Man found dead from gunshot wound in police department parking lot

– On Sunday, at approximately 5:23 p.m., an Atascadero Police officer checked on a vehicle parked in the police department’s public parking lot. The sole occupant of the vehicle was found deceased as a result of a gunshot wound, according to police.

Atascadero Police Detectives responded and no foul play is suspected. This incident remains under investigation by the Atascadero Police Department.

No further information is available at this time.