Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Finding a star for 'Wednesday' who embodies 'Family' values with her own kooky twist
There was a lot riding on the casting choice for the titular character of the new Netfilx series "Wednesday." In addition to someone who could pull off creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky, the role of raven-haired, pigtail-braided Wednesday Addams needed to go to a young actress who could rise to the occasion of playing a character from such an iconic property.
Albany Herald
Here's Who Went Home on 'The Masked Singer' Tonight
The schedule curveballs keep on coming on The Masked Singer season 8. Fright Night saw the final two masks debut to try to squeeze past Snowstorm for a spot in the semifinals, which will happen the very next night. By the end of the episode, we were left to ask who was eliminated on The Masked Singer tonight.
Albany Herald
‘The Equalizer’: Sneak Peek at Kelly Rowland’s Guest Spot (VIDEO)
A superstar singer is in trouble in the November 27 episode of The Equalizer, and who better to step into that role than someone who is one? Grammy winner, actor, and entrepreneur Kelly Rowland guest stars in “Paradise Lost,” and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of her with Queen Latifah’s Robyn McCall.
Comments / 0