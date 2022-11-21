ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

WWMTCw

Battle Creek reschedules 2022 Christmas Parade after strong winter storm

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Christmas parade is back on. Coordinators announced Wednesday that they've rescheduled their Christmas parade for Saturday, Dec. 10. Kalamazoo parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. The parade was originally planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, but when a strong winter...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wtvbam.com

MDOT to pause I-69 rebuild in Calhoun and Eaton Counties for winter

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has paused work on the three-year, $210 million project to rebuild I-69 from Marshall, Calhoun County, to Charlotte, Eaton County. With all lanes, ramps and bridges reopened for the winter, drivers can expect the final year of...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why

A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

US-131 opens after crash causes shut-down in Montcalm County

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A section of US-131 closed due to a crash in Montcalm County Wednesday afternoon. The highway was open to traffic at 6:30 pm., two hours after it was shut down. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure affects the southbound lanes after Kendalville...
wtvbam.com

911 service outages reported around Michigan, several area counties affected

(UNDATED) – 911 services around the State of Michigan went down late Monday afternoon which left emergency officials scrambling for over an hour. The Coldwater Public Safety Department issued a Facebook statement saying the system went down at 4:40 p.m. and that residents should call the Central Dispatch number if they needed assistance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WANE-TV

Steuben County I-69 Welcome Center to open Wednesday

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) A rest area and welcome center closed since September on I-69 in Steuben County will open on Wednesday in time for the Thanksgiving travel rush. The Pigeon Creek Welcome Center is located near mile marker 345 south of Angola and is accessible to southbound traffic. The main facility with public restrooms will open by noon Wednesday, November 23, however the new private restroom facility will remain closed for the time being.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
wtvbam.com

Here comes the snow! Branch County included in Winter Weather Advisory

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will get a taste of the region’s first winter storm today and tonight. It is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service that will go in effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and last until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The National Weather Service Office in North Webster, Indiana is predicting total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the advisory area, which includes St. Joseph and LaGrange Counties but not Hillsdale and Steuben Counties.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI

