Battle Creek reschedules 2022 Christmas Parade after strong winter storm
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Christmas parade is back on. Coordinators announced Wednesday that they've rescheduled their Christmas parade for Saturday, Dec. 10. Kalamazoo parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. The parade was originally planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, but when a strong winter...
Winter Tornadoes? Yes, It’s Happened Before in Kalamazoo County!
With the recent snafu in Portage which caused the tornado sirens to sound off not once, but twice over the past week, I started to grow a little curious about winter weather anomalies. While it was only a mechanical error that caused the sirens to go off and not in...
MDOT to pause I-69 rebuild in Calhoun and Eaton Counties for winter
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has paused work on the three-year, $210 million project to rebuild I-69 from Marshall, Calhoun County, to Charlotte, Eaton County. With all lanes, ramps and bridges reopened for the winter, drivers can expect the final year of...
Swick tells Commissioners Branch County 911 not affected by Monday’s outages
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – 911 Director Bob Swick says the statewide 911 outage late Monday afternoon did not affect Branch County operations. He told the Branch County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday there was an issue with the provider. Swick said there was a fiber network issue in the...
LAKE EFFECT SNOW: Over 30" Reported in East Grand Rapids
Lake effect snow showers fell over West Michigan between November 16th through November 20th, leading to a record event for the month of November!
Several records broken after snow pummels Grand Rapids
Impressive records have been set by last week's bout of lake-effect snow in West Michigan.
City of Allegan Announces Road Closures, Tree Removal As Part of Downtown Overhaul
On Monday, November 21 the City of Allegan announced it has taken the first steps in a major overhaul of its downtown shopping area. In a post on Facebook, the City of Allegan shared the update saying,. The Downtown Allegan Infrastructure and Streetscape Project has begun with the removal of...
High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why
A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
Malfunctioning tornado siren a rude awakening for Portage residents Sunday
When a weather warning siren in Portage started going off last week, it was a real headscratcher for nearby residents like David Hancock.
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
US-131 opens after crash causes shut-down in Montcalm County
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A section of US-131 closed due to a crash in Montcalm County Wednesday afternoon. The highway was open to traffic at 6:30 pm., two hours after it was shut down. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure affects the southbound lanes after Kendalville...
911 service outages reported around Michigan, several area counties affected
(UNDATED) – 911 services around the State of Michigan went down late Monday afternoon which left emergency officials scrambling for over an hour. The Coldwater Public Safety Department issued a Facebook statement saying the system went down at 4:40 p.m. and that residents should call the Central Dispatch number if they needed assistance.
Steuben County I-69 Welcome Center to open Wednesday
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) A rest area and welcome center closed since September on I-69 in Steuben County will open on Wednesday in time for the Thanksgiving travel rush. The Pigeon Creek Welcome Center is located near mile marker 345 south of Angola and is accessible to southbound traffic. The main facility with public restrooms will open by noon Wednesday, November 23, however the new private restroom facility will remain closed for the time being.
Calhoun County officials: 911 restored
There was a partial 911 outage on Monday, Calhoun County officials said. It has since been restored.
Winter Storm Warning extended for longer time, more counties, additional snow amounts increased
We are only halfway through the lake-effect snowstorm. With this realization at the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings are being extended in time, counties are being added and additional snow amount forecasts are being increased. First off I want to say the National Weather Service offices do a great...
$55M project with 222 apartments planned in Kalamazoo gets state financial support
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A $55 million residential project is getting a financial boost from a state environmental agency. The grant money will be used to help pay for environmental cleanup and safeguard efforts on the site. The proposal calls for the construction of 222 apartments near the intersection of Harrison...
Nuclear plant along Lake Michigan will not reopen after federal application denied
COVERT TOWNSHIP, MI – A last-ditch effort to restart the Palisades Nuclear Plant has failed. The proposal to restart the nuclear power plant along Lake Michigan was contingent on approval from the federal government, which was denied last week. The plant on the shores of Lake Michigan shut down...
Here comes the snow! Branch County included in Winter Weather Advisory
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will get a taste of the region’s first winter storm today and tonight. It is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service that will go in effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and last until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The National Weather Service Office in North Webster, Indiana is predicting total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the advisory area, which includes St. Joseph and LaGrange Counties but not Hillsdale and Steuben Counties.
What’s The Deal With This Micro Stop Sign Off 54th Street in Grand Rapids?
There are a handful of places we go to frequently to the point we barely think about the route to get there. You know the turns, the traffic patterns, and even the stop signs. Speaking of stop signs, if one of them were to change, would you notice?. You probably...
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
