cnycentral.com
Toys For Tots 'Drive-Thru Drop-Off Day' at CNY Central!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Once again you can help families in need this holiday season with CNY Central's annual Drive-Thru Drop-Off Day for Toys for Tots. On Thursday, Dec. 8, stop by our studio from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. with gifts for Central New York kids. Gifts being dropped off should not be wrapped.
cnycentral.com
Frozen to Chosen: Local family finds success in Embryo Adoption
Cicero, NY — There are many ways to start a family. Some turn towards adoption or in vitro fertilization if traditional methods don’t work. One Cicero family turned to embryo adoption to make their happy family of four. Like many couples, getting pregnant was a challenge for Jenae and Mike Whidden.
cnycentral.com
Local restaurant helps out survivors of deadly fire in North Syracuse
North Syracuse, N.Y. — Family members of the 8-year-old girl who died in the North Syracuse fire continue to grieve. The news of what happened in the fire was shattering to Vincent Romano. "I just was immediately felt heart broken," said Romano. Romano was told by the school's principal...
cnycentral.com
"The poor kid, he just wanted to help his sister." Neighbor recounts North Syracuse fire
North Syracuse, NY — Neighbors looked on in horror Tuesday evening as flames engulfed a home they knew had a child inside. Nancy Hohler was next door on Lawdon Street, watching TV. "I heard a scream," she said. She says her 7-year-old neighbor came running for help with burned...
cnycentral.com
Boil water notice issued for Village of Cato
CATO, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Public Health Director has issued an advisory notifying neighbors in Cato to boil their water before consuming. On Wednesday, the water system lost pressure due to a water main break, which increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes could have entered the water supply, the health department said.
cnycentral.com
New Moon Farms sets up local-focused pop-up shop in Hamilton
The Hub, which is located at 20 Utica Street in Hamilton, plans to help get Central New Yorkers in the holiday spirit and buying locally this season. New Moon Farms, a small dairy farm and e-commerce business out of Munnsville, NY, is setting up a pop-up retail shop at The Hub beginning Black Friday, Nov. 25.
cnycentral.com
Landmark Theatre announces 'Holiday Champagne Tour'
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Landmark Theatre will host a Holiday Champagne Tour on Tuesday December 13 at 5:30 p.m., the theater announced Tuesday. The event features a tour of the Landmark, teaching attendees about the history of the theater and its economic impact on Central New York. It will...
cnycentral.com
Stewart's Shops to launch online merchandise store on Cyber Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Stewart’s Shops has announced the launch of its Online Shop, opening on Cyber Monday, where Stewart’s fans will be able to get limited-edition Stewart’s branded items, coffee and My Money/Gas Cards delivered to their homes. The merchandise will only be available online. Items...
cnycentral.com
8-year-old girl dies in North Syracuse house fire Tuesday night
North Syracuse, N.Y. — An 8-year-old girl is dead and her 76-year-old grandfather is in critical condition at the hospital after a house fire in North Syracuse just before Thanksgiving. The Onondaga County Sheriff's department says Nezamyah White died in the fire on Lawdon Street Tuesday evening at 7:34...
cnycentral.com
Chipotle opening new Fayetteville location with drive-thru pickup option
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. — Popular Mexican chain restaurant Chipotle has announced the opening of its first location in Fayetteville will happen on Tuesday. The restaurant will be located on Towne Drive in Fayetteville. The new location will feature a "Chipotlane," a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to submit orders...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse airport announces SYR Reading Runway
MATTYDALE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Hancock International Airport and the Onondaga County Public Library unveiled the SYR Reading Runway, a children’s library located at the airport. The children’s library is located on the second level of the airport near the TSA security screening checkpoint. Christian Zabriskie, executive...
cnycentral.com
Man struck by car, dies on Route 57 in Clay Wednesday night
CLAY, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on Route 57 near Long Branch Road in the Town of Clay. Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene following a call around 5:18 p.m on Wednesday. It was...
cnycentral.com
Travel numbers for the Thanksgiving holiday are expected to mirror pre-pandemic levels
Syracuse, N.Y. — Thanksgiving day is almost here, and AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home. This year is expected to be the third busiest Thanksgiving since 2000, a 1.5% increase over last year and 98% of pre-pandemic levels. According to AAA,...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Mayor Walsh announces expansion of sidewalk snow removal program for another year
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Walsh has announced plans to expand the sidewalk snow removal program this winter, which will add 25 more miles to the routes needed to be cleared. In the past, the program has allowed for Syracuse contractor JSK Snow Services to remove snow from about...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse community responds to Colorado Springs shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The tragic shooting in Colorado Springs gay bar, 'Club Q' brought many throughout the country to express their support and shared their sadness over the loss of 5 people. 25 people were injured that night leaving some in critical condition. Many said that this was a...
cnycentral.com
Towns of Salina, DeWitt could use up to $10,000 in taxpayer money on I-81 lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Town Board in Salina approved spending up to $10,000 tax dollars to support this lawsuit against the state DOT. Supervisor Nick Paro told us why that is and why he supports this temporary halt on the project. "Renew 81, Town of Salina, Town of DeWitt, Town of Tully. Those, like I said we're all co-plaintiffs on the same complaint," explained Paro.
cnycentral.com
More than 40 firefighters put out house fire in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — It took 43 firefighters to put out a house fire on Syracuse's westside. Crews responded around 11:34 a.m. to the 200 block of Putnam Street. The first crew arrived on scene within two minutes, finding a two-story, wood-frame, single-family home with fire bursting out of windows on both floors, and engulfing one side of the house.
cnycentral.com
Cabin of tractor-trailer catches fire on Old Liverpool Road Tuesday morning
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputies and the Liverpool Fire Department responded to a reported vehicle fire on Old Liverpool Road near School Road shortly before 7:00 a.m. Tuesday. The front cabin of a Bud Light tractor-trailer sustained significant damage, our crew on the scene observed. The driver...
cnycentral.com
Country artist Park McCollum to play at St. Joseph's Amphitheatre in August
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Yet another act has been announced for next year's line-up at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre. Parker McCollum is coming to the Amphitheatre on August 19, 2023. He will be joined by Larry fleet, Jackson Dean, and the Randy Rogers Band. "Cannot wait to be out on...
cnycentral.com
Vera House has a new Interim Executive Director, Angela Douglas on paid leave
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Executive Director Angela Douglas is on paid administrative leave at domestic and sexual abuse resource organization Vera House. The website now lists an Interim Executive Director named Sheri Rodriguez. Rodriguez was formerly on the board, but is now stepping out of that role and into this one as of Monday, we're told.
