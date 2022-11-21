ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

We may not be heading for a Swiss-style Brexit deal, but Sunak must face reality | Simon Jenkins

By Simon Jenkins
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17zMCa_0jIaIWAk00
Confederation of British Industry Annual Conference<br>epa10317804 Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a keynote speech at CBI conference at The Vox conference centre in Birmingham, Britain, 21 November 2022. The UK government under pressure following leaks suggesting a 'Swiss-style Brexit' deal with the EU is being considered. CBI director general Tony Danker criticised the possibility of the deal but suggested more immigration is needed for the economic growth in Britain. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA

As long as Brexit lasts it will remain on the political stage. For six years since the 2016 referendum, Britain’s relations with the EU have been soured. The reason is simple, you cannot erect a barrier against the 40% of trade that is with your closest neighbour without pain.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has said that Brexit’s impact on the economy is now “adverse” over the medium term to the tune of 4% of GDP. This is massive self-harm. Not a week passes without cries of protest from traders, truckers, farmers, hoteliers, care homes, scientists and even performing artists. Trade bureaucracy has soared. Every exported cow needs a vet certificate. Unskilled labour has dried up. A crushing verdict on referendums is that public opinion has swung dramatically towards hostility to Brexit, with just 32% still in favour and 56% of people professing buyer’s remorse. Yet politicians of all parties clap their hands over their ears and scream, “Brexit is over. Forget it.”

It is not over. A new gulf has opened. On the one side are purists for whom “hard” Brexit is not a trade policy but a quasi-religious cult. They answer only to anti-immigrant voters in so called red-wall seats and regard the very initials EU as toxic. On the other side are those in business and government who must wrestle daily with Brexit’s frontline consequences. The CBI is this week repeating its litany that labour shortage is the chief impediment to growth. The idea that leaving the EU would release Britain from “vassalage” is rubbish. The promised “Brexit opportunities” have proved a rhetorical fantasy. The one new deal, with Australia , has infuriated farmers. The reality is that most British trade is with Europe, and Brexit has crippled it.

Meanwhile, the ongoing failure to reach a compromise with Brussels over Northern Ireland proves the old maxim that the country’s grim steeples of religious divide will forever plague British politics out of all proportion. Unionism’s mesmeric hold over the Conservative party has never lost its potency. Rumours of a practicable “landing zone” on the Northern Ireland protocol are stymied by Rishi Sunak’s reluctance to face down the fundamentalists in the province and on his own far right. Certainly the EU’s hardliners have hardly been cooperative, but what did the Brexiters expect?

Every country’s trade policy is a constantly shifting landscape, best conducted beneath the political radar. For Britain to leave the single market as well as the EU was always a mistake, a move dictated entirely by Boris Johnson’s personal ambition to topple Theresa May. It may be more than political flesh can stand to reverse it now, but that does not mean “single markets” plural cannot be negotiated piecemeal. There must – and will – be pragmatic routes forward. Britain’s commercial relations with China have veered 180 degrees in just the past decade.

Hence the regular talk in Whitehall of various options. A fee for British tourists starting next year has already been agreed. Talks on academic and scientific cooperation may require a British “donation” to the EU, but so be it. As for immigration, Whitehall is giving out work permits for “qualified” non-EU migrants like never before, currently more than replacing former EU ones. As for why the government cannot release thousands of incarcerated Albanian asylum seekers on to the labour market is a mystery known only to the dark arts of politics.

The latest talk of a deal with the EU on a par with that of Switzerland and other members of the European free trade area has been squashed. Even Johnson promised ad-hoc trading deals, of which Switzerland has reached more than 120 with the EU over the years. However, since becoming prime minister Sunak has sensibly sought better dealings with France and Germany, hopefully as a prelude to movement on Northern Ireland. This may have upset his most xenophobic backwoodsmen, but that is part of his job. It is hard to see what conceivable harm repairing six years of hostility towards Europe can do to British interests.

Related: I once sold cheese to Europe. Brexit took my business to the brink of destruction | Simon Spurrell

Labour’s Keir Starmer is no help, albeit battered and bruised by his past U-turns on the subject. His emphatic rejection of any easing towards a single market is not in line with public opinion or with the public interest. It certainly cannot accord with what should be a serious challenge facing him if he finds himself in Downing Street. This must be to take forward Sunak’s normalising of trade with Brussels, and that means accepting whatever compromises on standards and tariffs such normalising may require. The essence of freer international trade is compromise to mutual benefit. The economic success of postwar Europe has been rooted in this reality.

