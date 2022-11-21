ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Americans plead with FAA to make seats wider on planes - as airlines admit they SHRUNK them to deal with high demand and cheaper ticket prices

Fed-up travelers have demanded the FAA widen seats on passenger planes after airlines admitted they were shrunk to satisfy recent demand and cheaper ticket prices, a string of scathing complaints on the agency's website has revealed. The outcry comes after Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials in August asked the public...
CNET

Archer Reveals Its Electric Air Taxi for 10-Minute Flights to the Airport

Archer Aviation's glossy black-and-gray four-passenger electric aircraft could begin shuttling passengers from downtown Manhattan to Newark, New Jersey's Liberty International Airport as soon as 2025, the company said Thursday. That 10-minute flight on Midnight at $100 a pop could be a first step in a potentially dramatic transformation of aviation.
Flying Magazine

FAA Set to Extend Aircraft Registration to Seven Years

The FAA is slated to release a rule this month to extend the duration of aircraft registration certificates from three years to seven years. [Courtesy: Meg Godlewski]. Is the registration certificate on your aircraft coming due soon? You may have more time—as in years to renew it. The FAA is slated to release a rule this month to extend the duration of aircraft registration certificates from three years to seven years.
The Independent

UK airline first to trial 2.5 second scanners where your face replaces your passport

British Airways has become the first UK airline to trial biometric technology that could replace passport checks with a 2.5-second face scan.Passengers on the carrier’s flights from Heathrow’s Terminal 5 to Malaga are the first to be given the option to try the airport’s new “smart” identity checks, which involve having your face scanned instead of showing your passport at the gate.Customers flying on the route during the next six months “will be invited to scan their face, passport and boarding pass on their smartphone or tablet ahead of travel, with this information being kept safe and secure,” said...
Flying Magazine

Ask FLYING: Do I Need To Learn How To Refuel My Airplane?

Question: I have been renting aircraft for years from an FBO that has recently become very busy. I was surprised when the FBO told me that I would have to refuel the airplane I had rented because it had just come back from a flight. They handed me a company credit card so it wasn’t the cost that bothered me—it’s that I have been flying for years but never have refueled an airplane before. Is this something new and something I should know how to do?
aircargonews.net

Virgin Atlantic Cargo flies aid to Pakistan

Haider Choudrey, Bestway Group (L) and Ben Crump, Virgin Atlantic. Source: Virgin Atlantic Cargo. Virgin Atlantic Cargo has flown more than 20 tonnes of medicines to Pakistan where it will be distributed to victims of the recent flooding and resulting humanitarian disaster. The airline told Air Cargo News the aid...
traveltomorrow.com

British Airways tests smart tech allowing passengers to skip showing their passport

British Airways has become the first UK airline to test the use of biometric technology for international flights, enabling customers taking part in the trial to travel through the airport ‘smartly’ without having to show their passport. Customers who sign up to take part in the airline’s evaluation...
CAR AND DRIVER

Lyft Ride-Sharing Service Adds Roadside Assistance

Lyft Pink is a $100-a-year service for ride-share users who might also need some assistance with their own vehicle if it is stopped along the side of the road. Similar to AAA, Lyft Pink can now offer you a tow or a little bit of gasoline or change your tire anywhere in the U.S. (well, except Nevada).
