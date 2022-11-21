Read full article on original website
WKRN
Updates made to help police read new TN license plates
News 2's Andy Cordan has new information on the efforts to update License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras that will allow them to read Tennessee's new blue license plates. Updates made to help police read new TN license plates. News 2's Andy Cordan has new information on the efforts to update...
iheart.com
18 Students, Driver Injured After School Bus Crashes Over Embankment
A school bus crash in Kentucky on Monday (November 14) morning left 18 students and the driver hospitalized with various injuries. Two students and the driver were airlifted to the hospital, while the others were transported by ambulance. The Salyersville Independent reported that the female driver was ejected from the...
19-Year-Old Bailey Gage Moore Injured In A Motor Vehicle In Highway 111 (Highway 111, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Thursday night. According to the officials, 19-year-old Bailey Gage Moore from Whitewell crashed his car into a tree at around 7:00p.m.
