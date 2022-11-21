ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game preview and injury report: Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics

By Stephen Beslic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30xuf9_0jIaLqjn00

DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls look to get back on track when they host Jayson Tatum and the Celtics.

The Chicago Bulls (6-10) host the Boston Celtics (13-3) tonight. The Bulls are coming off a 108-107 home loss against the Magic on Friday, despite 41 points from DeMar DeRozan. Lonzo Ball is still out with a knee injury as the Bulls look to avoid a fifth straight loss.

Boston Celtics (13-3) vs. Chicago Bulls (6-10)

Monday, November 21 – 08:00 PM ET at United Center

Boston Celtics

  • Points Per Game: 120.2 (2nd of 30)
  • Opponent Points Per Game: 113 (15th of 30)
  • Bench Points Per Game: 33.1 (16th of 30)
  • Pace: 98.9 (18th of 30)
  • Offensive Rating: 120 (1st of 30)
  • Defensive Rating: 112.8 (20th of 30)
  • Net Rating: +7.2 (1st of 30)

Chicago Bulls

  • Points Per Game: 110.5 (19th of 30)
  • Opponent Points Per Game: 111.6 (11th of 30)
  • Bench Points Per Game: 32.8 (18th of 30)
  • Pace: 99.8 (13th of 30)
  • Offensive Rating: 110.7 (19th of 30)
  • Defensive Rating: 111.8 (12th of 30)
  • Net Rating: -1.1 (22nd of 30)

Zach LaVine has to forget Friday’s game against the Magic

Zach LaVine had easily one of the worst games of his career on Friday. The 27-year-old shot 1-for-14 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range, including 1-for-10 in the first half and 0-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan benched LaVine with 3:43 to play when the Magic led by four points. Up 107-105, the Bulls had a chance to secure the victory, but Nikola Vucevic missed two free throws, allowing Jalen Suggs to hit a game-winning three-pointer.

Donovan's late-game benching frustrated LaVine. However, following Sunday's practice, the 2x All-Star said the two are "all good" after their dispute.

"I just told him I feel like I've earned the right to go out there and try to play through a bad game. If we won, obviously I would've been ecstatic. We lost, I wasn't. I had a terrible game," said LaVine.

The star shooting guard will have to put this game behind him and come out looking to make a statement. Otherwise, the Bulls might lose their fifth straight game and fall to 6-11 on the season.

Contain Jayson Tatum and/or Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics have won their last nine games, including a 123-119 home victory against the Bulls on November 4, which started their current streak. They now have the best record in the NBA (13-3), thanks to Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum’s incredible play to start the season.

The last time Boston lost a game was on November 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brown led his team with 30 points, while Tatum added 26 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and four blocks. However, the superstar forward had six turnovers and only shot 8-for-21 from the field and 2-for-9 from beyond the arc.

Teams have difficulty beating the Celtics when Tatum and Brown go off in the same game. The Cavaliers held Tatum and Brown to a combined 5-of-19 (26.3 percent) from three-point range and forced them to turn the ball over nine times. The Bulls will have to do something similar tonight if they want to get the win.

Noteworthy

  • The Celtics won the last meeting, 123-119 on November 4. DeRozan had a game-high 46 points.
  • Boston beat Chicago three of the last four times.
  • The Bulls are 4-6 in the last 10 matchups against the Celtics.
  • Celtics’ projected lineup: Horford, Williams, Tatum, Brown, White
  • Bulls’ projected lineup: Vucevic, Williams, DeRozan, LaVine, Dosunmu
  • Lonzo Ball is out for the Bulls with a knee injury
  • Robert Williams III (left knee) and Danilo Gallinari (torn ACL in left knee) are out for the Celtics

