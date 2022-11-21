Read full article on original website
Frontier Airlines fined $2 million by Department of Transportation for trickery
The latest airline indictment from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Americans plead with FAA to make seats wider on planes - as airlines admit they SHRUNK them to deal with high demand and cheaper ticket prices
Fed-up travelers have demanded the FAA widen seats on passenger planes after airlines admitted they were shrunk to satisfy recent demand and cheaper ticket prices, a string of scathing complaints on the agency's website has revealed. The outcry comes after Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials in August asked the public...
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced action against six airlines but only one is a U.S. carrier; the others are foreign. "It's too little and too late," one consumer advocate says.
CNET
Archer Reveals Its Electric Air Taxi for 10-Minute Flights to the Airport
Archer Aviation's glossy black-and-gray four-passenger electric aircraft could begin shuttling passengers from downtown Manhattan to Newark, New Jersey's Liberty International Airport as soon as 2025, the company said Thursday. That 10-minute flight on Midnight at $100 a pop could be a first step in a potentially dramatic transformation of aviation.
Flying Magazine
FAA Set to Extend Aircraft Registration to Seven Years
The FAA is slated to release a rule this month to extend the duration of aircraft registration certificates from three years to seven years. [Courtesy: Meg Godlewski]. Is the registration certificate on your aircraft coming due soon? You may have more time—as in years to renew it. The FAA is slated to release a rule this month to extend the duration of aircraft registration certificates from three years to seven years.
A Frontier Airlines flight made an emergency landing after a man with a box cutter threatened to stab other passengers
The flight from Cincinnati to Tampa was diverted to Atlanta where the threatening passenger was taken into custody by police, The New York Times reported.
An airline seated my 3-year-old away from me in the plane. The Department of Transportation knows it's an all-too-common problem.
The author says that after realizing she and her child would be sitting in different rows, she tried to change seats online and with a representative.
msn.com
American Airlines Flight Attendant Physically Detains Aviation Photographer Until He Showed Images
My buddy Jeremy, who I met years ago, I believe on an Air New Zealand delivery flight for their new 777-300, is a popular and talented aviation photographer. Last night, he tweeted something concerning, a risk which all travelers should know about. “Honest question: can a crew member physically prevent...
As holiday travel heats up, nearly 60 airports see service slashed in half
Airlines’ service cuts that ramped up this summer show no sign of relenting this holiday season, leaving more travelers likely to pay higher fares for fuller planes at crowded airports. Service has been slashed in half from pre-pandemic levels at 59 small and regional U.S. airports, according to the...
UK airline first to trial 2.5 second scanners where your face replaces your passport
British Airways has become the first UK airline to trial biometric technology that could replace passport checks with a 2.5-second face scan.Passengers on the carrier’s flights from Heathrow’s Terminal 5 to Malaga are the first to be given the option to try the airport’s new “smart” identity checks, which involve having your face scanned instead of showing your passport at the gate.Customers flying on the route during the next six months “will be invited to scan their face, passport and boarding pass on their smartphone or tablet ahead of travel, with this information being kept safe and secure,” said...
These Are the Worst Days and Times to go Through Airport Customs
Whether you're going on your first big post-covid trip or a frequent country-hopper taking advantage of the evolving world of digital nomad visas, airport lines are one of the most dreaded parts of the travel process. While everyone has to deal with check-in and baggage lines, international travelers have the...
Airlines face their first big holiday test — and Congress is watching
Lawmakers, federal regulators and consumer groups are still wary of any sign of backsliding by the airlines, which canceled flights in droves last summer.
Flying Magazine
Ask FLYING: Do I Need To Learn How To Refuel My Airplane?
Question: I have been renting aircraft for years from an FBO that has recently become very busy. I was surprised when the FBO told me that I would have to refuel the airplane I had rented because it had just come back from a flight. They handed me a company credit card so it wasn’t the cost that bothered me—it’s that I have been flying for years but never have refueled an airplane before. Is this something new and something I should know how to do?
From New Zealand to Costa Rica, see 5 retired planes that have been converted into hotels you can stay in
A handful of old jetliners and military aircraft have been retrofitted with beds, cafes, and showers, including one with a cockpit suite.
aircargonews.net
Virgin Atlantic Cargo flies aid to Pakistan
Haider Choudrey, Bestway Group (L) and Ben Crump, Virgin Atlantic. Source: Virgin Atlantic Cargo. Virgin Atlantic Cargo has flown more than 20 tonnes of medicines to Pakistan where it will be distributed to victims of the recent flooding and resulting humanitarian disaster. The airline told Air Cargo News the aid...
traveltomorrow.com
British Airways tests smart tech allowing passengers to skip showing their passport
British Airways has become the first UK airline to test the use of biometric technology for international flights, enabling customers taking part in the trial to travel through the airport ‘smartly’ without having to show their passport. Customers who sign up to take part in the airline’s evaluation...
CAR AND DRIVER
Lyft Ride-Sharing Service Adds Roadside Assistance
Lyft Pink is a $100-a-year service for ride-share users who might also need some assistance with their own vehicle if it is stopped along the side of the road. Similar to AAA, Lyft Pink can now offer you a tow or a little bit of gasoline or change your tire anywhere in the U.S. (well, except Nevada).
