Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Related
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket officer struck by vehicle in disturbance at Max Read Field
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket police officer was struck and dragged by a vehicle during an incident at Max Read Field on Tuesday night, according to police. Police said they were called for a reported disturbance at the Tolman and Shea high school football game at about 8 p.m.
Pawtucket officer hit, dragged by car during altercation
A Pawtucket police officer was injured and gunshots were fired during an incident Tuesday night that resulted in several arrests.
fallriverreporter.com
One man arrested, another man wanted, in Fall River afternoon shooting
Fall River Police have arrested one man and are searching for another after a shooting that took place in the city earlier this month. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on November 3 at approximately 2:40 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of America Street after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. Responding units were advised that there was a male on the ground, bleeding from the stomach.
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police respond to disturbance at Max Read Field
(WJAR) — Pawtucket police responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of Max Read Field on Tuesday night. The Tollman and Shea High School football Thanksgiving game took place at the field earlier in the night. NBC 10 News crews on the scene observed several police cars and...
Turnto10.com
Man with ties to Fall River, Lowell wanted in connection to fatal shooting
Authorities are looking for a man they believe to be connected to a fatal shooting in Lowell. A release says Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, has ties to Lowell and Fall River. Garcia-Rey allegedly shot 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi after an argument about a “traffic dispute” on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street last Tuesday.
Turnto10.com
Providence Board of Licenses says Cadillac Lounge can reopen, with conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Board of Licenses said Wednesday that Cadillac Lounge can reopen, but under certain conditions. The strip club has been shut down since the weekend, when a Fall River man was stabbed to death in an adjoining parking lot. The board said Cadillac Lounge...
Turnto10.com
Fire forces 24 people from their homes day before Thanksgiving
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire displaced 24 residents at a multi-level New Bedford home on Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire started in the back right corner of the building because someone left something on the stove unattended. According to New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger, the...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials recover male victim that jumped from Jamestown Bridge
Officials have recovered a male victim that jumped from a local bridge this week. According to Jay Wegimont of Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the Marine Task Force was notified and responded at 2:21 p.m. Monday to the area of the Jamestown Bridge. A DEM patrol boat was first to locate the victim in the water about a half-mile north of the Plum Point Light House.
25 Investigates: Driving record of the man behind the wheel in deadly Hingham crash
25 Investigates has gathered more information regarding Bradley Rein, the driver of the car that barreled through a Hingham Apple Store Monday, killing one and injuring 20 others. Rein, who recently moved to the South Shore from Natick, only has one serious violation on his record. A now-expunged 2021 drunk...
sheltonherald.com
Boy, 14, thrown from SUV that went down embankment off Route 2 in East Hartford, police say
EAST HARTFORD — A Norwich 14-year-old was seriously injured Sunday when he was thrown from a car as it plummeted down an embankment off Route 2, state police said. The driver also appeared to have serious injuries, while the front-seat passenger had injuries that appeared to be minor, police said.
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 rides along with North Kingstown DUI task force on 'Blackout Wednesday'
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year. It’s also among the deadliest, according to the North Kingstown Police Department. 'Blackout Wednesday' can lead to some serious outcomes which means officials are stepping up. NBC 10 News...
I-Team: Driver of SUV in Hingham Apple Store crash is 53-year-old man
HINGHAM - Sources tell the WBZ-TV I-Team the driver of the mangled Toyota 4Runner is a 53-year-old Massachusetts man who the district attorney says is with police. The I-Team has also learned the man had an out-of-state drunk driving charge on his record. Sources say reconstructing crashes like this one takes time. They will be trying to determine if it was an accident, a mechanical failure or something else. Sources tell the I-Team the crash is now in the hands of the Massachusetts State Police Collision analysis and reconstruction team. Sources say investigators will use forensic data from...
Police ID man killed in Providence stabbing
The Providence Police Department is expected to provide an update on the fatal stabbing that occurred outside a nightclub over the weekend.
ABC6.com
Shooting in Providence Wednesday night being investigated as a homicide
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police are currently on the scene of a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night. Providence police responded to Hazael street around 6:30 pm for reports of a shooting. Maj. David Lapatin confirmed one person is dead. The case is being investigated as a homicide.
Turnto10.com
Fall River man fatally stabbed during confrontation in Providence parking lot
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Police Department on Monday released the name of a man who was stabbed to death over the weekend. Stephon Calice, 26, died early Saturday morning after he was attacked in the parking lot outside the Cadillac Lounge. Police have not made any arrests...
Turnto10.com
Antique clock, cash register stolen from Warwick auto repair shop
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The owner of a Warwick auto repair shop cannot figure out a weekend break-in. Someone shattered the glass door of Hillsgrove Servicenter to get inside, but didn't steal what you would expect. Hillsgrove Servicenter President Arthur DeFrance said his antique clock and cash register were...
1 killed, 1 injured in Providence house fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was killed and another person was injured after a two-alarm fire in Providence late Saturday night. Crews responding to Lisbon Street just after 10:30 p.m. found fire coming from the third story of the triple-decker. Two victims were found on the third floor, according to Deputy Chief Stephen Houle. […]
NBC Connecticut
Horse Back Home After Waterford Police Find Owner
Police searched for the owner of a horse that was found in Waterford on Tuesday morning. Officers said the male horse was found on Butlertown Road. Police posted about the wayward horse on Facebook. Tuesday afternoon police updated the post to say the owner had been found and the horse...
Man charged with threatening to bomb Coventry Town Hall
Police arrested Gilbert Dion, 81, and charged him with threatening to place a bomb in a public building.
Witnesses recall chaotic moments after Hingham Apple store crash
BOSTON – The moment an SUV slammed into the Hingham Apple store on Monday, it shook the businesses all around. Two store managers at the Brandy Melville women's clothing shop next door were left shaking. "It sounded like an explosion," assistant store manager Shaelin Mason said. "It was like a bomb or something went off, a big explosion." Her friend and fellow store manager Chloe Murphy said she knew something wasn't right. "We looked at each other like two deer in the headlights," Murphy said. Fearing for their own safety, they ran and were the first to see the carnage...
Comments / 0