Britain’s proximity to Europe has been vexed throughout history. It has bedevilled the internal politics of the Tory party for the past half a century, and is now bedevilling the British economy at the worst possible time, one of looming recession. Brexit is a fact. Britain is not about to rejoin the EU, but it is still in Europe. Over Ukraine it has shown itself an active participating member of Europe’s political community, and done so without descending into vassalage. So, whether it likes it or not, it is a participating member of Europe’s common economy. It has yet to find a way of behaving like one.

  • Simon Jenkins is a Guardian columnist

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
travelnoire.com

Expect To Be Fingerprinted Upon Entering Europe In 2023

For years, Europe has been adamant about implementing new systems to keep better track of immigration to the countries within the union. There are already plans in place for the European Union to begin its Entry-Exit System also known as EES. The EES is an automated ‘IT system’ designated for the registration of tourists arriving from countries outside the EU. For example, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
The Independent

‘The party’s over!’: Italy set to ban illegal raves

Italy’s Brothers of Italy party, lead by the country’s new PM Giorgia Meloni, has announced plans to outlaw unlicensed raves just hours after police shut one down.Revellers could face up to six years in jail for attending gatherings of more than 50 people that pose a risk to public health, safety or order, while organisers could be wiretapped under the new law. Cracking down on rave culture was a flagship policy of Ms Meloni’s campaign. In her first speech to parliament as leader last week, she said Italy was “not a country for young people” and described a “growing emergency...
The Independent

Power boss asks Ukrainians to leave the country to ease burden on damaged energy network

Citizens of Ukraine have been advised to leave the country – if they can – to help reduce demand on the energy network.Ukrainians should consider leaving for “three to four months” as it “will be very helpful to the system”, Maxim Timchenko, the head of Ukraine’s biggest private energy supplier, has said.Almost half of the country’s energy system has been damaged by attacks launched by Russia since it started its invasion in February. The government has called on Ukrainians to limit their use of home appliances, such as ovens and washing machines, in a bid to conserve energy.Mr Timchenko,...
The Associated Press

Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday blocked the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, a decision that comes as Berlin grapples with its future approach to Beijing. The move by the Cabinet follows a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm’s investment in a German container terminal and a visit to Beijing last week by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The government’s red light was anticipated after German company Elmos said this week that it had been informed the 85 million-euro (dollar) sale of its chip factory in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems AB of Sweden would likely be prohibited. Silex is owned by Sai Microelectronics of China, according to German media. Although the deal announced in December wasn’t very significant financially and the technology involved apparently wasn’t new, it raised concerns over the wisdom of putting German IT production capacity in Chinese hands.
The Independent

Canada sanctions ex-Haiti president and prime ministers

Canada has expanded its economic sanctions freezing the Canadian assets of Haitian political elites to include former president Michel Martelly and former prime ministers Laurent Lamothe and Jean-Henry Céant.Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly accused the trio this weekend of helping gangs undermine Haiti’s current government and called on international partners to follow Canada’s lead. She made the announcement at a two-day Francophonie summit in Tunisia. The Caribbean country is paralyzed by gang warfare. “Our goal is to make sure that these people that are profiting from the violence, that are part of a corrupted system, are facing accountability,” she...
The Guardian

Poor social housing kills, as the death of Awaab Ishak shows

Awaab Ishak’s death from exposure to mould is a shocking and wholly preventable tragedy (Report, 15 November). The risk to health caused by poor housing conditions has been established for more than 30 years. Research we published in the 1980s exposed the impact of damp and mould on children’s respiratory symptoms, with clear evidence of a dose-response relationship, such that those exposed to greater concentrations of mould were at greater risk of ill health. Crucially, the relationship between ill health and housing conditions was independent of lifestyle factors such as smoking in the household, how people dried their clothes and pet ownership.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Guardian

Man, 31, charged with abduction and murder of schoolgirl in France

A 31-year-old man has been charged over the abduction and murder of a schoolgirl in France, one month after the killing of a girl in Paris caused outrage. The latest victim, a 14-year-old named as Vanesa in French media, was taken on her way home from school in the town of Tonneins last Friday in the rural Lot-et-Garonne region.
The Guardian

The Guardian

509K+
Followers
117K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy