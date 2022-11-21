Wilkes-Barre man, 42, charged with concealing missing girl, 17

WILKES-BARRE — A 17-year-old girl reported missing in Pittston was found when city police stopped a vehicle for excessive window tint Sunday night.

Joshua James Goodwin, 42, of Barney Street, was arrested after police discovered he concealed the whereabouts of the girl who was a passenger in his vehicle, according to court records.

Police allege Goodwin was aware the girl was reported missing by her mother last week.

According to the criminal complaint:

A city police officer on Carey Avenue spotted a 2012 Chevrolet SUV that matched intelligence information the owner was wanted and may be in the company of a missing juvenile at about 6:30 p.m.

The driver, identified as Goodwin, stopped at a convenience store on Carey Avenue where the officer noticed excessive window tint.

Goodwin exited the store and asked the officer what was going on.

Police in the complaint say Goodwin reached into his vehicle where the officer noticed in plain view a glass pipe commonly used to smoke illicit drugs.

A girl inside the vehicle was identified as the missing juvenile in Pittston.

Goodwin claimed the girl was 22-years-old but police allege he was aware she was 17.

Police learned the mother of the girl asked Goodwin last week if he knew the location of her daughter.

A search warrant was served on the vehicle uncovering three pipes in a cigarette pack and a small amount of marijuana, the complaint says.

Goodwin was arraigned Monday by District Judge Michael Dotzel in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of concealing the whereabouts of a child, corruption of minors, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and operation of a vehicle with unsafe equipment. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $25,000 bail.