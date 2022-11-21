ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wide Open Country

Alan Jackson's CMA Awards Moment Doubles as a '90s Country Celebration

Alan Jackson's acceptance of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during Wednesday night's (Nov. 9) CMA Awards broadcast served as a good enough excuse for a star-studded musical celebration of a '90s country icon. Before belting out Jackson's 2003 ballad "Remember When," Carrie Underwood explained the legend's role in sparking...
Vogue Magazine

Soulful Singer Yola Brought Powerhouse Vocals—and Style—to the American Music Awards

You could say the British soul singer Yola had an eventful American Music Awards last night. The star not only performed her song “Break the Bough” live at the Microsoft Theatre in L.A., but she also received the special “Song of Soul” honor for the song. “It was a truly mind-blowing experience from the start to finish,” Yola tells Vogue of her night. “The American Music Awards are incredible and music-focused, and as an artist I felt their mission to elevate music throughout the whole show.” The best part, though, was that the star let Vogue follow along as she took to both the glitzy red carpet and stage—where she brought powerhouse vocals and style.
Clayton News Daily

Already Maxed out on Holiday Romance? Here's Your Guide to Holiday Movies With Serious Girl Power

The formula for writing and portraying women in holiday movies is so clear that McSweeney’s has even written a satirical commentary about it: More often than not, the high-powered big-city career woman or small-town small business owner goes home to save the farm or family business or bravely goes abroad, and ends up throwing her career away for love while finding her holiday spirit.
The US Sun

Today’s Al Roker reveals major health update after beloved weatherman leaves hospital in heartwarming Thanksgiving video

BELOVED Today show weatherman Al Roker is heading home for Thanksgiving after sharing a heartwarming video of him exiting a hospital. Roker - who was admitted to the hospital last week for a blood clot in his leg, which broke off into some more clots that reached his lungs - left off a cheerful "wahoo" after being discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

