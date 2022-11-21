Read full article on original website
WXII 12
AAA: Prepare your car before traveling for holidays
As thousands of people hit the roads this Thanksgiving, AAA is asking drivers to ensure their vehicles are prepared. AAA anticipates helping about 400,000 stranded drivers nationwide during the holiday weekend. AAA reminds travelers that a little planning can go a long way to avoid a holiday breakdown. Joe Costello...
CAR AND DRIVER
Winter Is Back, but Don't Idle Your Car
There's no national law against idling a vehicle, but even if it's not illegal where you live, it just doesn't make sense to leave your car running if you're not in it. With the cold weather, it might be tempting to warm up your vehicle, but with modern cars, it's faster and more efficient to just start moving.
CityQ e-Bike: Not a Car and Not a Bike!
Do you hate being stuck in traffic? Do you wish you could find a way to get around town that was both fast and convenient? Well, your prayers have been answered! Introducing the CityQ eBike. This revolutionary new mode of transportation has all the comfort and features of a small car but without the hassle or expense. Keep reading to learn more about this amazing new product.
Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires
The age of old car tires can lend itself to disaster if owners don't replace them with newer tires. Read your TIN code on your tires to verify your tires' age. The post Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Did Truckers Pour Alcohol in Brake Systems?
Truck driving is an ever-changing system. Once truckers poured alcohol in brake systems for a strange reason. The post Why Did Truckers Pour Alcohol in Brake Systems? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Winter’s Early Arrival Means That You Have To Check Your Vehicle For Safety
For many people winter's early arrival has them thinking about skiing, snowboarding, and other winter activities. For drivers, it means checking out their vehicles and fixing things in anticipation of driving in the snow and ice. With winter unofficially-officially having begun in the last couple of weeks, it’s a good...
sippycupmom.com
You Need to Drive Safely Around Trucks, and Here’s Why
Driving is an essential part of modern life, and all must be safe and responsible on the roads. This is especially true when it comes to driving around large trucks. Trucks are larger and heavier than most other vehicles, which can pose a serious risk if they aren’t properly handled on the road. Therefore, it is crucial to take steps to drive safely around trucks to reduce the risk of accidents or injury. Some of the key reasons why you must drive safely around trucks include the following:
Futurism
Tesla Full Self-Driving Caught Ignoring Stop Signs on School Buses
With Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) still in its beta, the advanced driver assistance system is bound to run into a few problems. Take, for instance, school buses, which make frequent stops to allow children to board or disembark, and by law require drivers in all lanes not separated by a median to stop as well. You'd think recognizing that would be a massive priority for Tesla engineers, but according to one organization's testing, FSD outright ignored stop signs deployed by school buses.
atimeoutformommy.com
4 Safety Tips For Motorcycle Riders
Riding a motorcycle is fun and exciting as it can give the rider a different kind of thrill compared to the usual car driving. However, it is also considerably more dangerous for the rider and requires balance, coordination, and good judgment to minimize the risk of accidents. While it is best to prevent getting involved in accidents as much as possible, it would be a good idea to be ready for medical emergencies when you go out for a ride. That is not to say for sure that something will happen, but it is best to be prepared for any eventuality. In case of a dispute, it also helps to have motorcycle accident lawyers on standby to provide assistance when needed. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motorcyclists are almost 30 times more likely to suffer from fatal injuries from crashes than vehicle passengers. Chances of injury are also four times higher compared to car drivers and passengers. More than 5,000 motorcycle riders were involved in tragic crashes in the US in 2020. If you love to ride motorcycles, always keep safety in mind whenever you’re on the road. Like all motorcyclists, it is important to understand safety challenges such as size and visibility. You must be aware of and apply safe riding practices and be alert at all times. Here are four tips to help keep you safe while enjoying your ride:
zobuz.com
How to Drive Safe on a Motorcycle
Do you love the thrill of the open road? Are you considering taking to it on a motorcycle but concerned about safety?. The truth is motorcyclists face serious risks on the road. In 2020, motorcycle riders made up 14% of all road fatalities in the US. Motorcycles can be fun...
