Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky had concerning quotes after loss to Gonzaga
Kentucky fell to 3-2 on the season with a loss to Gonzaga on Sunday, and John Calipari and his team were not exactly radiating confidence after their tough night. The Wildcats came out extremely flat and scored just 25 points in the first half. They made some halftime adjustments and got things going over the final 20 minutes, but it was too late at that point. Calipari said one of the issues was that big man Oscar Tshiebwe only recently returned from injury and did not know some of the offensive plays.
Rick Pitino will be shaking his head at latest embarrassing Louisville basketball loss
The Louisville Cardinals are having a nightmare of a season. They remain winless through six games after they just got blasted by the Cincinnati Bearcats Wednesday to the tune of an 81-62 score. Louisville basketball even had it worse in the game prior to that, as the Cardinals got absolutely hammered by the Texas Tech Red Raiders, 70-38.
College Basketball World Reacts To Louisville's Awful Performance Today
Louisville has entered early crisis mode following Tuesday's embarrassing loss in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The men's basketball team fell to 0-5 after a 70-38 loss to Texas Tech. Louisville had more turnovers (18) than field goals (11) and assists (five) combined while committing 23 fouls and allowing 45 rebounds.
Iconic College Football Rivalry Could Reportedly Get Rescheduled
As the Virginia football team continues to recover from a horrific tragedy, it's sounding like the Cavaliers will take the field again in 2022. Last week, three Virginia football players were shot and killed by a former teammate. A fourth was wounded but has reportedly been discharged from the ...
College Basketball World Wants Prominent Coach To Be Fired
It's safe to say the Patrick Ewing experiment at Georgetown has run its course - at least that's what social media thinks. Following another disastrous loss this week, fans flocked to social media to suggest it's time to move on from the former Hoyas legend. A 9-28 record over the past two seasons seems to suggest they're right.
Ole Miss football: 3 potential head coaching replacements for Lane Kiffin
We could soon see a changing of the guard in Oxford. Rumors are circulating after a report on Monday surfaced that Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is planning on stepping down after the Egg Bowl to take the open Auburn job. Is there truth to this report? It seems...
Best high school running backs in the nation at the end of 2022 football season
Here are 20 running backs who stood out on a national level this season
Ohio State Football: UM player accidentally gives info on injured running back
It’s rivalry week and everyone is focused on Columbus, Ohio. That’s where the Ohio State football team will be taking on Michigan on Saturday afternoon. Both teams are going to empty the bag of tricks for this one and use every advantage they can to win this game.
Freshman becomes first woman to make Division I baseball roster
Olivia Pichardo has made history. The 18-year-old Brown University freshman from Queens, New York has become the first woman in NCAA Division I history to be named to a varsity baseball roster. The Rhode Island university celebrated the occasion in a press release, saying that Pichardo's "dogged determination" allowed her to make the team. Pichardo has played baseball since she was a child, starting in kindergarten. In middle school, she played on travel and varsity teams, and in 2022, she finally tried out for the USA Baseball Women's National Team, a goal that had been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Duke freshman Kyle Filipowski off to a hot start, could be better than expected
Kyle Filipowski was a consensus five-star recruit in the Class of 2022 but still regarded as merely the third-best prospect in Duke's top-ranked recruiting class. It remains early in this season, obviously. But through five games Filipowski looks like he might be Duke's best freshman -- and also the best freshman in the entire country.
Tyrese Proctor surprises associate head coach on glass
Even with two 7-footers in the starting lineup, no Duke basketball player has more boards across the past two games than rookie combo guard Tyrese Proctor. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound Aussie grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds in the Blue Devils' 92-58 home victory over Delaware on Friday night. Three ...
MSG college hoops slate features 9 ranked teams and NCAAs
NEW YORK (AP) — Nine teams currently in the AP Top 25 will play at Madison Square Garden this season, including top-ranked North Carolina in a December doubleheader packed with blue-blood programs. The 2022-23 college basketball schedule at “The World’s Most Famous Arena” was finalized this week with the announcement that No. 12 Michigan State will face Rutgers in the Big Ten Super Saturday matchup Feb. 4 at MSG. No. 4 Texas, No. 8 Duke and No. 15 Kentucky are among the teams also making appearances in Manhattan. Plus, the NCAA Tournament returns with the East Regional semifinals and final on March 23 and 25. It all starts with the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 6, when Jon Scheyer makes his Madison Square Garden head coaching debut as Duke takes on No. 25 Iowa. Texas plays 16th-ranked Illinois in the second game of the doubleheader.
FOX Sports
Georgetown hosts American following Wahab's 23-point game
American Eagles (2-2) at Georgetown Hoyas (3-2) BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts the American Eagles after Qudus Wahab scored 23 points in Georgetown's 69-62 victory over the La Salle Explorers. Georgetown went 6-25 overall last season while going 6-11 at home. The Hoyas averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 13.4...
NCAA Basketball: Top mid-major and high-major performers early in 2022-23
After the first two weeks of the NCAA Basketball season, we are starting to learn which teams and which players are going to make an impact. The individual players finally have enough counting stats to determine if the one good game was an outlier or more of the normal output for the player. In the first two weeks, we have noticed that not much has changed and the players we thought would be the stars of each team are turning out to be just that. Who were the best players of the last two weeks though?
Alabama Football: Bama and LSU CFB Playoff rankings stir fans
Many college football fans are displeased about the latest Playoff ranking for Alabama Football and LSU. Using some outdated descriptions, the responses could be defined as hissy fits or going back to the 19th century, an even stronger term applies, a conniption fit. Other than Tennessee fans, it is difficult...
igamingplayer.com
NCAA Championship Up for Grabs
The NCAA Basketball season is here and three experts at BetQL give us their picks of who will make the Final Four and who will win the title. The NCAA men’s basketball season is a couple of weeks old and already teams are looking like they are ready for March Madness.
The Chicago Blackhawks blow a huge lead to an elite team
The Chicago Blackhawks knew that they had an incredibly tough task ahead of them before they were able to enjoy Thanksgiving. That test came in the form of the Dallas Stars who are one of the best teams in the entire National Hockey League. Things started off somewhat poorly for...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Haleigh Montgomery, the Girlfriend of NFL RB Darrell Henderson
Darrell Henderson became a Super Bowl champion in 2021 and a new dad in 2022. The Los Angeles Rams waived him off in November 2022 and while fans speculate about his NFL career, they’re also curious about his personal life. Haleigh Montgomery is Darrell Henderson’s girlfriend long before he was selected in the 2019 NFL draft. Both have limited activity on social media and a rare public appearance together this year. That only adds to NFL fans’ curiosity about who the running back’s partner is. We reveal more about her background in this Haleigh Montgomery wiki.
FanSided
297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0