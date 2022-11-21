ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Wilkinsburg police looking for missing man Mannar Kadhim

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wilkinsburg police are looking for a missing man.Mannar Kadhim, 41, lives in Wilkinsburg and frequents Homewood, police said. He was last seen in Wilkinsburg on Nov. 11.Police describe him as 6-foot tall. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, a zip-up sweatshirt, a blue winter hat and tan boots. Police say he is considered missing and endangered. Anyone with information can call 911.
CBS Pittsburgh

Police seek missing Pittsburgh man who disappeared 2 weeks ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are asking for help from the public finding a man who hasn't been seen in about two weeks. William Garasich Jr., 30, goes by Billy. He has a beard and a cross tattoo on his right forearm. He is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.  Garasich was last seen on the morning of Nov. 5, police said. He is known to frequent Stanton Heights, Lawrenceville and the Waterworks areas, police said. Anyone who has seen him should call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7141. 
wtae.com

Teen shot in the face in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A teen was accidentally shot in the face in Pittsburgh's Perry North neighborhood Wednesday evening, Pittsburgh police say. Pittsburgh Police responded to the 3700 block of Baytree Street for reports of a male with a gunshot wound just after 4:45 p.m. The 15-year-old is in stable condition...
CBS News

Window at Downtown Pittsburgh salon broken during a fight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the windows at a Downtown salon was broken during a fight on Tuesday evening. A witness told KDKA that some kids were fighting in front of the salon along Forbes Avenue when one of them was pushed. "Right when I got off the bus, I...
wtae.com

Penn Hills police arrest man accused of threatening to kill woman

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A Penn Hills police officer fired their weapon at someone accused of threatening to kill another person Tuesday. A statement from Allegheny County said that at around 5 a.m., officers of the Penn Hills Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at a residence in the 100 block of Veronica Drive. A woman living in the home said a man also living there was threatening to kill her.
CBS Pittsburgh

Body pulled from Monongahela River near Mansfield Bridge

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A body was pulled from the Monongahela River on Wednesday. Crews were searching the river near the Mansfield Bridge in Dravosburg after a call about a body came in shortly before 2:30 p.m. Details are limited, but Allegheny County police say their homicide unit has been called in to help with the investigation. The body has not been identified. 
CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead in Wilkinsburg shooting

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting in Wilkinsburg.A 40-year-old man, Walter Sloan, was shot and killed on the porch of a home Monday on Pit Street. Detectives say 18 to 20 shots were fired, and the victim was shot several times.A woman and several children were inside the house when the victim was gunned down. A witness told KDKA-TV that he heard the shots and then a car speeding away. Right now, police aren't saying whether this was a drive-by shooting, but they say they do know the spray of bullets came from more than one gun."We're still working on collecting video from the neighborhood to see if we can identify somebody or get any leads," Allegheny County Police Lt. Venerando Costa said.Police and EMS were called to the area around 4:45 p.m. No one is in custody at this time, police said.
CBS Pittsburgh

Police team up with Walmart to hand out Thanksgiving dinners to families in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - Police teamed up with Walmart to help feed hundreds of McKeesport families for the Thanksgiving holiday.Allegheny County sheriff's deputies and Mckeesport police officers picked up turkeys and trimmings from Walmart before handing them out to pre-selected families.  "It's really a great opportunity for us to partner with law enforcement and share in that ability to provide for the community," said Walmart market manager Mark Mikesell.Last week the sheriff's office also distributed turkeys in Wilkinsburg. "It's been a trying couple years financially," said Jason Tarap with the sheriff's office. "It's going to be a great help for the families, I believe. Sheriff Kraus identified this and said, 'can we do at least 200 to 400' so we ended up doing this twice, this was our second time. We did 200 in Wilkinsburg last week, we're doing 200 this week in McKeesport."Not only did families get a turkey with all the fixings, but they also got a pie for dessert. 
wtae.com

Penn Hills car break-in caught on camera

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A video camera mounted along Pennview Drive, in Penn Hills, captured three people opening doors and even getting inside vehicles to rummage through. "It's heartbreaking, to say the least, because you don't expect for that to happen in your neighborhood," said Mark Cox. "We know it happens, but this close to the holidays, I mean, come on. There's people out here and we want to feel safe, and I don't think it's OK."
