ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

DUI patrols planned in San Luis Obispo this week

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O1pPU_0jIaKZkV00

– Additional officers from the San Luis Obispo Police Department will be out on patrol Tuesday and Wednesday this week from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“We want everyone to be as safe as possible, especially when they are on the road,” Sergeant Jeff Booth said.

The police department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal. If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Missing Los Osos Woman

On 11-21-2022, the Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing person from Los Osos. 22-year-old Ysabel E. Moriarty Puig was reported missing by a family member. She was last seen on 11-20-2022, in Arroyo Grande at approximately 11:00 PM. Moriarty Puig is Hispanic, 5' 7" tall, 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a maroon and navy hooded shirt with leggings carrying a canvas Tommy Bahama backpack. She was driving a light blue Honda Odyssey with a license plate of 6KPB414. Moriarty Puig had recently moved back to San Luis Obispo County from Colorado. She may possibly be headed to the Santa Barbara area or Santa Cruz area. If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.
LOS OSOS, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 11/14 – 11/20/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. November 14, 2022. 01:36— Guillermo...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Police Investigating Death

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Police Department is investigating a recent death. On Sunday, Nov. 20, just before 5:30 p.m. an Atascadero Police Officer checked on a parked vehicle in the police department’s public parking lot. According to officers, the sole occupant of the vehicle was found deceased as...
ATASCADERO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

California mountain biker stares down mountain lion

A California mountain biker found himself in a standoff with a mountain lion, something he had never experienced in his 30 years of riding the trails. Rex Hatter, of San Luis Obispo, was on a long ride through the Irish Hills Natural Reserve on Saturday when a distraught hiker flagged him down, The San Luis Obispo Tribune reported.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Bicyclist dies after traffic collision

Incident occurred Thursday evening in San Luis Obispo. – On Thursday at around 7:09 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department and San Luis Obispo Fire Department responded to the 12200 block of Los Osos Valley Road for a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. Arriving a short...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

Close Encounter With Mountain Lion 11.23.2022

Over the weekend, a San Luis mountain biker had a close encounter with a mountain lion. He was on a long ride through Irish Hills natural reserve when a hiker ran up the trail toward him. She said she had just seen a mountain lion. Rex Hatter escorted the frightened hiker off the trail, then rode off toward his car. He heard some loud noises coming from a creek bed along the trail.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
pasoroblesdailynews.com

New 30-minute parking spaces going up downtown

– The City of Paso Robles is adding 19 new 30-minute parking spaces to the downtown area in time for the holiday shopping season. Tuesday, city crews changed signs and repainted curbs to move some 30-minute parking spaces, and add others. The 30-minute parking spaces will give residents time to...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy