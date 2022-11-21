Read full article on original website
China and India easing away from Russian crude oil may be temporary: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Nov 24 (Reuters) - There are signs that China and India are pulling back from buying Russian crude oil ahead of the Group of Seven nations' proposed price cap and a European Union ban on imports.
France 24
US blocks more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy equipment from China over slave labor
More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures, which...
‘Accidental power trip’ leads scientists to discover new way of generating hydrogen
Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) stumbled upon a discovery that could forever revolutionize how we acquire hydrogen from water, according to a press release from the institution published on Thursday. Light as a trigger. The team was led by Associate Professor Xue Jun Min, Dr Wang Xiaopeng...
Phys.org
World's heaviest flying bird may be self-medicating on plants used in traditional medicine
If you see a great bustard (Otis tarda) in the wild, you're unlikely to forget it. Massive, colorful, and impossible to mistake, they are the heaviest birds living today capable of flight, with the greatest size difference between the sexes. They are also "lek breeders," where males gather at chosen sites to put on an audiovisual show for the visiting females, who choose a mate based on his appearance and the quality of his showbirdship.
A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report
Cargo ships load and unload containers at a shipping port in China. Over the last two years there’s been a shift in trade due to battered supply chains amid the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The disruption has prompted speculation that trade will, in the future, be less global, thereby making the world less connected.
Phys.org
Quick-closing valve allows fish to rapidly regulate the water in their cells
Regulating the fluid balance in cells is vital in all living things. When insufficient water is being transported via the cell membrane, cells can use their aquaporins—also known as water channels—that open and close to remedy this. Researchers at the University of Gothenburg recently identified a water channel in a fish with what appears to be a unique quick-closing valve. Ultimately, this discovery could be significant in the development of drugs to treat cancer and Alzheimer's disease.
beefmagazine.com
What does the future of the U.S. beef supply hold?
As the saying goes, "the devil is in the details," especially when it comes to the state of the beef industry. That holds true for what Rabobank's fourth-quarter beef report shows. RaboBank reports cattle prices are generally favorable across the country, but consumer confidence is falling and that could signal...
Phys.org
Researchers reveal effects of defects on electron emission property of graphene electrodes
After studying the effects of irradiation defects on the work function of graphene electrodes in thermionic energy converters (TECs), a research team found that the generation of defects in graphene through irradiation would increase the work function and reduce the electron emission capacity. This results in reduced power output and conversion efficiency of TECs.
Phys.org
Satellites cast critical eye on coastal dead zones
A dead zone in the ocean is as bad as it sounds, and having no information about dead zones' scope and path is worse. However, scientists at Michigan State University (MSU) have discovered a birds-eye method to predict where, when, and how long dead zones could persist across large coastal regions.
marktechpost.com
Researchers At Stanford Have Developed An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Approach Called ‘MEND’ For Fast Model Editing At Scale
Large models have improved performance on a wide range of modern computer vision and, in particular, natural language processing problems. However, issuing patches to adjust model behavior after deployment is a significant challenge in deploying and maintaining such models. Because of the distributed nature of the model’s representations, when a neural network produces an undesirable output, making a localized update to correct its behavior for a single or small number of inputs is difficult. A large language model trained in 2019 might assign a higher probability to Theresa May than Boris Johnson when prompted. Who is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom?
Phys.org
Mathematical theorem used to crack US government encryption algorithm
In the digital era and moving towards quantum computing, protecting data against hack attacks is one of our biggest challenges—and one that experts, governments, and industries worldwide work hard to address. While this is an effort to build a more connected and safe future, it can certainly learn from the past.
Phys.org
Researchers introduce a Persian language tool for evaluating aesthetic responsiveness
Some people have strong reactions to art and music, others hardly any. In 2020, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics (MPIEA) in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, developed a method that scientists can use to predict the general receptivity of potential study participants to aesthetic stimuli. Initially, the Aesthetic Responsiveness Assessment (AReA) was available only in German and English. Now, however, a team of researchers from the MPIEA and Shahid Beheshti University (SBU) in Tehran, Iran, have validated the procedure in Persian (Farsi) as well. Their findings have just been published in the journal Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts.
Phys.org
Ethiopian crop 'enset' identified as climate coping strategy in drought-prone regions
In a new study published in the journal Plants, People, Planet, scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, the Natural Resources Institute (NRI) of the University of Greenwich, UK, the Alliance of Bioversity International & CIAT (the International Center for Tropical Agriculture), and Hawassa University, Ethiopia, have found that smallholder farmers in Ethiopia grow more of the indigenous crop Ensete ventricosum in the direct aftermath of severe droughts as a means of bolstering food security.
Phys.org
Researchers evaluate performance of MODIS land reflectance products in water monitoring
Satellite ocean color instruments are used to characterize physical, chemical, and biological variabilities in oceanic, coastal, and inland waters. However, the massive loss and large uncertainty of remote sensing reflectance data result in difficulty in monitoring nearshore coastal and inland waters. Most of the coastal and inland waters are generally...
Phys.org
Experiment demonstrates nanoscale structures can improve reverse osmosis seawater desalination
A multinational team of researchers have developed a process that builds on the success of current reverse osmosis processes that remove salt from seawater. Researchers led by Professor Heqing Jiang, of the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences published their findings Nov. 18, 2022 in Nano Research.
Phys.org
Opinion: How the fossil fuel lobby crowded out calls for climate justice at COP27
COP27 has just wrapped up. Despite much excitement over a new fund to address "loss and damage" caused by climate change, there is also anger about perceived backsliding on commitments to lower emissions and phase out fossil fuels. As an academic expert in climate justice who went along this year,...
fordauthority.com
U.S. EV Battery Supply Chain Will Be Self-Sufficient By 2030: Report
As automakers invest billions in electric vehicle development and prepare to roll out a number of new EV models, a large focus has been placed on where, exactly, the raw materials used in the construction of EV batteries come from. The answer, of course, is that the vast majority of those materials are sourced from China, which is a problem for U.S. and European governments, which want to end their reliance on that controversial country. That’s precisely why the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes requirements for where these materials are sourced from, though automakers – including Ford – have taken issue with the strict deadlines imposed by that bill. However, according to a new Goldman Sachs forecast, both the European and U.S. EV battery supply chain could be self-sufficient by as soon as 2030, as reported by Automotive News Europe.
Phys.org
How is climate change affecting the US? The government is preparing a nearly 1,700 page answer.
While the release of the fifth National Climate Assessment is still a year away, people across the country have two opportunities to contribute, either by commenting on a recently released draft or by submitting artwork to illustrate the report. The assessment, updated every four years, analyzes trends in global climate...
Phys.org
Strong quake rocks Solomon Islands, sends people fleeing
A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake jolted the Solomon Islands Tuesday afternoon, overturning tables and sending people racing for higher ground. There were no immediate reports of widespread damage or injuries, although Australia's prime minister said a roof at its High Commission had collapsed. An initial tsunami warning was withdrawn after the threat passed.
Phys.org
Surveys reveals five patterns in consumer responses to inflation
People are scaling back their spending habits and changing attitudes toward saving and borrowing after a year and a half of high inflation, according to a special report from the University of Michigan's Surveys of Consumers. Consumers reported an all-time low of consumer sentiment this summer. By October 2022, year-ahead...
