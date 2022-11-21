ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Casper likely to see snow Wednesday ahead of sunny Thanksgiving

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area is likely to see some snow before Thanksgiving arrives, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. On Tuesday, sunny conditions are expected with a high near 47 degrees and wind gusts of up to 23 mph possible. Wednesday’s high...
oilcity.news

City of Casper announces Thanksgiving trash collection schedule

CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the City of Casper announced its trash collection schedule for the rest of Thanksgiving week. “Our solid waste staff will be spending Thursday with loved ones, then heading back to work Friday,” Rachel Bouzis, the communications and marketing spokesperson for the city, said. “The City of Casper is thankful for our committed essential services staff members who make our community a safe, beautiful place.”
county17.com

Medical condition may have factored in fatal crash in Cody on Saturday

CASPER, Wyo — A 75-year-old Wyoming man succumbed to injuries from a crash on Saturday in Cody, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A medical condition may have lead to the crash, according to the preliminary report. The crash occurred at 9:40 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Stampede...
oilcity.news

Casper-Natrona County Airport plans road repairs

CASPER, Wyo. — With several roads at the Casper-Natrona County Airport in need of repaving and repairs, the airport has begun the process of determining which are most in need of work. “We’ve got primary roads and then secondary roads that don’t have as much activity,” airport director Glenn...
K2 Radio

Casper Police Searching for Missing 52-Year-Old Casper Man

The Casper Police Department announced that they are searching for a missing 52-year-old man named Jay R. Burris. That's according to a post from the CPD, who wrote that they were "actively investigating the disappearance of 52-year-old Jay R. Burris of Casper, Wyoming." The Department wrote that Burris has been...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Rescue Mission wins case

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Rescue Mission faced legal charges earlier this year. When a non-christian applicant sued the organization for discrimination when they were not hired, claiming it was due to their faith. The EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and Wyoming Workforce Services also got involved...
oilcity.news

(COLUMN) Rice: Just Another Gal from Casper – Reading Craig Johnson

JUST ANOTHER GAL FROM CASPER: WHAT I’M READING RIGHT NOW EDITION…. Y’all, I just read my first bit of Craig Johnson, and I am hooked!. I’m familiar with his characters — in fact, the Longmire series is kind of a Ricechick Unicorn – it’s the only TV show that my mom, sister and I all watched and loved. But I’d never read any of the Longmire books.
