHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy