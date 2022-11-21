CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Altavista Police Department is searching for an elderly woman from the town of Altavista. Police say May Bowyer Drake was last seen on 1407 Broad Street at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. They report that Drake suffers from dementia. Police describe Drake as 5-foot-8-inches with blue eyes and grey hair.

ALTAVISTA, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO