ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com

Ballantyne’s Backyard will light up for Christmas

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular will transform Ballantyne’s Backyard from 5 to 10 p.m. daily, Dec. 12 to 31. with a walking trail filled with over a million lights and larger-than-life installations. Guests will experience a winter wonderland with oversized snow globes, hundreds of decorated trees,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Organizers Prepare For Charlotte’s Thanksgiving Eve Parade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 76th Annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade kicks off Wednesday in Uptown Charlotte. Organizers put finishing touches on all the preparations ahead of the parade Tuesday. This year, the parade will once again be held on Thanksgiving Eve. The parade moved to the day before Thanksgiving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Q&A: Behind the Scenes at Speedway Christmas

It’s crunch time for Garrett Carter. As Charlotte Motor Speedway’s vice president of operations, Carter oversees Speedway Christmas, Concord’s drive-through event, which uses roughly 4 million twinkling lights and dancing displays timed to holiday music. We caught up with the magic maker in mid-November to learn about what goes into this annual tradition, now in its 13th year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcexclusive.com

Gerrard Builders: One of the Best Custom Builders Charlotte NC

Bryan Gerrard used a life-long passion for building to create an indelible Charlotte business. He founded Gerrard Builders, one of the best custom builders in Charlotte NC, in 2004 to focus entirely on building truly remarkable residences across the greater area. He shares that there is “no greater achievement than being able to have an ever-growing list of happy homeowners living life to the fullest in their Gerrard-built homes.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Holiday Pop Up Events Happening Across the Carolinas

Looking to celebrate the holidays in South Carolina this year? There are tons of pop-up events happening throughout the holidays and what better way to celebrate than to attend? Tis’ the season to celebrate and have fun with friends and family! So, lucky for you we are looking to find and share tons of celebrations for you to enjoy. Eater Carolinas has a list of fun festive holiday pop-up events happening across the Carolinas. Check out some of these events and start planning!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Italian Pigs in a Blanket Appetizer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are going to make a fun Thanksgiving Appetizer. It’s a fund dish for kids and adults alike. Melanie and Andy Tritten will get us started with this fun thanksgiving appetizer. They are called Italian Pigs in a Blanket and we are going to arrange to look like a turkey for thanksgiving, but they are also great for Christmas and Chanukah. “We as a family always make these at my sister’s house – for Chanukah In the shape of a menorah and for Christmas, in the shape of a Christmas tree or a Wreath” says Melanie. Here is how you make them:
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Waffle House Employee Throws Out Customer Like Trash

By now you should know, if The Waffle House is in the news, I must bring it to light. What’s funny, is I don’t think I ever wrote about my own bizarre experience, not long ago. Quickly. We were out with another couple for a Sunday Funday of brewery hopping. Collectively, we decided The Waffle House would be the perfect ending. It was 9pm on a Saturday night. The Waffle House in Monroe had chairs on the tables, and we were informed upon entering that they were closing. Apparently, not enough employees showed up to work and their manager said close. Close. The Waffle House. They don’t even close during 99% of most hurricanes and natural disasters. Wait, it gets better. We drove to the location in Indian Trail. It only had 4 tables open and a line out the door for the same reason. Crazy. However, not as crazy as THIS!
MONROE, NC
power98fm.com

Charlotte Restaurant Makes Esquire’s Best New Restaurants in America

Nothing like some good eating! Around this time of year, we are either traveling to visit family or having family visit us. Either way, you always want to take your friends and family to great places when they come to town. Well, we may have found a great restaurant for you to start with that made a new best list. Supperland recently made Esquire’s list of the best new restaurants in 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Calling on Cabarrus County holiday angels

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 18th consecutive year, the Wendy Gainey Memorial Christmas Tree is shining bright in the rotunda of the Cabarrus County Government Center. And the program continues to grow, with Gainey trees at multiple County sites including the Senior Center (Concord) and branches of the...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Walking Charlotte’s oldest Black neighborhood

For local historian Michael Turner Webb, the connections found in Charlotte’s Historic West End are personal. The history graduate from Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), a storied historically Black college and university (HBCU) with origins extending back more than 150 years, has a special affinity for this Black neighborhood and loves to share its backstory whenever he gets the opportunity.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rachael Previews ‘Light The Knights’ At Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The baseball stadium has been fully transformed into a winter wonderland complete with ice skating, snow tubing, live entertainment and more!. There will also be Christmas shopping and visits with Santa. The event runs from November 23rd until January 8th. Times and ticket prices vary. They...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy