Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Feeling safe at home is of utmost importance, and installing a security system is the go-to option to shoo thieves away. Still, security products usually come at a high cost and must be installed, which not everybody may be comfortable with. However, there are affordable options you can consider using basic smart home products, such as cameras, locks, sensors, lights, and speakers. You don't necessarily need to buy expensive products. You can scare intruders away with products you own or cheap ones that won't break the bank.

7 DAYS AGO