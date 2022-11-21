Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
405magazine.com
OKC’s Restaurant Closings, Relocations and Goodbyes in 2022
We say farewell to the closed restaurants this year that helped make OKC’s food scene great. This is the time of year we start wrapping things up as we roll into the heart of the holidays. Thanksgiving is for gratitude — for the food, family and friends, and for the highs and lows (yes, lows) of the year. It’s also a time to reflect on the year’s end for us, because by the time we get to mid-December, we’ll already be talking about what to look forward to in 2023. There are some very notable goodbyes this year, and while we hate to say goodbye to places we’ve loved to frequent, we’re also grateful for the food and hospitality we received in these concepts that closed in 2022. But first, some very important food news.
okcfox.com
OKC Thunder's Chet Holmgren hosts Thanksgiving dinner for foster families at Paycom Center
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Thunder player Chet Holmgren hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for eight foster families from Citizens Caring for Children at the Paycom Center on Tuesday. Citizens Caring for Children is an organization providing hope, changing lives and creating healthy futures for Oklahoma's children in the foster care system. The organization provides basic necessities to the families, including their resource center, where families can go and shop four times a year for basic needs.
okcfox.com
'It's not crowded': Thanksgiving Eve travel goes smoothly at Will Rogers World Airport
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It's one of the busiest travel days of the year, and Oklahomans are making their way to Will Rogers World Airport (WRWA) on November 23. Most of the afternoon, it looked pretty quiet at the airport. Some travelers say they weren't expecting that. "I'm shocked,...
okcfox.com
Dude Perfect to make tour stop at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Dude Perfect will be returning to Oklahoma City next year. The sports and comedy group will perform at the Paycom Center on Friday, July 28. “We can’t wait to get back on the road and see your smiling faces for our brand-new 2023 Pandamonium tour! We have some awesome new surprises in store for this tour and we can't wait to meet you all in person,” said Coby Cotton, Dude Perfect. “We’re coming back to lots of our favorite cities, returning to some that we haven’t been to since 2019, and have added some new stops including a long-awaited show in Canada!”
KOCO
Man accused of executing four people on Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested in Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of executing four people on an Oklahoma marijuana farm was arrested in Florida. He was arrested after a license plate reader helped track him down. The suspect is 45-year-old Wu Chen. Officials knew who they were looking for but wouldn’t release the name...
blackchronicle.com
4 Chinese Citizens Killed at Oklahoma Marijuana Farm – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police have recognized a suspect within the weekend slayings of 4 folks at an Oklahoma marijuana farm however mentioned Tuesday they aren’t releasing a reputation as a result of doing so might put extra folks in peril. Authorities mentioned the three males and one lady, who had been Chinese...
okcfox.com
Norman Animal Welfare's longest resident finds forever home after 261 days in shelter
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman Animal Welfare said goodbye to its longest resident on Monday after she found her forever home. The shelter had Cora in their care for 261 days while trying to find the perfect home for her. And on Monday, Norman Animal Welfare found Cora's hero.
oklahomawatch.org
Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
okcfox.com
What's Going On This Wednesday
With Turkey Day tomorrow, there are plenty of great events going on around the Metro. So come check out What's Going On. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com.
okcfox.com
Malcolm visits OSU-OKC Fire Academy
Malcolm Tubbs visits the OSU-OKC Fire Academy to learn how to be a firefighter. He talked with instructor James Herman to learn what it takes to become a firefighter.
okcfox.com
Wellness Wednesday: Illnesses to be aware of this Thanksgiving holiday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Thanksgiving gatherings are coming and viruses keep on spreading. Fox 25's Dan Snyder is joined by OU Health's Dr. Dale Bratzler as they discuss the illnesses to be on the lookout for and how to make sure you have a safe and healthy holiday. Watch...
Homeless Alliance awarded largest private gift in nonprofit’s history
A nonprofit organization that helps people end homelessness has received the largest private gift in the organization's history.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City Council strikes down proposals to ban public, private camping
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Council voted to strike down ordinances that would outlaw camping in public and private areas. Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher, Ward 1 Councilman Bradley Carter, and Ward 4 Councilman Todd Stone brought the proposals forward. The moves would have mostly impacted the...
Oklahoma City meat company seeing shortage in turkeys this Thanksgiving
This year’s bird flu has caused the loss of 8 million birds according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
OKC Councilman Proposes Large Fines, Possible Arrests To Address Homelessness
A list of ordinances is set to be proposed at Tuesday's city council meeting. Two of them are addressing homelessness in Oklahoma City. They would drastically change the trespassing law that's already in place in the city and make it easier for police to arrest people on public or private property.
KOCO
Some shoppers swearing off Oklahoma mall after gallery display
SHAWNEE, Okla. — This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed out in the open. This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed. Mall management said a vendor went back on an agreement. "It was a very...
KOCO
Electric vehicle maker seeking $1M from Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle maker is seeking $1 million from Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 reported earlier this month that Canoo is finalizing a purchase of a warehouse near Interstate 40 and Morgan Road. The warehouse will eventually operate as a plant that will be able to roll out 20,000 vehicles a year.
OKC man says animal control took 22 hours to respond to dog attack
He said he tried to call 911 multiple times to get an OKC Animal Control officer to respond. They did - 22 hours later.
‘They know what they’re doing is wrong,’ Oklahoma woman and her dog left for dead in hit-and-run incident
Oklahoma City police investigate the fifth deadly hit run in less than 14 days.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City firefighters rescue 8 construction workers trapped in commercial fire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters are on the scene of a commercial fire where workers were reportedly trapped. The fire is near SW 36th and Meridian. Firefighters received reports of flames coming through the roof and eight construction workers being trapped in the building by the growing fire at 4:22 p.m. on Tuesday.
