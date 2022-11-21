ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Police: Man shot for not keeping bathroom clean at Westview Park

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 22-year-old man was shot, and a 30-year-old man was hit with a gun at Westview Park in Mira Mesa, according to San Diego Police.

The victims were confronted by the suspect just before 7 p.m. at 9800 Mira Lee Way because the 22-year-old man was not keeping the bathroom clean that all three men were sleeping in, SDPD officials said.

The suspect, only described by police as a Black male, shot the 22-year-old in the leg and hit the 30-year old with the gun for trying to protect the victim who was shot, according to authorities.

The victim who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the suspect remains at-large, according to the SDPD.

SDPD's Northeastern Division detectives were investigating the incident.

monique
2d ago

look in the cameras don't they have cameras at the park, other homeless people around there they know who those three who hang around together, he's going to hurt somebody else, he's with a gun come on cops use your brains, get this creep off the street

