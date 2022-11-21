ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

Wilkes-Barre man, 42, charged with concealing missing girl, 17

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqawV_0jIaJJpu00

WILKES-BARRE — A 17-year-old girl reported missing in Pittston was found when city police stopped a vehicle for excessive window tint Sunday night.

Joshua James Goodwin, 42, of Barney Street, was arrested after police discovered he concealed the whereabouts of the girl who was a passenger in his vehicle, according to court records.

Police allege Goodwin was aware the girl was reported missing by her mother last week.

According to the criminal complaint:

A city police officer on Carey Avenue spotted a 2012 Chevrolet SUV that matched intelligence information the owner was wanted and may be in the company of a missing juvenile at about 6:30 p.m.

The driver, identified as Goodwin, stopped at a convenience store on Carey Avenue where the officer noticed excessive window tint.

Goodwin exited the store and asked the officer what was going on.

Police in the complaint say Goodwin reached into his vehicle where the officer noticed in plain view a glass pipe commonly used to smoke illicit drugs.

A girl inside the vehicle was identified as the missing juvenile in Pittston.

Goodwin claimed the girl was 22-years-old but police allege he was aware she was 17.

Police learned the mother of the girl asked Goodwin last week if he knew the location of her daughter.

A search warrant was served on the vehicle uncovering three pipes in a cigarette pack and a small amount of marijuana, the complaint says.

Goodwin was arraigned Monday by District Judge Michael Dotzel in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of concealing the whereabouts of a child, corruption of minors, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and operation of a vehicle with unsafe equipment. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Two charged with possession of crack to appear in court

Sayre, Pa. — Two Sayre residents will appear in court at the end of the month for preliminary hearings on drug charges. Court records show Amie Raylin Moore and Patrick Louis Ferro face charges stemming from an Oct. 11 raid conducted on their home. The two were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police discovered cocaine and several items used to ingest the...
SAYRE, PA
WBRE

Off-duty cop stops attempted robbery in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they have a man in custody that attempted to rob a store in Luzerne County on Tuesday. Officers said they responded to the 400 block of Hazle Street, Wilkes-Barre, for the report of an off-duty officer that detained a man accused of attempting to rob the store. Police […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of firing shots into neighbor’s house

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they charged a man who was found handling a gun and fired two shots into his neighbor’s house. According to the Kingston Police Department, on October 25 around 4:25 p.m. officers were called for a bullet traveling into a home in the 300 block of Winola Avenue. Once […]
KINGSTON, PA
Times News

Albrightsville man charged with attempted homicide

An Albrightsville man is in jail on attempted homicide charges after he shot another man during an argument, according to state police at Fern Ridge. On Monday morning, a 30-year-old man arrived at St. Luke’s Hospital-Carbon campus for treatment of a gunshot wound, state police said. Troopers said an...
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Shooting leaves man injured, suspect charged with attempted homicide

ALBRIGHTSVILLE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a suspect with attempted homicide after they say he was involved in a shooting that left one man injured. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday, troopers were called to St. Luke’s Hospital Carbon Campus for a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Through an investigation, […]
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Tobyhanna man charged with drug trafficking

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Tobyhanna man is facing drug trafficking charges for allegedly distributing heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says Darius Jamal Scott, 45, of Tobyhanna, was indicted by a grand jury on drug trafficking charges involving heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. According to U.S. Attorney […]
TOBYHANNA, PA
whcuradio.com

Multiple felonies for Tioga County man in alleged domestic violence incident

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man is in jail without bail. Owego Police arrested 38-year-old Bo Angel last week after an investigation into a domestic violence incident on Adaline Street. He was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s custody and remanded to Tioga County Jail without bail. Angel is facing three felonies including burglary, strangulation, and criminal contempt for violating an order of protection. He is additionally charged with misdemeanors of unlawful imprisonment, obstruction of breathing, assault, and preventing a 911 call.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WOLF

Multiple stolen license plates recovered from Luzerne County home

DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Twelve license plates, some reported stolen out of South Carolina, were recovered from a home in Duryea earlier this month. According to Duryea Police, on November 1st around 4 PM, multiple state and local agencies served an arrest and search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Mcalpine Street.
DURYEA, PA
WBRE

PSP chase ends with Syracuse woman facing DUI charges

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a New York woman led troopers on a chase on Interstate 81 Monday morning. According to a criminal complaint, on Monday just after 11:00 a.m., troopers saw a woman in a dark-colored Chevrolet truck on I-81 southbound near mile marker 174, drifting in and out […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WBRE

Hazleton teen reported missing for two weeks

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are searching for a missing Hazleton teen that was last seen two weeks ago. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), Madison Cespedes, 13, was last seen on November 6 and has not been heard from since. Police are describing Madison as a 5’7 Hispanic […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly steals wallet to play on gambling machines

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested after police say he stole a wallet and used the money to gamble. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on November 19 around 9:00 p.m., officers were called to Gulf Station on Route 611 for a stolen wallet report. Through an investigation, police […]
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly breaks into kitchen to eat food

CASS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say broke into a home and began eating the victim’s food from the kitchen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 17 around 10:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of a man who walked onto a property in Schuylkill County and found […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

14K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy