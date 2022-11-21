The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. Within the past year, there have been numerous occasions on this forum where writers as myself have expressed their extreme frustration over the terrible road condition that exists at the tracks. The only answer we have been receiving thus far is that they’re working on it, and it will be mentioned to the company at the next meeting.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO