Syracuse, N.Y. — The Town Board in Salina approved spending up to $10,000 tax dollars to support this lawsuit against the state DOT. Supervisor Nick Paro told us why that is and why he supports this temporary halt on the project. "Renew 81, Town of Salina, Town of DeWitt, Town of Tully. Those, like I said we're all co-plaintiffs on the same complaint," explained Paro.

SALINA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO