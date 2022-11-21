Read full article on original website
Salisbury Man Killed in Head-On Crash With Dump Truck in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. - A Salisbury man died in a head-on crash with a dump truck in Laurel on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 8 a.m., a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer was going eastbound on Horsey Church Road just east of Chandler Road, while a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was heading westbound and approaching the dump truck.
WMDT.com
11-year-old rescues toddler sister from burning apartment in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – Fire officials say an 11-year-old rescued his sister from their burning apartment Tuesday evening in Salisbury. The fire was reported right around 6 p.m., in an apartment at 1302 Jersey Road. We’re told an 11-year-old male escaped the apartment safely, but once outside, he realized his 2-year-old sister was still inside. He went back into the apartment and was able to rescue her from the second floor, suffering minor burns while making his second escape from the apartment with his sister. His injuries were so minor that he did not require medical attention at the scene.
firststateupdate.com
Fire Marshal Updates Fire That Left Man In Critical Condition
WMDT.com
Laurel crash claims life of Salisbury man, injures five others
LAUREL, Del. – A Salisbury man has died and five other people were injured in a crash early Tuesday morning in the Laurel area. At around 7:40 a.m., police say a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on Horsey Church Road, east of Chandler Road. At the same time, a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling westbound on Horsey Church Road in the same vicinity. As the vehicles approached one another, the Crown Victoria reportedly failed to maintain its lane and entered the eastbound lane of travel, ultimately colliding with the dump truck.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Early Morning Dagsboro Fire Sends One to Hospital
WMDT.com
Apartment fire in Salisbury
WBOC
One Seriously Burned in Preston House Fire
PRESTON, Md.- One man was seriously burned in a house fire in Preston Monday morning. Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire was discovered by a passerby around 8 a.m. at a two-story home at 21596 Dover Bridge Road. One man received second and third degree burns to the hands...
WMDT.com
Vacant Crisfield home destroyed in fire, investigation underway
CRISFIELD, Md. – An investigation is underway after a vacant Crisfield home burned down late Sunday night. Firefighters responded to 3113 Calvary Road shortly after 10 p.m. after a neighbor called to report the blaze, which took roughly 90 minutes to control. The cause of the fire remains under...
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Shooting East of Millsboro
WMDT.com
Magnolia man arrested for shooting that injured one
DOVER, Del. – A Magnolia man has been charged following a shooting that injured one Monday afternoon. At around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of North West Street. Officers arrived at the scene to find a large crowd and a 24-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Cape Gazette
Man found shot following two-car crash near Long Neck
Two Millsboro men – one who police say had been shot in a lower extremity – face charges after a two-car crash Nov. 21 near Long Neck. The crash happened about 9 p.m. in the area of Route 24 and Long Neck Road when a 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by Evan Briscoe, 22, was speeding eastbound on Route 24 east of Long Neck Road, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police.
firststateupdate.com
Burn Patient Airlifted After At Least Two Homes Catch Fire In Sussex County
WMDT.com
Millsboro crash leads to recovery of stolen handgun
WMDT.com
Shooting in Long Neck
Cape Gazette
Man shot at his home west of Long Neck
Police are investigating after a homeowner was shot Nov. 21 at his home west of Long Neck. Delaware State Police responded at 8:43 p.m. to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane for a report of a shooting and found the home had been shot numerous times with an unknown firearm, said Sgt. India Sturgis of the Delaware State Police.
One shot after gunman targets home in Millsboro
fox29.com
Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October
DOVER, Del. - Authorities are searching for a Delaware teenager who they say disappeared from a crowded mall in early October and was last seen in Maryland. Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was reported missing from Christiania Mall the evening of Oct. 1, according to Maryland State Police. Alexis's cellphone was...
Arson damages Eastern Shore church
A church on the Eastern Shore was the target of arson early this morning. The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, on Parker Road in Salisbury, suffered a fire to its back door at about 4:10 a.m.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Arrests made in theft of chicken, valued at more than $30,000, from Perdue’s Milford plant
Arrests have been made in the theft of more than $30,000 in raw chicken from Perdue’s Milford processing plant. According to Milford police, an investigation determined that an organized criminal theft operation was allegedly orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, of Dover. The investigation indicated that Jones had co-conspirators that included Lloyd K. Dukes, 44 of Felton, Kenneth W. Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
WBAL Radio
5 juveniles arrested in Ocean City for an armed carjacking and break-ins
Four teenagers and a 12-year-old have been arrested after an armed carjacking and car break-ins in Ocean City over the weekend. Police said all of the suspects are from Baltimore City and County. Investigators report the suspects pistol-whipped a 73-year-old man in Ocean City and stole his vehicle. They then...
