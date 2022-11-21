Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Commercial air service contract for Pierre Regional Airport up for bids again
The US Department of Transportation is once again accepting proposals from airlines wanting to provide commercial air service for the Pierre and Watertown Regional Airports. Pierre City Commissioner Jamie Huizenga says both airports qualify for federal Essential Air Service contracts. Huizenga says once the USDOT receives the proposals, the city...
AMR providing oxygen tanks, supplies for Four Corners Fire Department first responders
In rural areas such as Hughes and Stanley Counties, first responders often arrive at the scene of an accident before an ambulance can get there. That’s the case for AMR Ambulance Service in Pierre when it comes to getting to the far corners of Hughes or Stanley Counties. AMR...
SD Education Secretary Tiffany Sanderson of Pierre named President of Lake Area Technical College in Watertown
A member of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s cabinet has been named the new president of Lake Area Technical College. During a meeting today (Nov. 23, 2022), the Watertown School Board unanimously approved the hiring of Tiffany Sanderson of Pierre. Sanderson is a Lemmon native, holds degrees from both...
Fort Pierre’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting is tonight
Fort Pierre’s annual Cowboy Christmas and Christmas Tree Lighting activities are tonight (Nov. 25, 2022). Fort Pierre Development Corporation Executive Director Dave Bonde says they’ll start with the chili and soup cook-off fundraiser. Entries for the cook-off will be accepted until 3pm CT, which is when contestants need...
Teen from Presho lights Christmas at the Capitol display; Featured tree came from Pierre
….and the lights are on at the 2022 Christmas at the Capitol display in the South Dakota Capitol Rotunda in Pierre. Governor Kristi Noem had Gavin Bennett from Presho as her special guest to turn on the display. This year’s featured tree is a 38 foot Black Hills Spruce donated...
Pierre Swim Team Results – 2022 Black Hills Gold Invitational
Eight athletes of the Pierre Swim Team competed in the Black Hills Gold Invitational on November 19-20 in Spearfish. Girls 9-10 Lydia Kroon: 50 free-1st, 100 free-2nd, 50 back-3rd, 100 IM-4th, 100 breaststroke-6th, 50. breaststroke-7th Pilot Thorpe: 50 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke-4th; 50 free, 100 back-5th; 50 back, 100 IM-6th; 100...
10 Governors Make 11AA Football All-State Team
10 players from the Pierre Governors are on the 11AA All-State Football team, as chosen by the South Dakota High School Football Coaches Association. Lincoln Kienholz is the quarterback. The University of Washington commit passed for 3,422 yards and 46 touchdowns this season while rushing for 1,435 yards and 24 touchdowns. Kienholz, a senior, is South Dakota’s all-time passing yardage leader with 9,100. He also rushed for over 3,500 yards in his career.
