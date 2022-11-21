Read full article on original website
508-375-6762 | wiliam.redmond@barnstablecounty.org. Barnstable County, Dept. of Human Services | 3195 Main St. | P.O. Box 427 | Barnstable, MA 02630. This law, which was passed in August, will cap all insulins in 2023 at $35 a month that are covered by your Part D or Medicare Advantage plan. The cap applies over all phases, including in the gap. It also applies to the plan’s preferred pharmacies and standard pharmacies. Some plans have already slated co-pays below $35 a month. If you use a traditional insulin pump, it is durable medical equipment that falls under Medicare Part B. The insulin to supply the pump also falls under Part B. Medicare Part B will not be updated for insulin savings until July 1, 2023, and neither will supplement plans/Medigaps. Drug plans had to submit their cost data and formularies, which determine whether a medication is covered and at what tier, to Medicare in April. Drug plans can only change their formularies during the year with Medicare approval. Because the law was passed after the plans’ submission deadline, Medicare may allow special enrollment periods if coverage of the insulins drops due to the change in law and/or the plan finder reflects old information. The law will be good in the long run, but there may be teething pain in the short run. If the cost of filling your insulin prescription proves different than expected in 2023, and is more than $35 a month, you may want to meet with a SHINE counselor during 2023.
Edgartown Council on Aging: December 2022
The Anchors, 10 Daggett St. Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register in advance by calling 508-627-4368. Dec. 2: 12 pm – Lunch and Lecture with Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard. Come and learn more about this...
Tisbury Council on Aging: December 2022
Poets and Writers, new and practiced, meet to share the creativity of limericks! 11 am. Make Creative Colorful Cards, 5.5 x 4.25. Design and soft color pencils provided. 1 pm. Your Favorite Book/Story/Author, followed by discussion, 1:30 pm. Wednesdays. Play Readings, followed by discussion. 9-11 am. Ukulele Players with Martha....
A big helping of giving from the Tisbury Police
Tisbury Police posted up in the town parking lot adjacent to Stop & Shop Wednesday to collect food and monetary donations for the Island Food Pantry. Officers also helped quell a bit of the hectic atmosphere and labor of Thanksgiving shopping by helping folks carry groceries and by shuttling empty grocery carts back to the Stop & Shop entrance.
Budget cuts prompt OBA to fundraise for Christmas
Members of the Oak Bluffs Business Association (OBA) have created a fundraising campaign in order to cover the costs of erecting the Sunset Lake Christmas tree for the upcoming holiday season. Due to budget constraints, the town had decided to opt out of decorating the town as it has in...
Have Faith: Welcome!
It’s a newsy week in the faith world here, it seems. After a church-led search, the congregation of the Federated Church in Edgartown announces that the Rev. Mark Winters has been selected as the next settled pastor. Winters will arrive in February, after serving at the First Congregational Church of Naperville, Ill., where he has been since his 2009 ordination.
William Harrison Sullivan
On Nov. 14, 2022, at the age of 93, our beloved “Bill,” William Harrison Sullivan, passed away bravely on his own terms, comfortably and peacefully in the late evening at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Bill was graced with a quick, agile mind all the way to the end. With much success, Bill was determined to live on this planet earth as long as possible, and to live in the comfort of his own home. Unfortunately and eventually, his time on earth came to an end. We are grateful to the VNA and Community Services, which helped him remain at his home until the end.
Chilmark School HVAC project may generate issues
The up-Island school committee will need to consider whether to borrow more funds from the towns for the Chilmark School heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system project. Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools business administrator Mark Friedman shared with the committee during the Monday evening meeting that work is ongoing to...
Superintendents say pandemic's educational impact goes deeper than realized
State and local education officials said Tuesday that schools face a twin challenge in getting students back on track both academically and socially, and that staffing issues further complicate those tasks. Almost three years after the arrival of COVID-19 first disrupted schooling in Massachusetts, lawmakers on the Education Committee gathered...
Mass. will open temporary migrant shelter at former Army base
Massachusetts will open a temporary intake shelter for migrants at the former Army base at Fort Devens next month, prompted by a spike in arrivals. Gov. Charlie Baker said the shelter will be run by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and will accommodate up to 125 people at a time.
Chilmark receives grant for Mill Brook restoration
A $100,000 grant to Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation for Mill Brook restoration has been awarded by the state, according to a press release issued by the Baker-Polito administration Friday. “This award will support construction for the Mill Brook restoration project, which aims to implement one of the first culvert replacement...
Healey Names Cape Cod Official to Housing Transition Team
HYANNIS – Governor-elect and Attorney General Maura Healey has appointed Housing Assistance Corporation CEO Alisa Magnotta to serve on her transition team’s housing committee. Lt. Governor-elect Kim Driscoll is leading the transition team that consists of six policy committees. Magnotta will serve as co-chair of the Affordable Abundant...
Where’s My Tax Rebate From Massachusetts? Here’s All You Need To Know
Massachusetts started sending the tax rebate out earlier this month. As of last week, the state had sent about 1.3 million refunds totaling more than $1.2 billion. Although the state is sending payments to eligible taxpayers every week, many are still waiting for their tax rebate from Massachusetts. If you are one of them, then detailed below is everything you need to know about when you will get your rebate payment.
Former committee member weighs in
At the Nov. 16 meeting of the West Tisbury select board, it was noted that a Nov. 4 letter from South Mountain to Island Housing Trust stated that one reason they withdrew from participating in the 401 State Road affordable housing project was to “bring attention to the problems with the West Tisbury affordable housing committee,” which it claimed was successful.
Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?
BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
Tisbury: Decorative fur gnomes, and meditation on aging
Heard on Main Street: Real generosity is doing something nice for someone who will never find out. If you forgot to express your thanks by supporting the Vineyard Committee on Hunger appeal for the Family to Family Thanksgiving dinner, you can do it for Christmas. This provides a family dinner, turkey with all the trimmings, to needy families on the Island. Every dime raised by VCOH stays here on Martha’s Vineyard. Write your $25 check to Family to Family, and mail it to PO Box 4685, Vineyard Haven, 02568.
Massachusetts Officials Refuse to Say Who Authorized Illegal COVID-19 Spyware
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Margret R. Cooke are refusing to say who authorized the illegal installation of COVID-19 “Mass Notify” spyware on the smartphones of potentially millions of individuals who lived in or traveled through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The revelation that...
Give the gift of experiences
The past few years, we have kept to ourselves, ordered a few too many things off Amazon, and spent some more-than-desired quality time with ourselves in our homes. For most of us, the pandemic has taken up residence in the back of our minds these days, and this holiday season is going to be a great one to give, share, and have more experiences. Happiness, memories, exploration, bonding, togetherness — and likely a couple of Instagram posts.
This Is Massachusetts’ Most Searched-For Thanksgiving Recipe This Year
Here's a question, Berkshire County: Are you trying something new for Thanksgiving this year like adding a new dish to the holiday feast? If you are, you wouldn't be the only one. Every year, thousands and thousands of people go online around the holidays and search for recipes so they...
Don’t Miss: Events for the holidays
A one-stop holiday destination with handmade gifts from Island artists, including paintings, photographs, pottery, crafts, jewelry, clothing, accessories, soaps, dog goods, ornaments, cards, calendars, and stocking stuffers. Closed Thanksgiving Day. For details, visit featherstoneart.org. Daily through Saturday, Dec. 31, 5 to 8 pm. Gatchell Holiday Lights. County Road, Oak Bluffs.
