Michael Bass, CNN Programming Chief, to Exit

By Brian Steinberg
 2 days ago

Michael Bass , the longtime CNN programming chief who played a role in devising the network’s more passionate demeanor during the Trump era, is leaving the outlet.

His departure was revealed to staffers at the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet’s daily news meeting Monday, according to people familiar with the discussions. Bass, an executive vice president , was a key lieutenant and longtime colleague of Jeff Zucker, CNN’s former leader, and one of a troika of senior executives who led CNN for an interim period after Zucker’s abrupt ouster earlier this year. Bass will leave the company at the end of 2022.

In a note to employees, CNN CEO Chris Licht said the decision to leave was Bass’. Internally, however, there is widespread acknowledgment that the network, which has been suffering in the ratings since the 2021 inauguration of President Biden, has grappled with finding content that is more competitive with that of its peers.

“We are launching a search for Michael’s replacement, and we will communicate an interim plan in the coming days,” Licht said. One potential successor may already be on board: Ryan Kadro, a veteran producer who led efforts at “CBS This Morning” and news programming at the short-lived Quibi, has already taken a development role at CNN, and had a role in the launch of its new morning program. Licht has expressed confidence in the new show, led by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, though it has struggled in the ratings. It has won more viewers in the demographic most coveted by news advertisers — people between 25 and 54 — than MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” three times since its launch earlier this month.

CNN is in the midst of an era of cost-cutting, brought on by its parent company’s financial woes. Warner Bros. Discovery is navigating a punishing debt load, and CEO David Zaslav has vowed to demonstrate to Wall Street that the company is taking it seriously. At CNN, Licht has cautioned staffers about potential job cuts and has already presided over a diminishing of the company’s original-series production unit. That group is led by Amy Entelis, another of the three senior executives who helped run CNN after Zucker’s exit.

Bass has contributed much to CNN in recent years. He devised the “key race alerts” the network uses in its election coverage and has had a hand behind the scenes in many of CNN’s ongoing shows. He has played a significant role in maintaining CNN’s news presence during times of momentous stress. “Michael kept CNN live and on air as COVID-19 shut the world down. Never has CNN been more essential than those bleak days when people were struggling to understand the pandemic,” Licht said in his memo.

Before joining CNN, Bass was co-executive producer of Katie Couric’s daytime talk show, a program in which Zucker was also involved. He has also logged stints as a senior executive at NBCUniversal where he was senior vice president of strategic initiatives from 2008 to 2012. and CBS News, where he was a senior executive producer of “The Early Show,” “The Saturday Early Show,” and “The CBS Morning News.” He also worked as a top producer at NBC News’ “Today.”

Variety

CNN Recruits Insider Inc.’s Alex Charalambides as CTO

CNN hired Alex Charalambides, most recently chief technology officer at digital media firm Insider Inc., as its new CTO. Charalambides officially starts at CNN on Monday, Nov. 28. He reports to Patty Hirsch, global EVP of consumer digital for Warner Bros. Discovery. CNN, like other properties under the former WarnerMedia, has seen a high amount of turnover following Discovery’s acquisition to form Warner Bros. Discovery. Charalambides will assume the CTO role after the departure of CNN Digital CTO Robyn Peterson in June, when interim head of CNN Digital Alex MacCallum also exited. Those staffing changes came under CNN CEO Chris Licht,...
Variety

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager Eager to Bring Live Studio Crowds to Fourth ‘Today’ Hour (EXCLUSIVE)

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are pushing for a shake up in their morning routine. Last week, the duo led their 10 a.m. hour of “Today” in front of a live audience gathered in NBC’s Studio 6A, a big change for a program that usually is closed off from crowds. They got to award luxury vacations to audience members who had been through hardship or emotional moments, and interact with viewers they would normally never see. The experience left the two hosts feeling such a burst of energy that they are trying to make the in-house crowd a regular feature of...
Variety

Nicki Aycox, ‘Supernatural’ Star, Dies at 47

Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters on the CW series “Supernatural,” died on Nov. 16, her family announced. She was 47. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news on Facebook on Nov. 17. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” she wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.” Aycox appeared on “Supernatural” between 2006 and 2008 as Meg Masters, a former human who became the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Mickey Kuhn, ‘Gone With the Wind’ Actor, Dies at 90

Mickey Kuhn, a former child actor and the last surviving cast member of the 1939 film “Gone With The Wind,” died at the age of 90 on Nov. 20, 2022, at a hospice facility in Naples, Florida, his wife confirmed to Variety. In the classic film, Kuhn played Beau Wilkes, the son of Ashley and Melanie Wilkes, played by Leslie Howard and Olivia de Havilland, respectively. The latter’s death in 2020 left Kuhn as the film’s last surviving credited cast member until his death on Sunday. Kuhn’s acting career was at its height in the 1930s and 1940s, when he appeared such...
NAPLES, FL
Variety

