ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NY State of Health will be partnering with food pantries for the sixth consecutive holiday season to help ensure consumers can access high-quality, affordable health insurance for the upcoming year. Enrollment specialists will be at food pantries across the state during November and December to provide consumers with enrollment assistance. Consumers must enroll by December 15 for health coverage starting on January 1, 2023.

18 HOURS AGO