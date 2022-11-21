ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

More than 30 climate activists behind bars in UK during Cop27

By Damien Gayle
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NIglJ_0jIaISdq00
Police closing the M25 where a Just Stop Oil protest was taking place on 8 November. Photograph: Just Stop Oil/PA

More than 30 climate activists were behind bars in UK prisons while diplomats from around the world negotiated at the Cop27 UN climate talks in Egypt.

Most of the activists, all supporters of the Just Stop Oil campaign, were held on remand after being charged with causing a public nuisance, or conspiracy to cause a public nuisance, in relation to disruptive protests on the M25 motorway.

Just Stop Oil said its supporters had been arrested about 700 times since the start of October, on top of about 2,000 arrests since the start of the campaign in April. On Friday, several activists were released from jail, leaving 30 behind bars.

The campaign group has vowed to continue its disruptive protests until the government agreesd to halt all new oil and gas projects, but announced a pause to its actions a week ago. In a statement, Just Stop Oil said it was giving time to those in government” whowere “in touch with reality to consider their responsibilities”.

Just Stop Oil activists caused chaos earlier in November by climbing on to gantries at various locations over London’s orbital motorway, stopping traffic in both directions. According to the campaign, 65 of its supporters were arrested over four days of highly disruptive actions on the M25.

Of those, about 25 were remanded in custody. Eight who were arrested before the motorway actions began and charged with conspiracy to cause a public nuisance were also held on remand. Three were already behind bars when the most recent phase of the campaign began.

Those released after being charged are facing onerous conditions, said Nick Cooper, of Rebels in Prison, which coordinates support for jailed climate protesters. “The people that are getting bailed are getting GPS tags with quite a small [area in which they can move],” he said.

A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil said the state was targeting the wrong people.

“As Cop27 is unfolding and the [UN] secretary general is saying there is no credible plan to stay below 1.5C [of global heating], our government is holding people in prison who are demanding we act to protect humanity,” she said.

Just Stop Oil’s campaign remains on hold, but on Monday morning climate activist protests continued, with supporters of Extinction Rebellion and other aligned groups targeting companies and organisations with links to fossil fuels at 13 locations in London.

“The addiction to fossil fuels must end,” said a spokesperson for XR South East.

Comments / 4

Roger Steadman
2d ago

This is very simple. If you don't want to use petroleum products go right ahead, no one will make you use these products. You do not have a right to restrict my freedom so you are under arrest for doing so.

Reply(1)
5
Related
The Guardian

Saudi execution spree continues as fears rise for Jordanian on death row

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday executed two more Saudi citizens for drug offences, taking the total number of executions in the past fortnight to 17. The kingdom had previously given a commitment it would not impose the death penalty for drug offences, but has suddenly gone back on its word, executing seven Saudi and 10 foreign nationals. Saudi Arabia has already executed 130 people this year.
ARTnews

Climate Activists Throw Flour on Warhol-Painted BMW Art Car in Milan

Climate activists struck again earlier this morning, when members of Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) threw roughly 18 pounds of flour at a BMW art car painted by Andy Warhol at the cultural center Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan. Women in the group aimed to draw attention to the “collapse of the climate,” they stated. In a video, they can be seen approaching the Warhol-painted 1979 German sports car and dumping packages of flour on it. Security guards then dragged two of the activists out of the room. “It is useless to have more sustainable materials if governments don’t even do what they...
The Associated Press

UN climate boss settles for no cuts on emissions

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Given an energy crisis in Europe and progress made in helping climate victims, the new climate chief for the United Nations said he’ll settle for a lack of new emissions-cutting action coming out of the now-concluded climate talks in Egypt. It could have been worse, UN Executive Secretary for Climate Simon Stiell said in a seaside interview with The Associated Press. The talks did achieve the historic creation of a fund for poor nations that are victims of climate disasters, he said. The progress made last year at the global climate meeting in Glasgow was maintained. “There was no backtracking. Which as a result, one could say, is highly unambitious. And I would actually agree,” a tired Stiell said hours after the Egyptian climate talks finished with one last around-the-clock push. “To say that ... we have, stood still. Yeah, that’s not great,” Stiell said. But he still likes the overall outcome of the first set of climate talks he oversaw, in particular the long-sought compensation fund for nations that didn’t cause warming.
TheDailyBeast

The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change

We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
The Guardian

Poor social housing kills, as the death of Awaab Ishak shows

Awaab Ishak’s death from exposure to mould is a shocking and wholly preventable tragedy (Report, 15 November). The risk to health caused by poor housing conditions has been established for more than 30 years. Research we published in the 1980s exposed the impact of damp and mould on children’s respiratory symptoms, with clear evidence of a dose-response relationship, such that those exposed to greater concentrations of mould were at greater risk of ill health. Crucially, the relationship between ill health and housing conditions was independent of lifestyle factors such as smoking in the household, how people dried their clothes and pet ownership.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Guardian

Man, 31, charged with abduction and murder of schoolgirl in France

A 31-year-old man has been charged over the abduction and murder of a schoolgirl in France, one month after the killing of a girl in Paris caused outrage. The latest victim, a 14-year-old named as Vanesa in French media, was taken on her way home from school in the town of Tonneins last Friday in the rural Lot-et-Garonne region.
The Independent

UK urged to quit treaty that ‘puts fossil fuel interests before climate action’

The UK should follow other European countries in pulling out of a treaty that lets fossil fuel giants sue governments over their climate policies, campaigners have urged.The controversial Energy Charter Treaty was established in the 1990s when the world energy system was heavily dominated by fossil fuels and enables foreign companies to challenge energy policies that threaten their investments, using secretive arbitration courts.A number of countries have faced costly legal challenges over reducing their reliance on fossil fuels and boosting renewables, including the Netherlands, which has faced a 1.4 billion US dollar (£1.18 billion) challenge over its phase-out of coal.Parties...
The Guardian

The Guardian

508K+
Followers
117K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy