NFL Analysis Network

5 Bold Predictions For Bills at Lions On Thanksgiving Day

The Detroit Lions will be playing their annual Thanksgiving afternoon game and this time they will be welcoming the Buffalo Bills to town. The Bills just played a game in Detroit, as their home game was moved to Ford Field in Week 11 after a snowstorm in Buffalo forced a change of venue.
BlueDevilCountry

Tyrese Proctor surprises associate head coach on glass

Even with two 7-footers in the starting lineup, no Duke basketball player has more boards across the past two games than rookie combo guard Tyrese Proctor. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound Aussie grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds in the Blue Devils' 92-58 home victory over Delaware on Friday night. Three ...
