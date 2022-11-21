Read full article on original website
CNET
iOS 16.1: These iPhone Features Just Landed on Your Phone
Apple's iOS 16.1 was released in late October, about a month after iOS 16 was released. While iOS 16 came with a way to unsend messages, further lock screen customization and more, iOS 16.1 brings new features, tweaks and fixes to compatible iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16). Here's what's...
Business Insider
5 ways to unlock an Android phone without a password
You can unlock your Android phone even if you've forgotten the passcode, but you'll usually need to factory reset the phone. You can unlock most Android phones by performing a factory recovery or using the Find My Device website. Here are the top five ways to unlock your Android phone...
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Business Insider
How to update or fix Google Play Services on your Android, and keep all your apps running correctly
To update Google Play Services on your Android device, head to the "Apps & Notifications" menu in your settings. Google Play Services let your Android apps connect to the internet and communicate with Google. Updating Google Play Services can fix app issues, and help your Android device run faster. If...
iOS 16.2 will let you dramatically change your home screen — here’s how
The iOS 16.2 beta contains the option to drastically change your iPhone home screen through Custom Accessibility Mode.
How to make your own theft-deterrent system with smart home products
Feeling safe at home is of utmost importance, and installing a security system is the go-to option to shoo thieves away. Still, security products usually come at a high cost and must be installed, which not everybody may be comfortable with. However, there are affordable options you can consider using basic smart home products, such as cameras, locks, sensors, lights, and speakers. You don't necessarily need to buy expensive products. You can scare intruders away with products you own or cheap ones that won't break the bank.
I'm skipping the iPhone 14 Pro for the iPhone 15 Pro — here's why
Forget the iPhone 14 Pro — here's why I’m waiting for the iPhone 15 Pro or Ultra.
Digital Trends
How to download apps on an LG smart TV
An LG smart TV has a lot to offer — whether it's the top-tier contrast and black levels of the world-class OLEDs or the intelligent webOS platform — but one of the best parts of owning an LG smart TV is the ability to personalize your TV experience with apps. If you're not the type who's interested in a separate set-top box streaming device, with an LG TV, you can download, delete, and update any apps of your choice so your favorite services are in one place — on the TV itself. If you're a new user struggling to download apps on your LG smart TV, here's a simple guide to help you get started.
Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids
When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
techaiapp.com
Google Docs, Sheets, Slides on Android Optimised for Foldable Phones, Tablets
Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides have been optimised for tablets and foldable phones, the search giant has announced, as part of several changes to its workspace applications for documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. The company previously announced it would update more than 20 Google applications to run better on tablets during Google I/O earlier this year. It has also added drag-and-drop improvements and full mouse support for these Google Workspace apps.
Digital Trends
What is Ambient Mode on YouTube?
YouTube recently announced a number of changes to its video-watching interface. One of these changes is a new feature known as Ambient Mode. In this guide, we’ll go over exactly what Ambient Mode on YouTube is and show you how to enable or disable it. Ambient Mode is basically...
Google wants to trim the size of Android TV apps by May 2023
Google introduced App Bundles in 2018, enabling developers to split their apps into smaller components. This allowed them to send only the updated part to phones through the Play Store, reducing the download size. Three years later, in August 2021, Google made it mandatory for all newly listed Android apps on the Play Store to support App Bundles. Now, the big G is making Android App Bundles mandatory for Google TV and Android TV platforms starting May 2023.
4 easy ways to use Google Translate
Google Translate is a powerful tool in the right hands. Beyond simple phrase translations, it can translate text through your phone's camera and translate conversations in real time.
Amazon's Alexa is in trouble
Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It's becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the "Worldwide Digital" division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
Google brings its spruced-up Wallet app to 12 new countries
Google renamed its payment solution for the nth time earlier this year, leaving us with a rebranded Google Wallet and an app that can now hold all your IDs, tickets, vaccine certificates, digital car keys, and whatnot in one place — just like your IRL wallet. Google Wallet has already been available in lots if regions around the world, and it's now making its way to another dozen markets.
Tom's Guide
Google Pixel Fold — here’s how it can beat Samsung’s foldables
At this point, I'm not entirely convinced that a Google Pixel Fold actually exists, let alone that Google will be showing off a foldable phone at some point during the first half of 2023, as some rumors claim. Maybe I've been burned by the on-again, off-again nature of Pixel Fold rumors — at one point, the phone was most definitely canceled until it was most definitely not — but I'll believe there's actually a Pixel Fold when a Google executive is whapping me upside the head with one at the device's launch event.
Google fixes slow Nest Wifi Pro speeds, but your numbers might still look low
Google announced the Wi-Fi 6E-compatible Nest Wifi Pro mesh router system in early October. It was a significant upgrade over the 2019 Nest Wifi, which despite its flaws, was among our favorite Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers to buy. With 6GHz channel and Wi-Fi 6E support, you'd have thought Google's latest Wifi router would allow you to take full advantage of your gigabit connection. As it turned out, early adopters of the router ran into a bug that capped their speeds to just 50Mbps. Google quickly acknowledged the bug, and just over a week later, a fix is rolling out a fix for it.
How to search in Google Sheets
Google Sheets is an excellent tool for storing, managing, and organizing large data sets. However, that also means that getting to a particular data point can be difficult, as it's easily lost. You don't want to shift through each cell in a thousand rows long spreadsheet to look for a single entry. To simplify this task, Google Sheets has search operators that can help you easily find anything.
T3
Amazon Fire HD 8 2022 review: a cheap tablet for basic tasks
Looking for a cheap tablet? Our Amazon Fire HD 8 review 2022 asks whether this sub-$100 device is a fantastic bargain or a false economy
This Black Friday Sony speaker deal lets you rock out using Google Assistant or Alexa
Amazon is currently offering a discount of 50% for the Sony SRS-RA3000 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth wireless speaker. It usually goes for $398, but this early Black Friday deal returns it to the lowest price this speaker has ever seen. Down to a much more reasonable $198, this deal makes it one of the best smart speakers you can get.
