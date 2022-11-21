Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Casper likely to see snow Wednesday ahead of sunny Thanksgiving
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area is likely to see some snow before Thanksgiving arrives, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. On Tuesday, sunny conditions are expected with a high near 47 degrees and wind gusts of up to 23 mph possible. Wednesday’s high...
oilcity.news
Hogadon opening Friday, Dec. 2 on Casper Mountain, including night skiing
CASPER, Wyo. — Hogadon Basin Ski Area will open on Friday, Dec. 2, the ski area announced Tuesday. Hogadon is opening three weeks earlier than it did in 2021. The ski area opened on Dec. 22, 2021, with the season lasting until April 10, 2022. “We’re really excited to...
oilcity.news
Natrona County government offices closed Thursday, Friday for Thanksgiving
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County government offices will be taking a break due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Natrona County offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Emergency response agencies will still be operating over the Thanksgiving holiday.
oilcity.news
City of Casper announces Thanksgiving trash collection schedule
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the City of Casper announced its trash collection schedule for the rest of Thanksgiving week. “Our solid waste staff will be spending Thursday with loved ones, then heading back to work Friday,” Rachel Bouzis, the communications and marketing spokesperson for the city, said. “The City of Casper is thankful for our committed essential services staff members who make our community a safe, beautiful place.”
oilcity.news
Wyoming Rescue Mission hosting community Thanksgiving meal starting at noon Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Rescue Mission will offer a community Thanksgiving meal from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. “Anyone who would like a hot, traditional Thanksgiving meal is invited to attend,” the mission said in an announcement on Tuesday. The community meal will be held at the...
oilcity.news
Sunny skies expected for annual Turkey Trot 5K; non-perishables and household items serve as fee
CASPER, Wyo. — The Windy City Striders’ annual Turkey Trot will be held this Thursday on the Platte River Trails in Casper. Walkers, runners, and strollers of all abilities are invited to build up a Thanksgiving appetite and help furnish local food banks with much-needed necessities. Registration for...
county17.com
Medical condition may have factored in fatal crash in Cody on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo — A 75-year-old Wyoming man succumbed to injuries from a crash on Saturday in Cody, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A medical condition may have lead to the crash, according to the preliminary report. The crash occurred at 9:40 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Stampede...
oilcity.news
Casper-Natrona County Airport plans road repairs
CASPER, Wyo. — With several roads at the Casper-Natrona County Airport in need of repaving and repairs, the airport has begun the process of determining which are most in need of work. “We’ve got primary roads and then secondary roads that don’t have as much activity,” airport director Glenn...
oilcity.news
Organizers aim to make new Speedway Drive Through Light Show a Casper tradition
CASPER, Wyo. — Many adults hold happy childhood memories of the family drive through the neighborhood “Christmas Card Lane,” where house after house was dressed up in blazing lights and decorations. Those dense clusters of Christmas neighborhoods are something of a rarity now, but two Casper residents...
Casper Police Searching for Missing 52-Year-Old Casper Man
The Casper Police Department announced that they are searching for a missing 52-year-old man named Jay R. Burris. That's according to a post from the CPD, who wrote that they were "actively investigating the disappearance of 52-year-old Jay R. Burris of Casper, Wyoming." The Department wrote that Burris has been...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Cars circle block twice during Casper Salvation Army Thanksgiving food box distribution
CASPER, Wyo. — A line started well before 6:30 this morning as cars arrived for the annual Thanksgiving meal box distribution on Tuesday at the Salvation Army Hope Center in central Casper. “We gave out about 430 boxes last year, and we’re hoping to do even more this year,”...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (11/16/22–11/22/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Nov. 16 through Nov. 22. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Trails Center hosting ‘Holiday on the Homestead’ as it celebrates 20th anniversary in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center will host its annual “Holiday on the Homestead” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 with everything from live music to model trains to hand-dipped chocolates from the Dutch oven to a gingerbread house competition. “Holiday...
oilcity.news
Three Casperites among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’; two 15-year-olds become youngest to earn title
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. Three of the...
oilcity.news
Eggington’s making free Thanksgiving meals for pickup at Boys & Girls Club in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Eggington’s is preparing free Thanksgiving meals that families will be able to pick up at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Main Club, 1701 East K St. in Casper. The meals will be available for curbside pickup starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Rescue Mission wins case
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Rescue Mission faced legal charges earlier this year. When a non-christian applicant sued the organization for discrimination when they were not hired, claiming it was due to their faith. The EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and Wyoming Workforce Services also got involved...
oilcity.news
13-year-old Natrona County boy honored for helping deliver breeched baby sister
CASPER, Wyo. — A 13-year-old boy “acted quickly and without hesitation” when he helped his mother deliver his baby sister last September, according to a release from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Dispatch alerted a deputy that a woman was in labor and only...
Natrona County School District Auctioning Buses, Gym Equipment, and More
Still looking for a unique Christmas gift for the hard-to-shop for friends in your life?. If you're in the market for an old bingo machine, you're in luck!. The Natrona County School District is auctioning off a ton of stuff, including: a tractor, ping pong tables, wrestling mats, bookshelves, microscopes...and so much more!
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper Council talking Stonehenge-themed wind turbine sculpture, unsafe structures and more Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — During its work session on Tuesday, the Casper City Council is set to talk about the proposed sculpture that would be made out of wind turbine blades to resemble Stonehenge. While city staff had identified a site on the grounds of Fort Caspar to potentially donate...
oilcity.news
(COLUMN) Rice: Just Another Gal from Casper – Reading Craig Johnson
JUST ANOTHER GAL FROM CASPER: WHAT I’M READING RIGHT NOW EDITION…. Y’all, I just read my first bit of Craig Johnson, and I am hooked!. I’m familiar with his characters — in fact, the Longmire series is kind of a Ricechick Unicorn – it’s the only TV show that my mom, sister and I all watched and loved. But I’d never read any of the Longmire books.
Comments / 0