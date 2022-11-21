ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Police

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

iOS 16.1: These iPhone Features Just Landed on Your Phone

Apple's iOS 16.1 was released in late October, about a month after iOS 16 was released. While iOS 16 came with a way to unsend messages, further lock screen customization and more, iOS 16.1 brings new features, tweaks and fixes to compatible iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16). Here's what's...
Business Insider

5 ways to unlock an Android phone without a password

You can unlock your Android phone even if you've forgotten the passcode, but you'll usually need to factory reset the phone. You can unlock most Android phones by performing a factory recovery or using the Find My Device website. Here are the top five ways to unlock your Android phone...
Android Police

How to make your own theft-deterrent system with smart home products

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Feeling safe at home is of utmost importance, and installing a security system is the go-to option to shoo thieves away. Still, security products usually come at a high cost and must be installed, which not everybody may be comfortable with. However, there are affordable options you can consider using basic smart home products, such as cameras, locks, sensors, lights, and speakers. You don't necessarily need to buy expensive products. You can scare intruders away with products you own or cheap ones that won't break the bank.
Digital Trends

How to download apps on an LG smart TV

An LG smart TV has a lot to offer — whether it's the top-tier contrast and black levels of the world-class OLEDs or the intelligent webOS platform — but one of the best parts of owning an LG smart TV is the ability to personalize your TV experience with apps. If you're not the type who's interested in a separate set-top box streaming device, with an LG TV, you can download, delete, and update any apps of your choice so your favorite services are in one place — on the TV itself. If you're a new user struggling to download apps on your LG smart TV, here's a simple guide to help you get started.
BGR.com

Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids

When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
techaiapp.com

Google Docs, Sheets, Slides on Android Optimised for Foldable Phones, Tablets

Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides have been optimised for tablets and foldable phones, the search giant has announced, as part of several changes to its workspace applications for documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. The company previously announced it would update more than 20 Google applications to run better on tablets during Google I/O earlier this year. It has also added drag-and-drop improvements and full mouse support for these Google Workspace apps.
Digital Trends

What is Ambient Mode on YouTube?

YouTube recently announced a number of changes to its video-watching interface. One of these changes is a new feature known as Ambient Mode. In this guide, we’ll go over exactly what Ambient Mode on YouTube is and show you how to enable or disable it. Ambient Mode is basically...
Android Police

Google wants to trim the size of Android TV apps by May 2023

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google introduced App Bundles in 2018, enabling developers to split their apps into smaller components. This allowed them to send only the updated part to phones through the Play Store, reducing the download size. Three years later, in August 2021, Google made it mandatory for all newly listed Android apps on the Play Store to support App Bundles. Now, the big G is making Android App Bundles mandatory for Google TV and Android TV platforms starting May 2023.
Android Police

4 easy ways to use Google Translate

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google Translate is a powerful tool in the right hands. Beyond simple phrase translations, it can translate text through your phone's camera and translate conversations in real time.
Android Police

Amazon's Alexa is in trouble

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It’s becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the “Worldwide Digital” division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
Android Police

Google brings its spruced-up Wallet app to 12 new countries

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google renamed its payment solution for the nth time earlier this year, leaving us with a rebranded Google Wallet and an app that can now hold all your IDs, tickets, vaccine certificates, digital car keys, and whatnot in one place — just like your IRL wallet. Google Wallet has already been available in lots if regions around the world, and it’s now making its way to another dozen markets.
GEORGIA STATE
Tom's Guide

Google Pixel Fold — here’s how it can beat Samsung’s foldables

At this point, I'm not entirely convinced that a Google Pixel Fold actually exists, let alone that Google will be showing off a foldable phone at some point during the first half of 2023, as some rumors claim. Maybe I've been burned by the on-again, off-again nature of Pixel Fold rumors — at one point, the phone was most definitely canceled until it was most definitely not — but I'll believe there's actually a Pixel Fold when a Google executive is whapping me upside the head with one at the device's launch event.
Android Police

Google fixes slow Nest Wifi Pro speeds, but your numbers might still look low

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google announced the Wi-Fi 6E-compatible Nest Wifi Pro mesh router system in early October. It was a significant upgrade over the 2019 Nest Wifi, which despite its flaws, was among our favorite Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers to buy. With 6GHz channel and Wi-Fi 6E support, you'd have thought Google's latest Wifi router would allow you to take full advantage of your gigabit connection. As it turned out, early adopters of the router ran into a bug that capped their speeds to just 50Mbps. Google quickly acknowledged the bug, and just over a week later, a fix is rolling out a fix for it.
Android Police

How to search in Google Sheets

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google Sheets is an excellent tool for storing, managing, and organizing large data sets. However, that also means that getting to a particular data point can be difficult, as it's easily lost. You don't want to shift through each cell in a thousand rows long spreadsheet to look for a single entry. To simplify this task, Google Sheets has search operators that can help you easily find anything.
Android Police

This Black Friday Sony speaker deal lets you rock out using Google Assistant or Alexa

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Amazon is currently offering a discount of 50% for the Sony SRS-RA3000 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth wireless speaker. It usually goes for $398, but this early Black Friday deal returns it to the lowest price this speaker has ever seen. Down to a much more reasonable $198, this deal makes it one of the best smart speakers you can get.
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy