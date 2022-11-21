Read full article on original website
justsayingthetruth
2d ago
If only they stayed off their cellphones and drove like normal people we would have less traffic problems!!
4
Lisa Lee
2d ago
It still won't make a difference because Lakewood New Jersey is OVERCROWDED!!!!!
7
Friendly’s Route 37 Toms River Location Shuts Its Doors
TOMS RIVER – Township resident Bob O’Keefe wanted some ice cream on a Tuesday afternoon so he stopped at a familiar location, the Friendly’s on Route 37. The marquee sign advertised a free sundae with every “Happy Ending” menu item. O’Keefe was disappointed because all...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Which Lakewood roads need immediate repairs?
List the Lakewood roads below you feel need immediate repairs. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Frustrated
The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. Within the past year, there have been numerous occasions on this forum where writers as myself have expressed their extreme frustration over the terrible road condition that exists at the tracks. The only answer we have been receiving thus far is that they’re working on it, and it will be mentioned to the company at the next meeting.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Surveillance Video: Vehicle Burglary in Toms River
Early this morning in Toms River. Anyone with information is asked to call the Toms River Police Department.
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
Drunken driver crashes into house, lands in living room: N.J. police
A drunk driver crashed through a Toms River, N.J., house and into the living room of the residence Sunday night, police said. Officers responded to a residence on Frann Road at 11:35 p.m. and found the vehicle occupied by a 24-year-old male from Toms River, officials said. The homeowners were...
Crash With Injuries Reported On Route 130 South Jersey
There was a crash with injuries in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23 on Route 130 southbound north of route 662 in Bordentown Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. A right lane remained closed as of 3:15 p.m., 511nj.org said. CHECK BACK...
jerseyshoreonline.com
One Dead In Head-On Vehicle Crash
BERKELEY – An 81-year-old man died from injuries in a fatal head-on crash that happened Tuesday afternoon, police said. The crash took place around 2:41 p.m. on November 22 in the area of 854 Pinewald Keswick Road. A 61-year-old woman from Whiting was driving a 2019 Honda HRV when she left the east bound lane and struck a 2010 Honda Fit head-on.
New Jersey driver loses control of her vehicle, ends up hitting pedestrian
An investigation is underway following a three car domino effect car crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Manchester Township around 12:10 pm. Police said that 84-year old Eleanor Finke of Manchester Township was driving east along Columbus Boulevard when she suddenly struck a parked and unoccupied 2021 Penske Rental Truck on its drivers side, but then, she continued to accelerate and ended up hitting a parked unoccupied Suburban on the rear driver side of that vehicle.
NJ man charged with DWI crashes pickup through front door of home
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a pickup truck was charged with driving under the influence after crashing through the front door of a house late Sunday night. Township police said Kevin Cannon, 24, of Toms River, was driving his white pickup truck north on Frann Road when he drove across the front yard and crashed into the living room of the two-story home.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTO: BMW Suv Stolen from Toms River Driveway
This incident, and other similar incidents today, happened in the Silverton area of Toms River. Anyone with information is asked to call the Toms River Police department.
Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County
About 27,000 electric customers were without power Monday morning in southern Monmouth County. The exact cause of the widespread outage was not immediately known. More than half of the homes and businesses had their power restored by noon, according to an outage tracker map provided by Jersey Central Power & Light.
Ridgeway Fire Chief Airlifted After Crashing While Returning From Call
A 43-year-old volunteer firefighter was airlifted to the hospital after his vehicle struck a utility pole and went airborne while returning from a call in Ocean County, authorities said. Brian Flanagan, a chief with the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, drifted off the road while heading west on County Route 571...
Dog was missing, then taken, in Little Silver, NJ, cops believe
LITTLE SILVER — A dog that had gone missing in this Monmouth County borough was apparently taken by whomever located the animal. According to Little Silver police, the dog named Gemma went missing on Nov. 14 in the area of Silverwhite Road and White Road. According to a witness...
Driver Under The Influence Crashes Into Toms River Home
November 21, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Toms River Police reported that on Monday, November 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 p.m.,…
thesandpaper.net
Mormons Find Converts in the Pines
In the 1820s, Joseph Smith at Palmyra, N.Y. related several revelations that led to the writing of the Book of Mormon and the founding of a new religion, the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints. In just over 10 years, the movement had spread into Monmouth County as far as Toms River (Ocean County wasn’t founded until 1850).
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Jersey Shore towns hit with thousands of outages.
Four towns in southern Monmouth County were almost entirely without power for hours Monday morning with widespread outages also hitting other towns in the county. While 27,000 homes and businesses served by Jersey Central Power & Light were experiencing outages as of 11:15 a.m., fewer than 6,000 were still without power at 2:15 p.m., the JCP&L outage tracker shows.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Lakewood Signup Event for the Texas Tour Bike-a-Thon
Elliot Zaks of Madison Title hosted a signup event for the Lakewood bikers who will be taking part in the Texas Tour bike-a-thon. The event benefits the Mesivta of Houston.
Update: What Was on Fire in South Jersey Tuesday Morning?
UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, a statement from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard says,. We were not conducting any exercises this morning that would cause plumes of smoke. Our original report continues below. A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South...
News 12
Power outages persist in parts of Monmouth County
Hundreds of households in Monmouth County are still without power for a second day. A little more than 200 customers in JCP&L’s footprint remained without power as of 11 p.m. Monday. This is down significantly from the nearly 30,000 that were without power Monday morning. Officials say a high-voltage...
