The University of Alabama at Birmingham's office of Off-Campus Student and Family Engagement is hosting its 4th annual Little Blazer Wishes program. Little Blazer Wishes is a program that anonymously gifts and supports UAB students with children during the holiday season. Meredith Kahl, director of Off-Campus Student and Family Engagement, says that the most rewarding thing about being a part of the program is, “the impression and the connection that you leave with the families; both the families that are coming into the program and their excitement about what they’re leaving with and their feeling of gratitude and genuine thanks is truly there.”

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO