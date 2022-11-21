Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in Colorado
Pepperoni pizzaPhoto byPhoto by Wesual Click on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love pizza, this article is for your because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
coloradosun.com
It’s official: Coloradans will be able to buy wine in grocery, convenience stores starting in March
After counting up the remaining votes from Denver, Proposition 125 changed direction and narrowly passed, letting Coloradans buy a bottle of wine at the grocery store. Grocery and convenience stores with a license to sell beer can begin selling wine March 1. That’s approximately 1,819 licensees as of June 2021, according to the Department of Revenue. They’ll also be able to offer beer and wine tastings.
9News
9Things to do in Denver and Colorado this Thanksgiving weekend
COLORADO, USA — Happy Thanksgiving, Colorado!. Before and after you enjoy the turkey this weekend, consider one of these fun Thanksgiving and holiday season events in all corners of the state. Before the turkey day runs and walks, the Mile High City will welcome the holiday season with the...
This Is Colorado's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
Cherry Creek, Chatfield to close to boating for the season
AURORA, Colo. — Chatfield State Park and Cherry Creek State Park have announced the end of the 2022 boating season. The two busiest state parks in the Denver area will to close to boating at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said parkgoers should...
secretdenver.com
8 Magical, Family Friendly Activities To Enjoy This Holiday Season In Denver
The holidays are the best time to take the little ones out on the town to experience a whole range of festive fun and family-friendly experiences. From a unique one-of-a-kind party dedicated to Netflix and Shondaland’s Bridgerton Experience, to a dazzling, wild night of twinkling displays at the Denver Zoo. There’s a whole lot of magical events to enjoy this holiday season, and this guide has got your quick guide to our favorites. Don’t forget to bookmark this page to ensure you don’t forget any of these wonderful, family-friendly holiday activities.
11 Authentic Colorado Hippie Towns
When you think of Colorado, you typically think of things like ski resorts, mountains, and the Broncos. However, there are quite a few towns in the Centennial State that cater to and/or are filled with hippies. With the help of ThirstColorado.com, I've come up with a list of 11 authentic...
5280.com
The 6 Best Colorado Gifts for Coffee Lovers
Lots of people consider themselves coffee enthusiasts—and chances are good you’ve got one on your holiday gift list. There’s the gotta-have-it-first-thing addict, as well as the sip-and-savor-over-a-good-book (or magazine!) breed. Some guzzle it down on their way to work or use it as a rage-suppressant to get them safely (and sanely) past I-70 traffic to their favorite ski resort. Still others see the roasted beans as a way to make the world a better place. No matter the type of coffee drinker in your life, we have you covered with gift ideas from six local roasters and cafés.
getnews.info
Blue Halo Homes Shows the 3 Major Signs It’s Time to Sell Property in Denver, Colorado
“Blue Halo Homes shares the most-common signs that it’s time to move on from your Denver CO Property.”. Still on the fence about selling your Denver, CO home? Here are 3 signs that indicate it’s time to do so!. Signs You Need to Sell Your Denver, CO House...
Every Toy from Your Childhood is at a Crazy Store in Colorado
No matter how old we get, there's still an inner child in us that looks back on playing with toys and smiles. For many of us who grew up in the late 20th Century, it's a completely different world when it comes to kids' toys than it was when we were growing up.
Colorado town ranked 1 of best to visit for Christmas in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 21 best small towns to visit at Christmas in the United States.
Denver weather: Where will it snow on Thanksgiving?
Denver's weather will stay mild and dry through Wednesday before snow chances move in on Thanksgiving Day.
Denver weather: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Thursday
Denver's weather will turn breezy and cloudy Wednesday afternoon and evening as a storm system pushes into the mountains.
A Few Facts About Denver’s Iconic Cash Register Building
Show anyone who has spent even a day in the Mile High City a photo of just the top of this building and nearly every single person would instantly recognize the skyscraper located at 1700 Lincoln Street. We all know it by the nickname "The Cash Register Building" but that...
Growing ski pass adds 2 Colorado destinations
Two Colorado ski areas have joined a growing season pass built to celebrate the sport's smaller, rootsy players. The Indy Pass has added Echo Mountain, which calls itself Denver's closest ski area, and Granby Ranch, outside of Winter Park, to its national lineup. In Colorado, the pass also includes Sunlight Mountain in Glenwood Springs and Bluebird Backcountry near Kremmling.
9News
University of Denver has a new logo
DENVER — The University of Denver (DU) has updated its logo as part of a "brand refresh." DU said its updated visual identity includes new fonts, an expanded palette of colors and a modernized logo, featuring the familiar interlocking D and U. DU started a "multiyear, multiphase evolution" of...
coloradosun.com
Xcel’s $32M plan for Sloan Lake area ignites debate over Colorado’s energy future
A relatively small Xcel Energy natural gas project to serve homes in the Sloan Lake area set off a major debate at the Colorado Public Utilities Commission over the state’s energy future and its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Environmentalists, consumer advocates and commission staff opposed the $32...
Colorado Was Almost Named What?
Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
Urban Creep is Changing Parker; but is it for the better?
Parker, Colorado is not a place many outside of Colorado have heard of. The once-sleepy, historic town is situated 25 miles south of Denver and has quickly transformed into a hustling and bustling mini-metropolis. From a seasonal camp home to ancient and Plains Woodland people, to the home of 60,000 people including Broncos, Nuggets, and Avalanche players, Parker has quickly transformed at a rapid pace.
KDVR.com
Skating in the Square at Olde Town Arvada
The holiday season is in full swing and ice skating rinks are starting to open up — the Skating in the Square at Olde Town Arvada is the place to be! With the Holiday Maker’s Market and Pop Up Bar opening all around the rink, you’re not going to want to miss this one.
