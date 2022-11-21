ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Aiyuk routes up Cardinals CB for 49ers TD

The 49ers struggled to punch in touchdowns against the Chargers, but they’re one-for-one Monday night against the Cardinals after Jimmy Garoppolo found Brandon Aiyuk for a seven-yard score on a third down. For Aiyuk it was his fifth touchdown of the season. Garoppoloo is scorching hot to start Monday’s contest. He’s 7-for-10 for 57 yards and a touchdown.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jimmy Garoppolo's 4th TD pass is George Kittle's 2nd TD vs. Cardinals

After a slow Week 10, George Kittle got loose in Week 11 in Mexico City. Kittle had a 39-yard TD early in the game, and then put the exclamation point on a blowout 49ers win with a 32-yard catch-and-run that put San Francisco up 38-10. He’s up to 84 yards and two scores on four receptions. For Jimmy Garoppolo, he’s up to four touchdown passes in an excellent showing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers announce roster move ahead of Mexico game vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have elevated defensive lineman T.Y. McGill from their practice squad. The 49ers are preparing to play the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Kickoff is scheduled for tonight at 5:15 p.m. PT, 7:15 p.m. local time. San Francisco is currently a 10-point favorite in the Week 11 matchup.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as 49ers crush Cardinals, move up in NFC

MEXICO CITY — The 49ers return to the United States at the favorable elevation of being atop the NFC West standings. The 49ers treated a friendly international audience to a show on Monday night. The 49ers overwhelmed the Arizona Cardinals with a healthy dose of their much-talked-about offensive weaponry...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

In loss, Arizona Cardinals find way to appreciate Estadio Azteca atmosphere

Monday night was a major disappointment for the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Their season is in serious jeopardy of being a losing one. And yet players and head coach Kliff Kingsbury took at least a little time to take in the sights and sounds of the gigantic and historic stadium in the south of the nation's capital, where more than 78,000 fans cheered, booed, sang and danced at the 2022 NFL Mexico game between the host Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

Buccaneers return, 49ers ascend in Colin's 'Herd Hierarchy'

The 2022 NFL season has seen several presumed contenders go through severe ups and downs. Are the Philadelphia Eagles back on track? Have the Buffalo Bills rebounded? What's the fallout from the Dallas Cowboys blowing out the Minnesota Vikings?. Colin Cowherd, host of "The Herd," unveiled his "Herd Hierarchy" heading...
TENNESSEE STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

Offseason outlook: San Francisco Giants

The Giants have been conservative with their spending during the Farhan Zaidi era, which has led to inconsistent results. Their 107-win campaign in 2021 was excellent, but they followed that up with a .500 season in 2022. All signs point to this being the offseason that the wallet opens, with many possible routes to take, one of which leads to Bay Area native Aaron Judge.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy