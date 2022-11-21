ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Biden pardons pair of Thanksgiving turkeys: Chocolate and Chip

By Michael Collins and Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON – The votes had been counted. There was no “ballot stuffing” or “foul play,” President Joe Biden said Monday . And for the president, the only “red wave” he thinks will happen on Thanksgiving is if his German shepherd, Commander, knocks over the cranberry sauce.

And the results are in: Chocolate and Chip, the National Thanksgiving Turkey and its alternate, received a pardon.

“Now, based on their temperament and commitment to being productive members of society, I hereby pardon,” Biden said before being interrupted by a gobble from the turkeys. “I hereby pardon Chocolate and Chip."

Happy Birthday, Mr. President: Biden turns 80 amid questions about a reelection bid

Biden in a ceremony Monday on the South Lawn pardoned the two turkeys, where Biden briefly pointed out Commander and two of his grandchildren  on the balcony of the White House.

Chocolate and Chip, who weigh 46 pounds and 47 pounds, respectively, will go on to reside at North Carolina State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45UMWI_0jIaLpr400
The National Thanksgiving Turkey and the alternate, Chocolate and Chip, wait to be pardoned by President Joe Biden on the South Lawn of the White House, November 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee, Getty Images

The event will mark the 75th anniversary of the annual tradition, which ensures the birds won't end up as the main course on someone's dinner table.

Chocolate and Chip were raised on a ranch near Monroe, North Carolina.

How to save money on Thanksgiving dinner: 'You don't need to make a butter board'

Biden pardoned two turkeys, Peanut Butter and Jelly, at the White House in 2021.

Later Monday, Biden and first lady Jill Biden were to travel to Cherry Point, North Carolina, to participate in a Friendsgiving dinner with service members and military families.

Michael Collins covers the White House. Follow him on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJUe3_0jIaLpr400
President Joe Biden pardons Chocolate, the National Thanksgiving Turkey, as he is joined by the 2022 National Turkey Federation Chairman Ronnie Parker and Alexa Starnes, daughter of the owner of Circle S Ranch, on the South Lawn of the White House November 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee, Getty Images

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden pardons pair of Thanksgiving turkeys: Chocolate and Chip

