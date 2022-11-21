Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Decatur Club to host annual Thanksgiving Day brunch
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – When the doors open at 11am Thursday it will be the 139th time the Decatur Club has hosted its annual Thanksgiving brunch. “We’ve been doing this for 140 years as of next year. I think we’ve missed three Thanksgiving brunches in that time,” Decatur Club GM Jeff Ingle told WAND News. He is expecting a large crowd at the downtown venue for the already sold out event. “Usually around 200 to 225. So, a nice crowd.”
wcbu.org
Country Saloon is hosting its 10th annual free Thanksgiving meal
An East Peoria Bar is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal for people without a family celebration to go to. Country Saloon, on Meadow Avenue right by the border between East Peoria and Morton, opened ten years ago. Owner Stacey Doerr says the building has a long history in food service.
WAND TV
Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in Central Illinois
(WAND)- Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? Below is a list of restaurants and establishments offering Thanksgiving day deals. The Decatur Club will be hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch at Club, on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 24th from 11am-130pm. The event is open to Members and Non-Members with advanced reservations. Please call 217-429-4200...
25newsnow.com
How you can help the Pekin Chamber of Commerce feed families this Thanksgiving
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Local businesses are uniting to make sure families are fed for the holiday in the Marigold Capitol of the World. The Pekin Area Chamber of commerce is hosting a ‘Holiday Meal Bag’ drive, helped along by local businesses giving to the effort. Each bag is filled with holiday meal essentials like mashed potatoes, stuffing, and pudding. Once bags are full, they’ll go to Pekin High School for storage in the ‘Dragon’s Closet’, a resource for students and their families. That’s where kids can pick up a meal bag to take home for free.
illinoisstate.edu
School Street Food Pantry serves hundreds of local college students
Junior general biology major Danielle Edwards started volunteering at the School Street Food Pantry in 2021 to help students like herself gain access to food and personal care items. “It gave me the opportunity to meet likeminded individuals and become a resource for other students, Edwards said. “I want to...
newschannel20.com
Ice skating rink in Springfield for holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Ice skating is back in Springfield for the holidays. The Old State Capitol in Springfield will host the LRS Ice Rink, an endeavor managed by local high school students in the Sangamon CEO program. The ice rink debuts Wednesday evening and will be open through...
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria’s 38th Festival of Lights parade brings out thousands
EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria has held its annual Festival of Lights parade for the last 38 years. A staple in the city, this year’s parade featured more than 30 floats. Thousands lined the streets Saturday night and braved the 20-degree temepratures to watch the floats...
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria garbage collection delayed for holiday
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents of East Peoria should not expect their trash or recycling to get picked up on Thanksgiving, and the holiday will delay pickup for the rest of the week as well. Collection will run one day late for Thursday and Friday pickups. Additionally, East...
Two Springfield businesses to open Small Business Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new businesses in downtown Springfield are set to open on Small Business Saturday. Ad Astra Wine Bar and Market is a wine bar that offers wine alongside light dining options of cheese boards and pastries. Ad Astra will also sell full bottles of wine in their market. “Ad Astra has […]
25newsnow.com
$550,000 lottery ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One Illinois lottery player took home a $550,000 lottery ticket just before the Thanksgiving holiday. The ticket was purchased on Nov. 20 at Freedom Oil at 1801 S. Veterans Pkwy. The winning numbers were: 9-12-16-33-44. Staff at Freedom Oil said they were excited to hear...
Normal trash pickup to run as usual on Thanksgiving
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Garbage and recycling will be picked up as usual on Thanksgiving Day and the day after in Normal this year. However, bulk waste and brush will not be picked up either day. This will be delayed until the following week on regular collection day. Electronics recycling will also not be accepted […]
wcbu.org
Onetime downtown staple Richard's is reopening on University
A former underground restaurant and bar is resurfacing in North Peoria this Black Friday. Richard's on University, as it's now called, is opening at 11 a.m. on Nov. 25 at it's new location, 7805 N. University, next door to Elliott's Cabaret Roadhouse. Richard's on Main opened in 2001 in a...
wglt.org
The Washington Elementary School family celebrates Thanksgiving together, year after year
Part of what makes a family a family are its traditions — including around the holidays. Those things you do year after year. And sometimes a family isn't technically a family, but boy, it sure feels like it. WGLT's Ryan Denham brings us this story from District 87's Washington...
videtteonline.com
ISU's Center for Civic Engagement continues the giving spirit with Holiday Helper Gift Return
Providing gifts throughout the holiday season for kids in the area is the Holiday Helper Gift Return hosted by Illinois State University's Center for Civic Engagement (CCE). This annual gift sponsorship program is open until Tuesday. People can drop off gifts at the CCE at 300 W. North St. in Normal during its office hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Abraham Lincoln: the president who made Thanksgiving a holiday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While we usually celebrate pilgrims and Indigenous people at Thanksgiving, we have the 16th President Abraham Lincoln to thank for its status as a national holiday. Sarah Josepha Hale, the editor to Godey’s Lady Book, a popular 19th century magazine for women, was influential in Thanksgiving becoming a national holiday. She […]
25newsnow.com
Faith in frame: local man transforms prison struggle into business opportunity
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Trying to help as many people as possible. That’s the mission of a Peoria man who, after nearly two decades behind bars, wants to follow a new calling. Steven Snook’s first memories are of life in Virginia foster care, before being taken to his...
wglt.org
How a craft machining shop in Bloomington adapted its way to a fourth generation
You’ve heard a lot about the global supply chain over the past few years. This is a story about the Bloomington-Normal supply chain. G3 Machining in Bloomington is a locally owned machine shop that can make just about anything. Custom bolts for the electric automaker Rivian. Brackets for wireless routers at State Farm. Tap handles for Bloomington-Normal’s craft breweries.
Central Illinois Proud
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria trash collection delayed over holiday weekend
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s trash hauler will not collect trash, recycling, or yard waste on Thanksgiving, which will lead to an altered schedule for the entire holiday weekend. Trash hauler GFL will not perform any collections on Thursday, Nov. 24. This change will delay...
newschannel20.com
Lottery player wins $550,000 at Bloomington gas station
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois lottery player has won $550,000 at a gas station in Bloomington. Officials say this is now the 28th Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $500,000 or more with Lucky Day Lotto this year. The winning ticket was purchased at Freedom...