Ice Cube Confirms He Lost $9 Million Film Job After Refusing to Get COVID Shot: ‘F— Ya’ll For Trying to Make Me Get It’

Ice Cube confirmed on a new episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast that he lost a $9 million acting role because of his refusal to get the COVID vaccine shot. Reports surfaced in Oct. 2021 that Cube was dropped from Sony’s comedy “Oh Hell No,” directed by “Bad Trip” filmmaker Kitao Sakurai and co-starring Jack Black. Producers on the film reportedly requested all cast members be vaccinated in order to participate in the production, which at the time was planning to shoot in Hawaii during the winter. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get...
HAWAII STATE
Variety

How Kevin Costner Took Over Fox News Headquarters

Kevin Costner has taken over hallowed space at Fox Corporation. The exterior walls of the company’s New York headquarters have long been adorned with giant billboards touting content at Fox News Channel. Passers-by over the years might find it hard to ignore giant posters of Sean Hannity or Megyn Kelly. In more recent times, pedestrians might have sauntered by billboards talking about a Fox News Christmas tree lighting or the cable outlet’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections. Now, much of that area has been ceded to the actor best known for his roles in movies like “Dances With Wolves,” “The Untouchables”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Leonardo DiCaprio Refused ‘Titanic’ Screen Test, So James Cameron Told Him: ‘You’re Going to Read, Or You’re Not’ Getting Hired

Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Titantic” audition process wasn’t smooth sailing, according to director James Cameron. The Oscar-winning filmmaker participated in a career retrospective video interview for GQ magazine and recalled how DiCaprio originally refused to read for the part of Jack opposite Kate Winslet during a screen test. Cameron told the young actor: “You’re going to read, or you’re not going to get the part.” “There was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with Leo,” Cameron said. “The meeting was funny because I am sitting in my conference room, waiting to meet an actor. And I look around,...
Variety

Disney+’s Elton John Concert Displayed ‘Donald Trump’ in Captions Because of Technical Snafu, Not Hack

“Donald Trump” made an unexpected cameo in Disney+’s live broadcast of Elton John’s U.S. farewell concert — but the ex-president’s name popped up in the closed captions due to a technical glitch at the streaming service’s external vendor, not because a hack or an employee going rogue. Some Disney+ viewers watching “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” the artist’s final North American concert on Sunday, spotted errant “Donald Trump” text in the closed captions at a few points in the livestream, according to posts on social media. What happened? Reps for Disney+ declined to comment. According to a source familiar with the...
Variety

Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Filming a New Show at Their Waco Hotel — and They Might Keep ‘Fixer Upper’s’ Renovated Castle

The latest season of “Fixer Upper,” a special “The Castle” edition focusing around Chip and Joanna Gaines renovating a 100-year-old castle in their hometown of Waco, Tex., just concluded its six-episode run on Magnolia Network, Discovery+ and HBO Max. But the Gaineses have already moved onto their next on-screen renovation, which is particularly significant for them, as the final product is going to be an integral part of their Magnolia empire: Hotel 1928, a boutique downtown Waco location that will cater to the throngs of people who make a pilgrimage to their outdoor shopping, dining and recreation area, The Silos....
WACO, TX
Variety

Will Jonathan Majors Do Full Drag and Wear Dennis Rodman’s Wedding Dress in NBA Film? It’s a ‘Possibility’

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Jonathan Majors is getting ready to star as Dennis Rodman in “48 Hours in Vegas,” Lionsgate’s upcoming film about the former Chicago Bulls player’s infamous weekend trip to Sin City in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. Majors, who stars in the new Korean War drama “Devotion,” says he hasn’t talked to Rodman yet. “It’s on my list,” he told me at the Governors Awards. “I know where he’s at and I think he’s open-hearted and wants to collaborate. I want to do justice by him.” Two years before the story...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Instagram Account Deletes All Posts, Other Social Channels Go Dark

Without explanation, social media accounts for Jennifer Lopez have turned black and her widely followed Instagram was completely erased. The Instagram account for the singer, actor and producer — which with 226 million followers is her most widely followed platform — as of late Tuesday showed that it had suddenly no posts, and the profile pic was replaced with a solid black image. J. Lo’s Twitter (45.5 million followers) and TikTok (15.4 million) accounts also replaced the profile pics with a black image, but on those platforms her previous posts had not been deleted. A rep for Lopez declined to comment. In the...
Variety

FIFA, Qatar and Cowardly Hypocrisy Has Sucked the Joy Out of Watching the World Cup

