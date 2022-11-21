ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Signature Orthopedics Group are the team doctors for St. Louis Ambush soccer

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Ambush soccer team kicks off its season on Friday, November 25, in fine health. That’s because Signature Orthopedics has partnered with the team to keep everyone heading in the right health direction. Dr. Kevin Quigley, a former Ambush player, and Dr. Patrick Reardon serve as the sports medicine physicians for the team.
Chesterfield Powerball player wins $50,000

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A local Powerball player is $50,000 richer after buying a ticket at the Country Club Express Wash for the November 5 drawing. The winning ticket matched five white-ball numbers drawn and the Powerball. The ticket was claimed at the Missouri Lottery’s regional office in St. Louis on November 8.
Catching up with Mike Martz

Former Rams head coach Mike Martz is back living in St. Louis. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne caught up with the architect of the "Greatest Show on Turf" on Sports Final.
MVP effort helps St. Louis family buy home for the holidays

Not long after walking into their new home for the first time and getting a guided tour from their mother, Tekeira, 11-year-old daughter Patience and 9-year-old son Major realized they had something extra special to be thankful for during this holiday season. “When they got here and saw the house,...
Pujols, Verlander voted Comeback Players of the Year

Pujols, honored in the National League, came back to St. Louis for his final season and posted his biggest numbers in years at age 42. The three-time MVP compiled an .895 OPS for the NL Central champions and became the fourth major leaguer to reach 700 career home runs.
5 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week and that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Walmart debuts 'store of the future' conceptual design in Washington

Washington’s Walmart store was the retail giant’s first to be transformed into a Supercenter. That was in 1988. On Friday, store officials cut the ribbon on a nearly $6 million renovation and redesign making it one of the chain’s first to convert to the next generation “store of the future.”
Independent grocer Dierbergs Markets lands at center of NGA competition

Dierbergs Markets will be the participating retailer in the National Grocers Association’s 2023 Student Case Study Competition. The competition, hosted annually by the NGA Foundation, brings college students from across the country to the NGA Show in February where the students present solutions to an issue currently impacting the independent grocery industry.
Where is the St. Louis Airport on the List of Best Airports?

The Wall Street Journal has published its year-end Airport rankings, and you may be shocked (like we were) to see where the St. Louis Airport ends up on their list. According to the Wall Street Journal's Best and Worst Airports of 2022 ranking the St, Louis Airport ranks as the 15th best Midsized US Airport. On the site they say...
20 Best Restaurants in St Louis, MO

From traditional Italian fare to contemporary southern vittles, St. Louis, MO, serves up just about anything. Unfortunately, sorting out the dives from the diamonds in the rough is easier said than done. Hoping to save you the legwork, we have curated a list of the 20 best restaurants in St...
Overnight crash causes dangerous backups on I-44 EB

A one-car crash caused an early morning traffic jam on eastbound I-44. Overnight crash causes dangerous backups on I-44 …. A one-car crash caused an early morning traffic jam on eastbound I-44. West County Center gives out free gift cards for …. Money is tight, but if you're shopping on...
Beloved sportscaster Jay Randolph Jr. dies at 53

ST. LOUIS – Jay Randolph Jr., the gregarious sportscaster who spent 30 years on the airwaves in St. Louis, died last week after announcing he’d been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was 53. According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Randolph died on Friday, Nov....
