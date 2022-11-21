Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com
Ballantyne’s Backyard will light up for Christmas
CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular will transform Ballantyne’s Backyard from 5 to 10 p.m. daily, Dec. 12 to 31. with a walking trail filled with over a million lights and larger-than-life installations. Guests will experience a winter wonderland with oversized snow globes, hundreds of decorated trees,...
This Is The Best Cake Shop In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
wccbcharlotte.com
Organizers Prepare For Charlotte’s Thanksgiving Eve Parade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 76th Annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade kicks off Wednesday in Uptown Charlotte. Organizers put finishing touches on all the preparations ahead of the parade Tuesday. This year, the parade will once again be held on Thanksgiving Eve. The parade moved to the day before Thanksgiving...
charlottemagazine.com
Q&A: Behind the Scenes at Speedway Christmas
It’s crunch time for Garrett Carter. As Charlotte Motor Speedway’s vice president of operations, Carter oversees Speedway Christmas, Concord’s drive-through event, which uses roughly 4 million twinkling lights and dancing displays timed to holiday music. We caught up with the magic maker in mid-November to learn about what goes into this annual tradition, now in its 13th year.
iredellfreenews.com
Josh’s Farmer’s Market finds temporary location to finish out holiday season
Josh’s Farmer’s Market, which was left in limbo after after the Town of Mooresville forced owner Josh Graham to close his operation at the Lowe’s YMCA on October 31, has found a temporary home at 140 Raceway Drive, just off Williamson Road at the former Red’s Gym facility.
qcexclusive.com
Gerrard Builders: One of the Best Custom Builders Charlotte NC
Bryan Gerrard used a life-long passion for building to create an indelible Charlotte business. He founded Gerrard Builders, one of the best custom builders in Charlotte NC, in 2004 to focus entirely on building truly remarkable residences across the greater area. He shares that there is “no greater achievement than being able to have an ever-growing list of happy homeowners living life to the fullest in their Gerrard-built homes.”
power98fm.com
Holiday Pop Up Events Happening Across the Carolinas
Looking to celebrate the holidays in South Carolina this year? There are tons of pop-up events happening throughout the holidays and what better way to celebrate than to attend? Tis’ the season to celebrate and have fun with friends and family! So, lucky for you we are looking to find and share tons of celebrations for you to enjoy. Eater Carolinas has a list of fun festive holiday pop-up events happening across the Carolinas. Check out some of these events and start planning!
WCNC
Italian Pigs in a Blanket Appetizer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are going to make a fun Thanksgiving Appetizer. It’s a fund dish for kids and adults alike. Melanie and Andy Tritten will get us started with this fun thanksgiving appetizer. They are called Italian Pigs in a Blanket and we are going to arrange to look like a turkey for thanksgiving, but they are also great for Christmas and Chanukah. “We as a family always make these at my sister’s house – for Chanukah In the shape of a menorah and for Christmas, in the shape of a Christmas tree or a Wreath” says Melanie. Here is how you make them:
Charlotte Stories
America’s Longest Pedestrian Bridge Lit Up For Christmas Just A Few Hours West of Charlotte
The longest pedestrian bridge in North America just lit up over 40,000 Christmas lights over 140 feet in the air to cap off one of the Charlotte region’s most impressive Christmas displays. The 680-foot-long bridge now includes a 300-foot-long lighted tunnel pedestrians can walk through while dangling over the...
country1037fm.com
Waffle House Employee Throws Out Customer Like Trash
By now you should know, if The Waffle House is in the news, I must bring it to light. What’s funny, is I don’t think I ever wrote about my own bizarre experience, not long ago. Quickly. We were out with another couple for a Sunday Funday of brewery hopping. Collectively, we decided The Waffle House would be the perfect ending. It was 9pm on a Saturday night. The Waffle House in Monroe had chairs on the tables, and we were informed upon entering that they were closing. Apparently, not enough employees showed up to work and their manager said close. Close. The Waffle House. They don’t even close during 99% of most hurricanes and natural disasters. Wait, it gets better. We drove to the location in Indian Trail. It only had 4 tables open and a line out the door for the same reason. Crazy. However, not as crazy as THIS!
‘I can get what I want’: NC man buys lottery ticket at Food Lion on a whim, wins $100,000
Zick, 76, said he stopped at the Food Lion on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road in Charlotte to pick up a few things for his sister when he decided to buy his $20 ticket.
cn2.com
Chester Woman Cooks 35th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner For Those In Need
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Some are giving in Chester on this Tuesday and have been for more than 3 decades. Bobbie Brown helped cook her 35th annual thanksgiving dinner at Cedar Grove Baptist Church to be given out to senior citizens, the homeless, and anyone in need of a hot meal.
power98fm.com
Charlotte Restaurant Makes Esquire’s Best New Restaurants in America
Nothing like some good eating! Around this time of year, we are either traveling to visit family or having family visit us. Either way, you always want to take your friends and family to great places when they come to town. Well, we may have found a great restaurant for you to start with that made a new best list. Supperland recently made Esquire’s list of the best new restaurants in 2022.
WBTV
Calling on Cabarrus County holiday angels
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 18th consecutive year, the Wendy Gainey Memorial Christmas Tree is shining bright in the rotunda of the Cabarrus County Government Center. And the program continues to grow, with Gainey trees at multiple County sites including the Senior Center (Concord) and branches of the...
Longtime midtown restaurant Mama Ricotta’s reopens after $1M renovation, expansion
CHARLOTTE — Mama Ricotta’s is back in business after a $1 million renovation and expansion. The midtown restaurant on South Kings Drive welcomed its first diners back for dinner service on Monday, after being shuttered for three weeks. “I think people are going to really like the look,...
WECT
Life in the fast lane: Pink Energy execs drove Porsche, luxury cars on company dime
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the bankruptcy proceedings continue for North Carolina based solar power company Pink Energy, internal records from the business reveal executive leaders’ expensive tastes in cars was put on the corporate credit card. WBTV exclusively obtained copies of invoices for the vehicles Pink Energy, formerly...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Native Shot Nine Times During Club Q Shooting Has A Message For His Hometown
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Barrett Hudson can’t escape the memories of last weekend. He was at Club Q when a gunman opened fire inside the gay night club. Hudson remains in a hospital bed in Colorado. “He had the A.R. 15 and he pointed it at this dude,”...
Raleigh News & Observer
Walking Charlotte’s oldest Black neighborhood
For local historian Michael Turner Webb, the connections found in Charlotte’s Historic West End are personal. The history graduate from Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), a storied historically Black college and university (HBCU) with origins extending back more than 150 years, has a special affinity for this Black neighborhood and loves to share its backstory whenever he gets the opportunity.
wccbcharlotte.com
Rachael Previews ‘Light The Knights’ At Truist Field
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The baseball stadium has been fully transformed into a winter wonderland complete with ice skating, snow tubing, live entertainment and more!. There will also be Christmas shopping and visits with Santa. The event runs from November 23rd until January 8th. Times and ticket prices vary. They...
wccbcharlotte.com
Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
