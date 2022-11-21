Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
MOW Diablo Region Executive Director Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Homebound SeniorsZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
Brandon Aiyuk routes up Cardinals CB for 49ers TD
The 49ers struggled to punch in touchdowns against the Chargers, but they’re one-for-one Monday night against the Cardinals after Jimmy Garoppolo found Brandon Aiyuk for a seven-yard score on a third down. For Aiyuk it was his fifth touchdown of the season. Garoppoloo is scorching hot to start Monday’s contest. He’s 7-for-10 for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 12 game?
The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL Week 12 picks...
Jimmy Garoppolo's 4th TD pass is George Kittle's 2nd TD vs. Cardinals
After a slow Week 10, George Kittle got loose in Week 11 in Mexico City. Kittle had a 39-yard TD early in the game, and then put the exclamation point on a blowout 49ers win with a 32-yard catch-and-run that put San Francisco up 38-10. He’s up to 84 yards and two scores on four receptions. For Jimmy Garoppolo, he’s up to four touchdown passes in an excellent showing.
Rapid reactions: Things go south in Mexico City as Cardinals fall to 49ers
The victims of a physical San Francisco 49ers run attack, the Arizona Cardinals fell to 4-7 on a Monday Night Football visit to Mexico City. Arizona Sports hosts, editors and reporters react to a brutal defeat that nearly has put the Cardinals’ postseason hopes to bed in Week 11.
Troy Aikman Rips 'Embarrassing' Cardinals After 49ers Loss
It's been a dreadful season for the team so far.
San Francisco 49ers’ fan takeover in Mexico City in full effect at Estadio Azteca
The 49ers fans are expected to be owning Mexico City for "Monday Night Football."
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals: 3 bold predictions for ‘Monday Night Football’
By the end of Monday night in Mexico City, the San Francisco 49ers could be in first place in the
49ers announce roster move ahead of Mexico game vs. Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have elevated defensive lineman T.Y. McGill from their practice squad. The 49ers are preparing to play the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Kickoff is scheduled for tonight at 5:15 p.m. PT, 7:15 p.m. local time. San Francisco is currently a 10-point favorite in the Week 11 matchup.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 11 top plays: 49ers lead Cardinals on MNF from Mexico City
Week 11 of the NFL season comes to a close with the San Francisco 49ers battling the Arizona Cardinals at in an all-important NFC West tilt on Monday Night Football. It's going down at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca in the fifth and final game of the 2022 International Series. Kyler...
NBC Sports
What we learned as 49ers crush Cardinals, move up in NFC
MEXICO CITY — The 49ers return to the United States at the favorable elevation of being atop the NFC West standings. The 49ers treated a friendly international audience to a show on Monday night. The 49ers overwhelmed the Arizona Cardinals with a healthy dose of their much-talked-about offensive weaponry...
Titans’ Todd Downing addresses DUI charge, calls arrest ‘devastating’
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing addressed spoke to the media Wednesday after being arrested for a DUI following the team's win over the Packers in Week 11.
In loss, Arizona Cardinals find way to appreciate Estadio Azteca atmosphere
Monday night was a major disappointment for the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Their season is in serious jeopardy of being a losing one. And yet players and head coach Kliff Kingsbury took at least a little time to take in the sights and sounds of the gigantic and historic stadium in the south of the nation's capital, where more than 78,000 fans cheered, booed, sang and danced at the 2022 NFL Mexico game between the host Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.
FOX Sports
Buccaneers return, 49ers ascend in Colin's 'Herd Hierarchy'
The 2022 NFL season has seen several presumed contenders go through severe ups and downs. Are the Philadelphia Eagles back on track? Have the Buffalo Bills rebounded? What's the fallout from the Dallas Cowboys blowing out the Minnesota Vikings?. Colin Cowherd, host of "The Herd," unveiled his "Herd Hierarchy" heading...
Dolphins slide in Week 12 power rankings after bye week
The Miami Dolphins spent the last week relaxing and recovering as they had a late bye week in the season, which can be both good and bad. Although, with a number of Dolphins dealing with lingering injuries, this was probably a great time to take a break. Throughout the year,...
Offseason outlook: San Francisco Giants
The Giants have been conservative with their spending during the Farhan Zaidi era, which has led to inconsistent results. Their 107-win campaign in 2021 was excellent, but they followed that up with a .500 season in 2022. All signs point to this being the offseason that the wallet opens, with many possible routes to take, one of which leads to Bay Area native Aaron Judge.
Comments / 0