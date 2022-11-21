Vikings could be flexed into Sunday night for Week 13 vs. Jets

The Minnesota Vikings forgot to show up in a 40-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but that doesn’t change much for their prospects of getting flexing into the “Sunday Night Football” slot for one of the remaining weeks.

After considerations to flex this past Sunday’s game didn’t come to fruition, there is still hope that the Vikings get flexed on Sunday, Dec. 4 against the New York Jets (Week 13).

The Jets are 6-4 and just one game behind the division-leading Buffalo Bills. They did lose 10-3 to the New England Patriots in devastating fashion in Week 11, but their defense has been a renaissance this season.

CBS protecting the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals game Dec. 4 makes all the sense in the world. They had two of the better games last season, including a fantastic AFC Championship Game that went into overtime.

The decision will come by the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 22 so any logistical changes can be made.