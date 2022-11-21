Read full article on original website
Police looking for two separate missing men
Two separate police departments are looking for two missing men. McKees Rocks police are looking for a 24-year-old man whose family believes he may be in danger.
Wilkinsburg police looking for missing man Mannar Kadhim
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wilkinsburg police are looking for a missing man.Mannar Kadhim, 41, lives in Wilkinsburg and frequents Homewood, police said. He was last seen in Wilkinsburg on Nov. 11.Police describe him as 6-foot tall. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, a zip-up sweatshirt, a blue winter hat and tan boots. Police say he is considered missing and endangered. Anyone with information can call 911.
Police seek missing Pittsburgh man who disappeared 2 weeks ago
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are asking for help from the public finding a man who hasn't been seen in about two weeks. William Garasich Jr., 30, goes by Billy. He has a beard and a cross tattoo on his right forearm. He is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. Garasich was last seen on the morning of Nov. 5, police said. He is known to frequent Stanton Heights, Lawrenceville and the Waterworks areas, police said. Anyone who has seen him should call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7141.
Teen shot in the face in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A teen was accidentally shot in the face in Pittsburgh's Perry North neighborhood Wednesday evening, Pittsburgh police say. Pittsburgh Police responded to the 3700 block of Baytree Street for reports of a male with a gunshot wound just after 4:45 p.m. The 15-year-old is in stable condition...
Man found dead in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood in October identified; was reportedly shot
PITTSBURGH — A man who was found dead on a secluded road in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood in late October has been identified. Department of Public Works crews made the awful discovery of a man’s body in Garfield while doing work on Aisbett Way on Oct. 26. Homicide...
Family grieving man shot, killed while sitting on front porch in Wilkinsburg
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A local family is grieving the loss of a 40-year-old Verona man who was murdered on the front porch of a house on Holmes Street in Wilkinsburg Monday just before 5 o’clock. The family of Walter Sloan says he was a father, grandfather, uncle, cousin...
Police: Munhall funeral director left body unrefrigerated for more than a week
A Munhall funeral home owner has been charged with abuse of a corpse after, police say, he left a body unrefrigerated for more than a week. Michael Aldrich, 74, director at Aldrich Funeral Home in Munhall, was charged by Munhall police. The family of Dexter Owens, who died in late...
Greensburg man sentenced in July assault of 10-year-old boy
A Greensburg man who assaulted a 10-year-old boy was sentenced Wednesday to 11 1/2 to 23 months in the Westmoreland County Prison. Aaron M. Adair, 30, expressed remorse for his actions on July 21. “I’m sorry, I can’t take back what I did,” Adair said. He pleaded...
Released video shows Brighton Heights funeral shooting suspect taking off ankle monitor
A newly released video shows one of the suspects involved in the Brighton Heights funeral shooting taking his ankle monitor off when he was on house arrest weeks before the shooting. In the video, you can see Shawn Davis hold up his ankle bracelet as he laughs during a call...
Window at Downtown Pittsburgh salon broken during a fight
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the windows at a Downtown salon was broken during a fight on Tuesday evening. A witness told KDKA that some kids were fighting in front of the salon along Forbes Avenue when one of them was pushed. "Right when I got off the bus, I...
Juvenile Pittsburgh male shot in the face
At around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a juvenile male suffered a gunshot wound to the face in the Perry North neighborhood. Pittsburgh Zone 1 police responded to the 3700 block of Baytree Street
Surveillance video captures Westmoreland Prison guard's involvement in assault, detectives say
A man being held at the Westmoreland County Prison testified that he started locking his cell door on C Unit after two other prisoners began picking on him. That’s what he did Aug. 20 when he took a nap on the top bunk of his cell in the Hempfield facility. But the pair got in and pulled him to the ground.
Penn Hills police arrest man accused of threatening to kill woman
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A Penn Hills police officer fired their weapon at someone accused of threatening to kill another person Tuesday. A statement from Allegheny County said that at around 5 a.m., officers of the Penn Hills Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at a residence in the 100 block of Veronica Drive. A woman living in the home said a man also living there was threatening to kill her.
Officials: Verona man fatally shot on porch of Wilkinsburg home
Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in Wilkinsburg that killed a Verona man. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 40-year-old Walter Sloan. First responders who were dispatched shortly after 4:45 p.m. found the man had been shot multiple times on the front...
1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into restaurant in Allegheny County
McCANDLESS, Pa. — One person was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Allegheny County. Emergency crews were dispatched to North Park Lounge on Babcock Boulevard in McCandless at around 12:34 p.m. Multiple cars also appeared to have been hit during the accident. A portion of a...
Body pulled from Monongahela River near Mansfield Bridge
DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A body was pulled from the Monongahela River on Wednesday. Crews were searching the river near the Mansfield Bridge in Dravosburg after a call about a body came in shortly before 2:30 p.m. Details are limited, but Allegheny County police say their homicide unit has been called in to help with the investigation. The body has not been identified.
1 dead in Wilkinsburg shooting
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting in Wilkinsburg.A 40-year-old man, Walter Sloan, was shot and killed on the porch of a home Monday on Pit Street. Detectives say 18 to 20 shots were fired, and the victim was shot several times.A woman and several children were inside the house when the victim was gunned down. A witness told KDKA-TV that he heard the shots and then a car speeding away. Right now, police aren't saying whether this was a drive-by shooting, but they say they do know the spray of bullets came from more than one gun."We're still working on collecting video from the neighborhood to see if we can identify somebody or get any leads," Allegheny County Police Lt. Venerando Costa said.Police and EMS were called to the area around 4:45 p.m. No one is in custody at this time, police said.
Death of an Allegheny County infant ruled a homicide
The Allegheny County medical examiner has ruled the death of a 5-month-old boy a homicide. Michael Chanings Barber Jr. from McKeesport died from abusive head
Police team up with Walmart to hand out Thanksgiving dinners to families in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - Police teamed up with Walmart to help feed hundreds of McKeesport families for the Thanksgiving holiday.Allegheny County sheriff's deputies and Mckeesport police officers picked up turkeys and trimmings from Walmart before handing them out to pre-selected families. "It's really a great opportunity for us to partner with law enforcement and share in that ability to provide for the community," said Walmart market manager Mark Mikesell.Last week the sheriff's office also distributed turkeys in Wilkinsburg. "It's been a trying couple years financially," said Jason Tarap with the sheriff's office. "It's going to be a great help for the families, I believe. Sheriff Kraus identified this and said, 'can we do at least 200 to 400' so we ended up doing this twice, this was our second time. We did 200 in Wilkinsburg last week, we're doing 200 this week in McKeesport."Not only did families get a turkey with all the fixings, but they also got a pie for dessert.
Penn Hills car break-in caught on camera
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A video camera mounted along Pennview Drive, in Penn Hills, captured three people opening doors and even getting inside vehicles to rummage through. "It's heartbreaking, to say the least, because you don't expect for that to happen in your neighborhood," said Mark Cox. "We know it happens, but this close to the holidays, I mean, come on. There's people out here and we want to feel safe, and I don't think it's OK."
