Birmingham, AL

uab.edu

UAB Campus Recreation Center Announces Winter Camp 2022

Children will have the opportunity to explore adventure sports, create exciting crafts, dive into aquatic activities or participate in the various other activities that the UAB Campus Recreation has to offer — all under one roof. The camp schedule is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and is available to children 5-12 years of age. Campers will need to provide their own lunch and snack.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Little Blazer Wishes helping to make the holidays special for UAB parenting students

The University of Alabama at Birmingham's office of Off-Campus Student and Family Engagement is hosting its 4th annual Little Blazer Wishes program. Little Blazer Wishes is a program that anonymously gifts and supports UAB students with children during the holiday season. Meredith Kahl, director of Off-Campus Student and Family Engagement, says that the most rewarding thing about being a part of the program is, “the impression and the connection that you leave with the families; both the families that are coming into the program and their excitement about what they’re leaving with and their feeling of gratitude and genuine thanks is truly there.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

UAB to offer free vision services during its 'Gift of Sight' event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — University of Alabama at Birmingham Community Eye Care, the clinical outreach arm of the School of Optometry, announced Monday it will hold its ninth annual Gift of Sight event from November 28 to December 2 at the Jefferson County Western Health Center. The health center...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Get your video content captioned for free by UAB Disability Support Services

Commitment to Captioning is an ongoing institution-wide campaign hosted by UAB’s Disability Support Services (DSS). This campaign encourages universal access to communication and motivates those within the UAB community to distribute the most inclusive options when it comes to video content for students, faculty, and staff. UAB’s DSS office...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Community Food Bank of Central Alabama appoints new CEO

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama has appointed a new CEO. Nicole Williams took the post, effective Nov. 18. She had been appointed interim in late February 2022. In 2020, Williams was the agency's first Director of Development. She had previous nonprofit experience at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Help us celebrate Toy Drive with the UAB Blazers

To help the UAB Toy Drive, UAB Athletics has generously partnered with UAB IT to host a Teddy Bear Toss at the Blazers’ Sunday, Dec. 4, home game against South Alabama at 1pm. Anyone who brings a teddy bear or other stuffed animal to the game can get a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

A Program for Young Black Males That Could Reduce Violence in Birmingham

The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a conflict resolution curriculum designed specifically for young Black men in City Schools (BCS) to begin by spring semester in 2023. Mayor Randall Woodfin said the program is another way the city can support reducing violence in Birmingham. “I think we all...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Alumnae recognized by Positive Maturity

Alumnae Edwina Taylor (BSN 1970, MSN 1999), and Karen Hammond (BSN 1983, MSN 1989, DNP 2009), are among Positive Maturity’s Top 50 Over 50. Created in 2014, Top 50 Over 50 is an annual list recognizing individuals 50 and older for their success and/or lifetime achievements in their businesses, civic engagement and personal lives.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Dr. George Howard, Distinguished Professor of Biostatistics, retires after 23 years at the UAB School of Public Health

George Howard, DrPH, Distinguished Professor in the Department of Biostatistics, retired from the UAB School of Public Health on November 1, 2022. Dr. Howard’s career in Public Health and Medicine spans more than 40 years at UAB and previously at Wake Forest School of Medicine (previously Bowman Gray School of Medicine). Dr. Howard has also held visiting professor or adjunct positions at the Polish Mother's Memorial Hospital Research Institute in Lodz, Poland, and East Carolina University.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

4 spots closing in Birmingham + who’s planning to reopen

Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. 1. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Discover how environmental policy affects Birmingham Nov. 30

Participants will hear from an expert panel about the challenges and opportunities in enacting and enforcing environmental policy and how the Birmingham community can get involved. This panel discussion will feature representatives from the business, local government and nonprofit sectors to promote productive and actionable discussions of local environmental policy. The panel includes these local presenters:
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Local mother with rare disease searching for new kidney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A local mother with a rare disease is fighting to find a new kidney, but this isn’t her first time racing against the clock to find a donor for the life-saving organ. Velinda Carey is searching for her second kidney after her body rejected the one from her first transplant, 10 […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wbhm.org

Birmingham Xpress extends free period through the end of 2022

It’s been two months since the Birmingham Xpress (BX) launched with an advertised 30 days of free rides. Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority officials have now extended the free ride period until the end of the year. BJCTA officials said the bus line would transform the way people travel...
wvtm13.com

Conflict-resolution curriculum to be launched in Birmingham City Schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City leaders have approved an educational program designed to help students resolve conflict. According to a news release from the city of Birmingham, the city council approved funding for a conflict resolution curriculum to be used in Birmingham City Schools. The educational strategy is called...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