As I set my alarm to make sure I’d be up in time for Monday’s World Cup match between England and Iran, I felt nothing but a simmering dread. It didn’t especially matter what the score was (a 6-2 victory for England). The highest stakes drama of this year’s World Cup had already been playing out for months in the leadup to the kickoff in Qatar, and looks set to boil over despite FIFA’s most aggressive efforts to quell it into silence. Every four years, the World Cup is supposed to — as one of FIFA’s approved hashtags puts it —#UnitetheWorld....
Variety

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Empire Is Huge. It’s About to Get Way Bigger

Just after 9 a.m. on an overcast October morning, a line of more than a dozen people has already formed outside Silos Baking Co. in the heart of Waco, Texas. A tiny establishment, the bakery will reach capacity hundreds of times, and not just because of the deliciousness of its Shiplap cupcakes or its thick slices of seasonal pumpkin bread. Customers stand outside on a windy, gray day for the chance to taste the brand that brings tens of thousands of people to Waco each year. Silos Baking Co. is but one of dozens of businesses that are part of...
WACO, TX
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Did the Indie Spirit Snub for Brendan Fraser Mean Anything for the Oscar Campaign?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 22, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Some of the big...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

Amy Schneider Wins ‘Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions’ and $250,000 Prize

Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, Calif., has won the 2022 “Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions,” it was revealed on Monday. She was the first openly trans contestant to quality for the tournament, and now she’s the first to win the grand prize of $250,000. “I feel amazing,” Schneider said after the win was announced. “Earlier in the finals, I had this sudden moment of seeing myself and being like, ‘I’m on stage in the Tournament of Champions finals,’ and that was crazy. And I won! It’s a great feeling.” The final episode of the tournament aired Monday evening and saw Schneider go...
OAKLAND, CA
Variety

HBO Senior Vice President of Media Relations Angela Tarantino to Exit After Over 30 Years

Angela Tarantino, HBO’s senior vice president of media relations, is leaving the premium cabler after 32 years, Variety has confirmed. Tarantino first joined HBO in 1990 as an executive secretary. She rose through the ranks as a publicist before being promoted to vice president in 2004. She was named senior vice president in 2017. It was during that time that HBO became a dominant force in scripted originals, with many of the shows that Tarantino worked on going on to not only drive viewership but also substantial awards recognition. During her time at HBO, Tarantino has worked on press campaigns...
Variety

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Used New VFX Technology to De-Age Harrison Ford Back to Original Trilogy Indy: ‘It’s a Little Spooky’

Harrison Ford is back in adventure mode in the first images from “Indiana Jones 5,” which debuted exclusively via Empire magazine. Along with some photos comes confirmation that Ford will be de-aged using visual effects so that Indiana Jones appears in the film as his age from the original trilogy. The de-aging technology is only used in the film’s opening scene, which is set in a castle in 1944 and pits Indiana against a group of Nazis. “Then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969,” said director James Mangold, who is taking over filmmaking duties on the franchise from...
Variety

Michael Armand Hammer, Businessman and Armie Hammer’s Father, Dies at 67

Michael Armand Hammer, businessman and father of Armie Hammer, died Sunday after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 67. Hammer’s death was confirmed to People and TMZ. Hammer was known for his involvement with Occidental Petroleum Corporation, the company of his late grandfather, oil tycoon Armand Hammer. He also oversaw the Hammer International Foundation, the Armand Hammer Foundation, Hammer Galleries and Hammer Productions. Prior to joining Occidental Petroleum in 1982, he worked in various roles at the investment banking firm Kidder, Peabody & Co. in New York. Born on Sept. 8, 1955, in Los Angeles, Calif., Hammer is the son...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

Jordin Sparks Joins Kelly Rowland in Supporting Chris Brown Amid AMAs Controversy: ‘It’s About His Talent’

Jordin Sparks voiced her support for Chris Brown following an uncomfortable moment at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20 where singer Kelly Rowland shushed a booing crowd when she accepted the favorite male R&B artist award on Brown’s behalf. Sparks told TMZ that she loves Brown and believed he should’ve been at the awards ceremony on Sunday night. “People deserve to be able to grow and learn and be able to live their life without things hanging over them. Everybody deserves that … him especially,” the singer said. Sparks, who famously collaborated with Brown on the 2008 duet “No...
Variety

Kim Petras, Dove Cameron and Melissa Etheridge Talk Importance of LGBTQ Nightclubs Following Deadly Colorado Springs Shooting

Melissa Etheridge will never forget the first time she stepped into a gay bar. She was 18 years old when she walked through the doors of a Boston nightclub called The Prelude in 1979. “It was frightening,” the music icon tells me. “But the second time I went in, I was like, ‘OK, my people. I’m home.’” I talked to Etheridge on the carpet at the American Music Awards on Sunday afternoon. It’s not even 24 hours since we learned the horrific news that a gunman killed five people and injured at least 25 others during a late-night mass shooting at Club...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
