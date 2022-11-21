Can you replace big winter endurance rides with strength training at home or in the gym?

The clocks have gone back, it’s dark by 4.30pm and harder to squeeze long outdoor rides into your schedule. But you know that hitting your targets in 2023 will depend on putting in plenty of solid miles in.

For many of us, doing big miles outdoors at this time of year isn’t always practical, you need good winter kit , a bike ready for the winter and for the really long rides nutrition can be key when out in the cold for hours. We know how hard it is to fit in.

And while the benefits of using a turbo trainer at this time of year are well documented, if you up the ante on the turbo, the risk is overdoing the intensity and burning out.

So what should you do? We’ve all experienced this dilemma at some point. While big base miles might be the ideal way to prepare for next season, many of us simply don’t have the time. As for high-intensity sessions, though they’re essential in small doses, they’re no substitute for those long rides building your aerobic engine.

Fortunately, there is a third way in winter training, an approach that can take you to new heights next season. It requires neither four-hour turbo sessions nor super-long rides outdoors. Better still, it reduces the risk of mid-season burnout. This is the varied, effective winter training you’ve been waiting for!

Strength training at home or in the gym can bring significant benefits (Image credit: Future)

Yes, you’ve guessed it, this plan involves the gym. What was once avoided for fear of ‘getting bulky’ has in recent years caught on among cyclists. A strength training programme, properly periodised with cycling training, can provide a big jump in fitness. By the time spring rolls around, you’ll already have an extra gear – without having increased mileage or intensity.

The biggest challenge when adding gym work is figuring out how everything fits together: Should I lift before or after my ride? What kind of cycling training should I do along with it? Should I be doing any intervals? While there are lots of articles about what kind of lifting to do in the gym, what’s less understood is how you should structure your winter training in conjunction with cycling.

Strength training can be done on the bike (Image credit: Future)

If you do too much in the gym, you may sacrifice cycling performance. Conversely, too much or the wrong type of cycling could diminish your returns in the gym. But with the right approach, you will be able to reap strength gains in the gym that make you faster on the bike.

In the high-volume versus high-intensity winter training debate, most cyclists have worked out what coaches and pros had known for decades: that there is simply no replacement for big miles on the bike. The adaptations that you get from long miles at endurance pace simply can’t be procured from high-intensity training.

