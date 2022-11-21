Read full article on original website
thefastmode.com
Mobile Identity: Leveraging the Mobile Network to Deliver Hyper-Targeting Strategies
In this webinar we will be uncovering some of the strategies MNOs can adopt to deliver highly personalized and targeted offerings to their customers using mobile identities. Driven by technologies that enable MNOs to extract valuable insights on customer behaviour and preferences, these strategies can go a long way in not only augmenting operator revenues but also giving them an edge in the digital marketing space. Expanding marketing automation to existing content and merchant partner ecosystems, MNOs can leverage mobile identities to identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities for various players while delivering a greater CX for mobile users.
Futurism
Companies Already Investing in Tech to Scan Employees’ Brains
It's no secret that a lot of bosses out there would love to get inside their employees' heads. And now, perhaps unfortunately for said employees, they might be starting to actually do so. A number of companies have cropped up in recent years offering employers mind-reading devices for their workforce....
TechCrunch
Google to pay $391.5 million in location-tracking settlement with 40 states
“For years Google has prioritized profit over their users’ privacy,” said Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum in a news release. “They have been crafty and deceptive. Consumers thought they had turned off their location tracking features on Google, but the company continued to secretly record their movements and use that information for advertisers.”
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
Zuckerberg says WhatsApp business chat will drive sales sooner than metaverse
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that WhatsApp and Messenger would drive the company's next wave of sales growth, as he sought to assuage concerns about Meta's finances after its first mass layoffs.
Thousands of users mistakenly signed up to a management firm called Hive instead of buzzy Twitter alternative, Hive Social
Almost 4,000 people signed up for Hive.com on Monday, mistaking the site for the social-media app, Hive Social.
elearningindustry.com
Always Relevant, Never Outdated: Your Rapid eLearning Guide
Should your L&D department implement a rapid eLearning strategy? This rapid eLearning guide will help you answer that question based on your objectives and use case. More often than not, this approach is a cost-effective way to convert Flash to HTML5 and modernize outdated content. But you can also use it to develop fresh online training resources in a fraction of the time thanks to templates and other pre-built assets. Another option is to hire an outsourcing partner who specializes in rapid eLearning design to stretch your budget.
salestechstar.com
ACI Worldwide and NTT DATA Collaborate To Boost eCommerce Growth in Europe and Latin America
NTT DATA to offer state-of-the-art eCommerce capabilities to its merchant customers — focusing on the Italian market initially. Merchants across a wide range of sectors will benefit from access to a large network of global acquirers and alternative payment methods. ACI Worldwide , a global leader in mission-critical, real-time...
technewstoday.com
Computer Freezes on Startup – How to Fix It?
You may have experienced your PC desktop getting frozen in the middle of work due to some issue with Windows explorer. However, the situation is more complex when the PC freezes at the boot screen or the startup. This can happen if Windows is not able to get the required...
Mirakl Taps Cluster’s Billion-Product eCommerce Database
Cluster, a data provider for marketplaces and online retailers that has compiled a catalog of over a billion products, announced on Wednesday (Nov. 23) that it has forged a strategic partnership with the French eCommerce marketplace software provider Mirakl. Cluster’s tools and features will now be available to marketplaces using...
mmm-online.com
MM+M Podcast 11.22.22: Interviews from the Media Summit sidelines, plus a health policy update
Ease into the holiday weekend with soundbites from the sidelines of the MM+M Media Summit, covering telehealth, programmatic buying and streaming. Plus, a health policy update on the midterm elections, the split Congress and what itall means for healthcare.
NBC Chicago
Tax Prep Software Sent Back Personal Consumer Data to Meta and Google, Report Says
Popular tax prep software including TaxAct, TaxSlayer and H&R Block sent sensitive financial information to Facebook parent company Meta, an investigation by The Markup found. The software sent information like names, email addresses, income information and refund amounts to Meta via its pixel, the report said. Sending such information violates...
blockchainmagazine.net
Key Differences Between Web 3.0 And IoT(Internet Of Things)
The internet that you use today differs significantly from the internet that first appeared. First, there was the web 1.0 era, when static web pages made up the majority of websites on the internet. The web pages often provided information and occasionally helped with financial transactions. With the introduction of web 2.0, the subsequent internet generation began sometime around 2004.
blockchainmagazine.net
Key Distinctions Between The Metaverse And Virtual Reality
The concept of a virtual world where one can escape the real one is among the most interesting in modern technology. We’ve seen glimpses of virtual worlds where anyone can assume any identity in various science fiction literature. You may have lately heard a lot about the most recent metaverse advancements. On the other hand, due to the close relationship between the two technologies, there has been discussion over the similarities between the Metaverse and virtual reality.
hackernoon.com
Introducing the Uke Alpha - The First Wallet-less Blockchain Chat App That's Going to Break Web3
The Uke Protocol is a p2p, completely distributed messaging protocol. It utilizes local cryptography and a Substrate blockchain instance to verify, send, and receive messages in real-time — just like any other conventional messaging protocol, and can be used to construct messaging apps or any other application in which secure, private, real-time messaging is needed.
Digital Trends
Major tax services are sending your data to Meta and Google
A new report claims that Meta’s tracking Pixel has been used to collect your financial information when using popular tax filing services to send in your return. This is disturbing news for taxpayers that likely assumed these online tax services were keeping such information locked up securely. The types...
Android Authority
Tinder subscription plans compared
Are Tinder Plus, Gold, or Platinum worth your hard-earned cash?. If you want to try your luck, using Tinder for free can be a great way to pass the time. However, what if you want to get a bit more serious? You can essentially game the system by subscribing to Tinder Plus, Tinder Gold, or Tinder Platinum. You can see who likes you, get unlimited likes, and match with other people easier. Let’s go over how much Tinder Plus, Tinder Gold, and Tinder Platinum cost, as well as what you get by subscribing to each.
makeuseof.com
What Is DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials and Should You Install It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. You're being tracked online most of the time. Just about every website you visit tracks you, logs you, and profiles you for various reasons—serving you personalized ads is just one of them. To enhance your privacy protection from online tracking, you can install DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials on your Safari browser. This easy-to-install browser add-on for Safari will help you escape advertising trackers and keep your search history private.
Engadget
Tax prep websites have been sending sensitive financial data to Facebook
Meta's Pixel tracking tool is causing more headaches, this time for people filing their taxes online. The Markup has discovered that large tax prep services like H&R Block, TaxAct and TaxSlayer have been sending users' sensitive contact and financial information to Facebook through the Pixel. This sometimes included income data, filing statuses and even kids' college tuition grants.
