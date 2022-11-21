ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

405magazine.com

OKC’s Restaurant Closings, Relocations and Goodbyes in 2022

We say farewell to the closed restaurants this year that helped make OKC’s food scene great. This is the time of year we start wrapping things up as we roll into the heart of the holidays. Thanksgiving is for gratitude — for the food, family and friends, and for the highs and lows (yes, lows) of the year. It’s also a time to reflect on the year’s end for us, because by the time we get to mid-December, we’ll already be talking about what to look forward to in 2023. There are some very notable goodbyes this year, and while we hate to say goodbye to places we’ve loved to frequent, we’re also grateful for the food and hospitality we received in these concepts that closed in 2022. But first, some very important food news.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKC Thunder's Chet Holmgren hosts Thanksgiving dinner for foster families at Paycom Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Thunder player Chet Holmgren hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for eight foster families from Citizens Caring for Children at the Paycom Center on Tuesday. Citizens Caring for Children is an organization providing hope, changing lives and creating healthy futures for Oklahoma's children in the foster care system. The organization provides basic necessities to the families, including their resource center, where families can go and shop four times a year for basic needs.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Dude Perfect to make tour stop at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Dude Perfect will be returning to Oklahoma City next year. The sports and comedy group will perform at the Paycom Center on Friday, July 28. “We can’t wait to get back on the road and see your smiling faces for our brand-new 2023 Pandamonium tour! We have some awesome new surprises in store for this tour and we can't wait to meet you all in person,” said Coby Cotton, Dude Perfect. “We’re coming back to lots of our favorite cities, returning to some that we haven’t been to since 2019, and have added some new stops including a long-awaited show in Canada!”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes

TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

What's Going On This Wednesday

With Turkey Day tomorrow, there are plenty of great events going on around the Metro. So come check out What's Going On. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com.
SHAWNEE, OK
KOCO

Some shoppers swearing off Oklahoma mall after gallery display

SHAWNEE, Okla. — This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed out in the open. This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed. Mall management said a vendor went back on an agreement. "It was a very...
SHAWNEE, OK
KOCO

Electric vehicle maker seeking $1M from Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle maker is seeking $1 million from Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 reported earlier this month that Canoo is finalizing a purchase of a warehouse near Interstate 40 and Morgan Road. The warehouse will eventually operate as a plant that will be able to roll out 20,000 vehicles a year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

