Wisconsin State

What's next in the fight over abortion in Wisconsin

Abortion may have pushed many Wisconsinites to the polls during the midterm elections earlier this month. Democrats Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul campaigned — and ultimately prevailed — as defenders of abortion access. But Republicans still have control of the legislature, meaning Wisconsin is in the same boat that it was before the election.
Former Gov. Walker on GOP midterm fallout, eliminating early voting, and state Senate impeachment powers

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Now that the midterm elections are over, Republicans are focusing on recruiting and electing experienced candidates after many politicos said November's results proved candidate quality matters. This year, Republicans nominated a series of inexperienced candidates, which former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker said is part of...
Opinion | Surplus a chance to shore up UW System

For the second consecutive election cycle, Wisconsin Democrats under the able leadership of Ben Wikler have accomplished its main electoral goals. In 2020, Wisconsin voters elected Joe Biden and protected the governor’s veto. This year, Wisconsinites denied Republicans a super-majority in the Assembly and kept the governorship in Democratic hands. (For my thoughts on the U.S. Senate race, click here.)
Wisconsin DOJ Settles Phony Debt Service Case

Wisconsin’s attorney general is announcing a six-figure settlement in a phony debt service case. Attorney General Josh Kaul yesterday said American Tax Solutions will pay the state 328 thousand dollars. Kaul sued the company accusing it of sending letters and postcards that scared people into calling for what they...
Wisconsin Election Canvas Complete

The November election is all but over. The Wisconsin Elections Commission yesterday said all 72 counties have completed their vote canvasses. That means the local votes have been counted and sent to the state. The Commission says statewide candidates have until Friday to ask for a recount. Only one race,...
Recount? Wisconsin counties finish their election canvasses

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission announced Monday all 72 counties completed their canvasses. Now, candidates in close, statewide races have until this Friday, Nov. 25, to ask for a recount. The only race that qualifies for a recount is the Secretary of State race between Doug La...
Telemarketer reaches settlement with Wisconsin DOJ over banned calls

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A New Jersey company that markets extended vehicle service plans agreed not to make any more prohibited calls to Wisconsin and to take steps to prevent its third-party partners from doing the same, state law enforcement officials announce. The company, N.C.W.C. Inc., was accused of making...
Wisconsin's $3.5M cranberry research station

Wisconsin has led the nation in cranberry production and even supplies more than half of the berries around the world. Federal, state and private research money is now working on ways to make the berries even better.
North Carolina boy's cheesy wish brings him to Wisconsin

ST. CLOUD, Wis. - The Make-A-Wish Foundation gets thousands of wishes from kids every year. A lot of those wishes are trips to Disney or meeting a star in sports or entertainment. But a 10-year-old boy from North Carolina wanted something different. Maxx Ball wanted to come to Wisconsin to...
Didion Milling environment enforcement action filed by Wisconsin

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced on Monday, Nov. 21 that his office has filed a civil environmental enforcement action against Didion Milling, Inc., and Didion Ethanol, LLC. This, for alleged violations of its air pollution control permits at corn milling and ethanol production facilities in Columbia County.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state

MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
