Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Danville Police investigate man’s death
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR)– The Danville Sheriff’s Office says a man was found without a pulse in a holding cell at the Danville City Jail on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Deputies say 31-year-old Anthony Lee Wyatt of Danville was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 2:44 p.m. for public intoxication. Deputies say around 5:26 p.m. a […]
WDBJ7.com
Man dies hours after being arrested for public intoxication
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Sheriff’s Office says a man died Tuesday, hours after he was arrested for public intoxication. Police say they arrested 37-year-old Anthony Wyatt around 2:44 p.m. and took him to the Danville City Jail, where he was put in a holding cell. Around 5:26...
WSLS
Suspect arrested, charged in connection with robbery at Lynchburg convenience store
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 34-year-old woman is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a cash register and assaulting a clerk at the Fort Hill Mart Tuesday morning, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Authorities say they received a report of the robbery shortly after 8:30 a.m. and were told...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Missing women from Altavista found
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Altavista Police Department is searching for an elderly woman from the town of Altavista. Police say May Bowyer Drake was last seen on 1407 Broad Street at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. They report that Drake suffers from dementia. Police describe Drake as 5-foot-8-inches with blue eyes and grey hair.
WSLS
Crash on US-58 in Henry County cleared
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. People driving on US-58 in Henry County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Route 772. As of 8:16 p.m., all eastbound lanes are closed.
rhinotimes.com
Gun Shop Robbery Suspects Arrested After Officer Shoots
On Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1 a.m., deputies from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department went to Colfax to investigate an attempted breaking and entering at Colfax Gun and Ammo at 9420 W. Market St. Since that gun shop is very close to Kernersville, the Sheriff’s Department contacted the Kernersville...
WSLS
Crash in Roanoke County cleared after causing delays
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:00 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are now open, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. Motorists in the Glenvar area of Roanoke can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to Roanoke County officials. We’re told that West...
Man killed in head-on crash in Rockingham County
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A person was killed and three were sent to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Reidsville on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a car crash in the area of Freeway Drive and Moss Street around 3:15 p.m. Reidsville police and state patrol officers...
WXII 12
Motorcyclist charged with DWI after crashing into multiple cars dies in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man who was charged with DWI following a motorcycle crash involving multiple vehicles has died, according to police. Greensboro police said James Euliss Barley, 60, of Reidsville, was driving a motorcycle when he crashed into multiple vehicles. They said it occurred in October on the ramp from South Elm-Eugene Street to Interstate 40 East.
Armed robbery at Greensboro Family Dollar on W. Meadowview Rd.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a business Tuesday night. It happened around 6:31 p.m. Officers received a report about an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on West Meadowview Road. Investigators said a man walked into the store and stole an...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville Chief of Police to retire
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - After 37 years of helping keep the City of Martinsville safe, Chief of Police G. E. “Eddie” Cassady has announced he will retire effective January 1, 2023. “Since I started in 1985, our continued relationship building with our community has and will always be...
chathamstartribune.com
Missing Gretna girl retuned home
A missing Gretna girl has been returned home and her companion charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. Jamila Gadson, 17, was found Saturday evening, Nov. 19 and the Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for the assistance provided during this...
WDBJ7.com
Missing teenager found safe; man charged
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski man has been charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor, with the discovery of a missing teenage girl. 17-year-old Jamila Gadson has been found safe and returned to her family in Gretna. Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, has been arrested. When Gadson was...
WSLS
Two found dead in NW Roanoke home, authorities say
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a residence in Lansdowne Park. This comes after Roanoke Police were called to the area at about 4:45 p.m. Monday to conduct a wellness check, according to the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
WSET
Elliston man dies in motorcycle crash: Roanoke County Police
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An Elliston man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Roanoke County. This incident happened on Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. Roanoke police said a 2002, Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of W. Main St in Roanoke County. Police said...
WSET
Henry Co. investigator graduates from intensive Virginia Forensic Science Academy course
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An investigator for the Henry County Sheriff's Office is being praised for completing an intense course in Richmond that allows him to stay on top of the latest technology when it comes to evidence. Sheriff Lane Perry is congratulating Investigator Alvin Hagwood on graduating...
Reidsville man dead after crash on I-40 in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 60-year-old man died from his injuries after a crash on I-40 Greensboro police said James Barley has died from injuries sustained in a crash on I-40 East at South Elm-Eugene Street on October 7. Barley was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson Motorcycle down a ramp...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious wounding
UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen vehicle of interest in the malicious wounding that took place in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue. UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious …. UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen...
WSLS
Traffic jam on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene of this traffic jam has been cleared, according to VDOT. A traffic jam has led to delays on I-81S in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say traffic is backed up for about 4.5 miles at the 137 mile marker.
WSLS
Five years later: Still searching for answers after Halifax County woman’s murder
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The family of Emma Compton Layne is still searching for answers five years after her murder. Tuesday marks five years since the body of Emma Compton Layne was discovered in a shallow grave in Halifax County. Hunters found her remains in the woods less than...
Comments / 2