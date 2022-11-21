Read full article on original website
Watch Pink's touching performance in honor of Olivia Newton-John at the AMAs
Pink paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John with a touching performance of "Hopelessly Devoted To You" at the 2022 American Music Awards.
Reba McEntire Stuns In Blue Velvet Gown, Red Sequin Dress & More At The CMA Awards
The queen of country music has arrived! Reba McEntire dazzled on the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards in a blue velvet gown. The dress paired perfectly with her iconic red hair. Reba was joined by her boyfriend, Rex Linn. Rex looked sharp in a black suit and rocked...
Pink and Her Kids Are Just Like Fire on American Music Awards Red Carpet 2022
Watch: Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs. So what, they are rockstars. Pink and her family arrived to get the party started at the 2022 American Music Awards Red Carpet on Nov. 20. For the occasion, the "Try" singer stunned in a black and gold sequined dress.
Miranda Lambert Is Romantically Laced in Pink Dress & Invisible Heels at CMA Awards 2022 With Husband Brendan McLoughlin
The biggest names in country music are making their way to the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. tonight. Miranda Lambert led the way on the red carpet. The award-winning country music singer appeared alongside her husband Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert pulled out...
Keith Urban Shares Why He Flew Solo to the CMAs Without Wife Nicole Kidman
Watch: Keith Urban Talks BRAND NEW Las Vegas Residency. While Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have often made a country music awards show a date night, the musician was flying solo at the 2022 CMA Awards. So, where was his wife of 16 years? He exclusively told E! News that...
Women's Health
See Trisha Yearwood Stun In A Curve-Hugging Dress During A Red Carpet Appearance With Garth Brooks
It's been a packed year for Trisha Yearwood. After joining her husband Garth Brooks on his international tour, she's back in the U.S. with more concerts and appearances. And she's been giving us memorable fashion looks every step of the way. It's been a packed year for Trisha Yearwood. After...
Watch Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter and Willie Nelson’s Son Sing ‘Lay Me Down’ at CMT Memorial Concert
At a special tribute event, Loretta Lynn's granddaughter and Willie Nelson's son performed the country song 'Lay Me Down' together.
Pink steps into the role of Olivia Newton-John for an incredible awards show tribute
Not a dry eye in the house.
Reba McEntire Calls Boyfriend Rex Linn 'The Love of My Life' in Sweet Post
Rex Linn celebrated his 66th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 13, and Reba McEntire shared a sweet tribute to the actor, whom she has been dating since 2020, to celebrate the special day. The post included a photo of the two of them from the recent CMA Awards, and she called Linn the love of her life.
Dolly Parton Declares Herself a ‘Rock Star Now’ in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Speech
Dolly Parton is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After initially deeming herself not worth for induction back in March and attempting to withdraw from consideration — then ultimately agreeing to the honor six weeks later — Parton was officially inducted during the Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night in Los Angeles.
Garth Brooks 'Hoping' Trisha Yearwood Will Join Him For Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks made a big surprise announcement during an appearance on 'Good Morning America.'
CMA Awards 2022: Watch Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire pay tribute to Loretta Lynn
Some of country music's biggest stars honored the late Loretta Lynn at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night. In a moving tribute to the legendary country singer, who died in October at the age of 90, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire opened the show with a medley of Lynn's popular songs.
Alan Jackson's CMA Awards Moment Doubles as a '90s Country Celebration
Alan Jackson's acceptance of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during Wednesday night's (Nov. 9) CMA Awards broadcast served as a good enough excuse for a star-studded musical celebration of a '90s country icon. Before belting out Jackson's 2003 ballad "Remember When," Carrie Underwood explained the legend's role in sparking...
Soulful Singer Yola Brought Powerhouse Vocals—and Style—to the American Music Awards
You could say the British soul singer Yola had an eventful American Music Awards last night. The star not only performed her song “Break the Bough” live at the Microsoft Theatre in L.A., but she also received the special “Song of Soul” honor for the song. “It was a truly mind-blowing experience from the start to finish,” Yola tells Vogue of her night. “The American Music Awards are incredible and music-focused, and as an artist I felt their mission to elevate music throughout the whole show.” The best part, though, was that the star let Vogue follow along as she took to both the glitzy red carpet and stage—where she brought powerhouse vocals and style.
Clayton News Daily
Already Maxed out on Holiday Romance? Here's Your Guide to Holiday Movies With Serious Girl Power
The formula for writing and portraying women in holiday movies is so clear that McSweeney’s has even written a satirical commentary about it: More often than not, the high-powered big-city career woman or small-town small business owner goes home to save the farm or family business or bravely goes abroad, and ends up throwing her career away for love while finding her holiday spirit.
Jonny Irwin says he was axed as A Place in the Sun presenter due to terminal cancer
Insurance issue related to diagnosis blamed for his removal from the Channel 4 show he fronted for 18 years
Today’s Al Roker reveals major health update after beloved weatherman leaves hospital in heartwarming Thanksgiving video
BELOVED Today show weatherman Al Roker is heading home for Thanksgiving after sharing a heartwarming video of him exiting a hospital. Roker - who was admitted to the hospital last week for a blood clot in his leg, which broke off into some more clots that reached his lungs - left off a cheerful "wahoo" after being discharged from the hospital on Thursday.
