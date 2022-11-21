Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
NFL Analysis Network
5 Bold Predictions For Bills at Lions On Thanksgiving Day
The Detroit Lions will be playing their annual Thanksgiving afternoon game and this time they will be welcoming the Buffalo Bills to town. The Bills just played a game in Detroit, as their home game was moved to Ford Field in Week 11 after a snowstorm in Buffalo forced a change of venue.
What uniforms the Bills, Lions will wear in Week 12
Detroit Lions (4-6) It is not confirmed by the team, but reportedly the Lions will wear their color rush uniforms. Here is a previous post featuring the combination:
Bills’ Stefon Diggs explains why Sean McDermott had to calm him down vs. Browns
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Sean McDermott barely remembered the exchange he had with wide receiver Stefon Diggs while the Buffalo Bills offense was struggling in the first half against the Cleveland Browns last week. It happened in the heat of the moment for McDermott. Diggs, obviously frustrated as the...
Robert Saleh only needed four words to describe Jets offense vs Patriots defense
It was part two of A Nightmare on Zach Wilson Street on Sunday with the New England Patriots’ continued efforts to make life a living hell for the New York Jets’ second-year quarterback on the football field. Wilson only completed nine passes in the game for a pitiful...
Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 12 game?
The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions play on Thanksgiving Day in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL Week 12...
Buffalo Bills history in Thanksgiving games
How many times have the Buffalo Bills played on Thanksgiving?
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans
Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen (3) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Tyrese Proctor surprises associate head coach on glass
Even with two 7-footers in the starting lineup, no Duke basketball player has more boards across the past two games than rookie combo guard Tyrese Proctor. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound Aussie grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds in the Blue Devils' 92-58 home victory over Delaware on Friday night. Three ...
