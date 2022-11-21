Read full article on original website
Photographer Captures Bird Stealing Baby Alligator From its Mother
A photographer captured a dramatic scene of a heron flying off with a baby alligator while its helpless mother looks on. Ted Roberts captured the life-and-death scene at Orlando Wetlands Park in Florida where he helps out. “I was volunteering as a tour guide and while waiting outside between tours,...
Photographer Captures Aurora and Orion Together with Novel Method
A photographer captured the aurora lights and the Orion constellation in one spectacular image using a novel method. Roi Levi’s magical shot, taken in Iceland, was only achievable thanks to a new shooting technique. Visible around the stars in the image is red hydrogen dust that was captured on...
Rare Bird Not Seen for 140 Years Caught on Camera for First Time
The black-naped pheasant-pigeon, a large, ground-dwelling pigeon that only lives on one island, has been documented by scientists for the first time since its 1882 discovery and has been captured on camera for the first time ever. The bird only lives on Fergusson Island, a rugged island in the D’Entrecasteaux...
Diver Takes Selfie With One of the Ocean’s Deadliest Creatures
An underwater photographer could not resist taking a selfie with one of the ocean’s deadliest creatures: a highly venomous blue-ringed octopus. Underwater photographer and marine biologist, Sheree Marris, was diving near the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria, Australia, when she spotted the blue-ringed octopus — whose bite can be lethal to humans.
Photographer’s Automatic Lens Cap Shields Camera During Rocket Launches
A photographer came up with a novel way of protecting his lens when using a remote camera to capture rocket launches. When covering space launches photographers cannot be too close to the rockets for obvious reasons. But this means that the remote cameras are unattended and no one is on...
Magnetic ‘Dark Matter’ Photo Series Looks Like CGI, But Isn’t
In an artful blending of science and photography, Zac Henderson’s abstract photo series Dark Matter III features mixed textures, vibrant colors, and intriguing angles. Reminiscent of computer-gerated imagery (CGI) and inspired by particle physics, the photographer’s images not only aim to playfully trick the eye but kindle the imagination.
Orion Spacecraft Takes Celestial Selfies as it Sails Past the Moon
The Orion spacecraft sent back a series of selfies and photos of Earth just before it sailed past the Moon today. Part of the Artemis 1 mission, the spacecraft took the selfie using a camera mounted on its solar array wing to perform a routine external inspection. “On Friday, flight...
Leica Debuts a $175 Napa Leather Luxury Camera Wrapping Cloth
Leica has announced a new luxury camera wrapping cloth made from a handcrafted “Italian hair sheep napa leather” that is designed to protect the Leica M, Q, its compact cameras, and compact binoculars. While camera wrapping cloths aren’t commonly used across the photography industry, they are found with...
‘Tis the Season for Adventure with OM SYSTEM
These holidays, capture the season with OM SYSTEM and save on a huge range of cameras and lenses!. With Black Friday prices and savings of up to $1200* on OM SYSTEM cameras and M.Zuiko lenses, now’s the time to upgrade your gear or lock in a fantastic gift for anyone who is into photography.
Zhiyun’s Fiveray M40 ‘Pocket Light’ and F100 ‘Light Stick’ are Super Bright
Zhiyun has announced a pair of new LED lighting tools that are designed to bring studio-quality light in a compact package. The M40 is a pocket-sized LED panel while the F100 is described as a handheld “light stick.”. The two lights are described as “patented and disruptive” thanks to...
Rare Collection of Early-Color Photos That Can Never See the Light of Day
Autochromes were the first widely available form of color photography but they are so light-sensitive that putting them on display could ruin them forever. Patented in 1903 by brothers Auguste and Louis Lumiére, autochromes sparked worldwide excitement when it was shown to the public. One demonstration at the Royal Photographic Society in London was so oversubscribed they “were almost unable to cope.”
A Complete Guide to Camera Lens Filters
Back in the days of film photography, things weren’t quite as advanced as they are in our modern digital era. Photographers struggled to manipulate available light or had to work a lot harder to capture simple in-camera effects. That was the reason for the invention of photographic lens filters.
Lomography Leather Wraps Three LC-A Film Cameras for a Limited Run
Lomography is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a limited run of leather-wrapped Lomo LC-A cameras. The Lomo LC-A+, LC-Wide, and LC-A 120 also feature a colorful metal emblem that celebrates the three-decade landmark. The three special edition versions of the cameras are available in what Lomography describes as a “very...
