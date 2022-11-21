ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 15

Billie Herrod
2d ago

I hope they revisit the plan quarterly to make sure they are going in the right direction or need to implement a correction.

Reply
6
Faith
2d ago

Yes and inform us on when the money that was stolen from the children gone be replaced I am sure they would like to know.

Reply(4)
6
Bernie Hardy
2d ago

how about helping disabled senior citizen get apt. sec 8 and housing doesn't help??🫤😭

Reply(1)
8
Related
WAPT

Mississippi hospitals face financial struggles, especially those in rural areas

JACKSON, Miss. — Hospitals across Mississippi are facing a major struggle: the discontinuing of services and, for some, the brink of closure. Over the years, the hospital industry has taken a major blow with factors like the pandemic, staffing shortages and a rise in labor costs. According to data from the Mississippi Hospital Association, in 2019, hospital expenses exceeded $11 million per month, averaging about $132 million that year.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDSU

Mississippi at risk of closing over half of its rural hospitals

Mississippi's leading public health official says over half of the state's rural hospitals are at risk of closing immediately or in the near future. State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney spoke to state senators at a Monday hearing about the financial pressure on Mississippi hospitals. Edney says 38 rural hospitals...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Mississippi Farms to Pay Nearly $260,000 for Labor Violations

INDIANOLA, Miss. – In an ongoing series of investigations into allegations of wage theft and illegal displacement of U.S. workers by Mississippi Delta agricultural employers in the H-2A temporary guest worker program, the U.S. Department of Labor identified several violations by 11 employers. In 11 reviews completed by the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Mississippi hospitals’ financial crisis detailed in Senate hearing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi hospitals are struggling financially, and the State Health Officer says it’s to a crisis point. That’s because it’s impacting access to care. You’ve probably heard about the units closing and potential hospital closures in the Delta. However, the Mississippi Hospital Association notes...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

Misuse of Federal Funds Not a New Boondoggle in Mississippi. It’s Time to Notice.

Since the state auditor and the Hinds district attorney broke the news of their TANF-fund investigation in February 2020, Mississippians and Americans have had a lot to say about the redirection of $77 million in federal welfare dollars in our state from those who need it the most to those who, well, need it the least. The outrage is deserved and appropriate, as are the efforts by multiple news outlets since the news broke to figure out exactly who did what when—and, vitally, what laws they broke, especially those not arrested or who have pleaded guilty to date. Or, if needed laws even exist in a state where channeling funds away from the poor isn’t exactly a new thing.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Timeline, history of United Furniture in north Mississippi

BELDEN, Miss. (WCBI) – United Furniture has been part of north Mississippi for nearly 40 years, first as Comfort Furniture and in 2000, merging with Parkhill Furniture, and United Chair to create United Furniture. By December 2008, United Furniture received the exclusive licensing agreement as the U.S. manufacturer of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

State school board names Taylor new Mississippi superintendent

JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi State Board of Education named Dr. Robert Taylor the new state superintendent of education on Monday, Nov. 21. Taylor is currently a deputy state superintendent for North Carolina. A Mississippi native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate, Taylor began his career as a teacher’s assistant in Mississippi and served […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MLK50

After promising Memphis focus, state is ending its rental assistance program

When Memphis and Shelby County stopped accepting applications for their Emergency Rental Assistance program at August’s end, there was a silver lining for local renters. The State of Tennessee was administering a rent and utility assistance program backed by the same federal funds, and it still had hundreds of millions of dollars that didn’t expire until 2025.
MEMPHIS, TN
mageenews.com

MDOT projects move forward in southwest Mississippi

MCCOMB, MISS. – Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in southwest Mississippi. “From bridge replacements to overlay projects to erosion control, the projects taking place throughout southwest Mississippi will have a positive impact on public safety and travel...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
howafrica.com

Get To Know Harvey Johnson Jr., An American Politician From Mississippi

Harvey Johnson Jr. is a Mississippi-born politician. In 1968, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Tennessee State University after graduating from Rosa A. Temple High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi. In 1972, he received his master’s degree in political science from the University of Cincinnati. Johnson is Jackson, Mississippi’s first African American mayor. He was first elected in 1997 and served two terms before retiring in 2005. He ran again in 2009 and was re-elected, serving until 2013.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Pink Ribbon check presented

While you are passing food around the Thanksgiving table, you could also be sharing something else. Mississippi is now one of three with the highly contagious avian influenza, joining Arizona and South Carolina. USM women's basketball team cancer campaign. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST. |. The University...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Homes of Hope for Children to celebrate the holidays with new leadership

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Homes of Hope for Children is moving into a new year with new leadership. Long-time Judge Tony Mozingo announced in October that he would take the Pine Belt children’s home as his own, establish new leadership and apply faith-based principles. The announcement came after the former director was arrested and then removed from his position.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Prevent the spread of the flu this holiday season

Radiant Reflections announced that they surpassed their $2,000 goal. Mississippi is now one of three with the highly contagious avian influenza, joining Arizona and South Carolina. USM women's basketball team cancer campaign. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST. |. The University of Southern Mississippi Lady Eagles Basketball Team...
HATTIESBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy