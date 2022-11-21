MSU Blows It, Michigan Barely Survives Illinois, and Lions Statement Win

On this week’s Press Pass, Jack is joined by Michigan State Football’s Darien Harris and. Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss Michigan State’s second-half collapse against Indiana on Senior day, Michigan’s extremely close call against Illinois that nearly cost them their Playoff hopes, the Lions’ convincing victory over the Giants, MSU Men’s Basketball’s exciting win over No. 4 Kentucky, and more!

