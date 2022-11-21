PEKIN (25 News Now) - Local businesses are uniting to make sure families are fed for the holiday in the Marigold Capitol of the World. The Pekin Area Chamber of commerce is hosting a ‘Holiday Meal Bag’ drive, helped along by local businesses giving to the effort. Each bag is filled with holiday meal essentials like mashed potatoes, stuffing, and pudding. Once bags are full, they’ll go to Pekin High School for storage in the ‘Dragon’s Closet’, a resource for students and their families. That’s where kids can pick up a meal bag to take home for free.

PEKIN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO