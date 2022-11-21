ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kentucky had concerning quotes after loss to Gonzaga

Kentucky fell to 3-2 on the season with a loss to Gonzaga on Sunday, and John Calipari and his team were not exactly radiating confidence after their tough night. The Wildcats came out extremely flat and scored just 25 points in the first half. They made some halftime adjustments and got things going over the final 20 minutes, but it was too late at that point. Calipari said one of the issues was that big man Oscar Tshiebwe only recently returned from injury and did not know some of the offensive plays.
SPOKANE, WA
The Spun

College Basketball World Wants Prominent Coach To Be Fired

It's safe to say the Patrick Ewing experiment at Georgetown has run its course - at least that's what social media thinks. Following another disastrous loss this week, fans flocked to social media to suggest it's time to move on from the former Hoyas legend. A 9-28 record over the past two seasons seems to suggest they're right.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS LA

Freshman becomes first woman to make Division I baseball roster

Olivia Pichardo has made history. The 18-year-old Brown University freshman from Queens, New York has become the first woman in NCAA Division I history to be named to a varsity baseball roster.  The Rhode Island university celebrated the occasion in a press release, saying that Pichardo's "dogged determination" allowed her to make the team. Pichardo has played baseball since she was a child, starting in kindergarten. In middle school, she played on travel and varsity teams, and in 2022, she finally tried out for the USA Baseball Women's National Team, a goal that had been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
BlueDevilCountry

Tyrese Proctor surprises associate head coach on glass

Even with two 7-footers in the starting lineup, no Duke basketball player has more boards across the past two games than rookie combo guard Tyrese Proctor. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound Aussie grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds in the Blue Devils' 92-58 home victory over Delaware on Friday night. Three ...
DURHAM, NC
The Associated Press

MSG college hoops slate features 9 ranked teams and NCAAs

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine teams currently in the AP Top 25 will play at Madison Square Garden this season, including top-ranked North Carolina in a December doubleheader packed with blue-blood programs. The 2022-23 college basketball schedule at “The World’s Most Famous Arena” was finalized this week with the announcement that No. 12 Michigan State will face Rutgers in the Big Ten Super Saturday matchup Feb. 4 at MSG. No. 4 Texas, No. 8 Duke and No. 15 Kentucky are among the teams also making appearances in Manhattan. Plus, the NCAA Tournament returns with the East Regional semifinals and final on March 23 and 25. It all starts with the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 6, when Jon Scheyer makes his Madison Square Garden head coaching debut as Duke takes on No. 25 Iowa. Texas plays 16th-ranked Illinois in the second game of the doubleheader.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Georgetown hosts American following Wahab's 23-point game

American Eagles (2-2) at Georgetown Hoyas (3-2) BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts the American Eagles after Qudus Wahab scored 23 points in Georgetown's 69-62 victory over the La Salle Explorers. Georgetown went 6-25 overall last season while going 6-11 at home. The Hoyas averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 13.4...
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

NCAA Basketball: Top mid-major and high-major performers early in 2022-23

After the first two weeks of the NCAA Basketball season, we are starting to learn which teams and which players are going to make an impact. The individual players finally have enough counting stats to determine if the one good game was an outlier or more of the normal output for the player. In the first two weeks, we have noticed that not much has changed and the players we thought would be the stars of each team are turning out to be just that. Who were the best players of the last two weeks though?
FanSided

Alabama Football: Bama and LSU CFB Playoff rankings stir fans

Many college football fans are displeased about the latest Playoff ranking for Alabama Football and LSU. Using some outdated descriptions, the responses could be defined as hissy fits or going back to the 19th century, an even stronger term applies, a conniption fit. Other than Tennessee fans, it is difficult...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
igamingplayer.com

NCAA Championship Up for Grabs

The NCAA Basketball season is here and three experts at BetQL give us their picks of who will make the Final Four and who will win the title. The NCAA men’s basketball season is a couple of weeks old and already teams are looking like they are ready for March Madness.
TENNESSEE STATE
FanSided

The Chicago Blackhawks blow a huge lead to an elite team

The Chicago Blackhawks knew that they had an incredibly tough task ahead of them before they were able to enjoy Thanksgiving. That test came in the form of the Dallas Stars who are one of the best teams in the entire National Hockey League. Things started off somewhat poorly for...
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Haleigh Montgomery, the Girlfriend of NFL RB Darrell Henderson

Darrell Henderson became a Super Bowl champion in 2021 and a new dad in 2022. The Los Angeles Rams waived him off in November 2022 and while fans speculate about his NFL career, they’re also curious about his personal life. Haleigh Montgomery is Darrell Henderson’s girlfriend long before he was selected in the 2019 NFL draft. Both have limited activity on social media and a rare public appearance together this year. That only adds to NFL fans’ curiosity about who the running back’s partner is. We reveal more about her background in this Haleigh Montgomery wiki.
TENNESSEE STATE
FanSided

FanSided

297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy