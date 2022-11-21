Read full article on original website
click orlando
🎄Orlando Nights in Lights drive-thru benefits Boys & Girls Clubs
ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time, an Orlando attraction is offering a drive-through experience that is sure to brighten up your night and get you in the holiday spirit. It’s called Christmas Nights in Lights. More than a million lights are strategically placed across the parking lot...
weisradio.com
Fort Payne Day Reporting Center Lite Program Celebrates 7 Recent Program Graduates
Fort Payne, Ala. – On Friday, November 18, seven participants from the Fort Payne Day Reporting Center Lite graduated from the program, celebrated by a commencement ceremony at Northeast Community College. Fort Payne DRC Lite Administrator Brandon Thompson and DRC Lite District Manager Chris Causey thanked guests for coming out to show support and congratulated graduates on the milestone they reached.
The Daily South
Alabama Friends Team Up To Surprise Waffle House Waitress With $1,125 Tip
Tanya Ragsdale and her friends love to give back. This Thanksgiving, for the second year in a row, they celebrated their good fortunes by treating an unsuspecting restaurant worker to an extra-large tip. After surprising a waitress at Cracker Barrel with a few hundred dollars last year, they set their sights on the local Waffle House.
weisradio.com
Gadsden State ACT Prep Course scheduled for Nov. 29 & 30
Gadsden, Ala. – Gadsden State Community College’s Continuing Education Program is offering ACT preparation courses covering four core subjects – English, reading, math and science. Classes will meet at the Cardinal Tutoring Center located in Allen Hall on the Wallace Drive Campus. The session dates, times and course offerings are from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 29 for English and reading and Nov. 30 for math and science.
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in Orlando
A lovely home in Lake Nona (Orlando, Florida)Photo byPhoto by Eric Ardito on UnsplashonUnsplash. I absolutely love my apartment. I do not know how I got so lucky to live in a place everyone thinks is a bougie hotel for the past year. But honestly, as a 34-year-old woman, I can't help but dream of a ballin' house sometimes. And while it's going to be a long-term goal for me to reach a status where I can afford to live in one of the nicest (aka richest) neighborhoods in Orlando. But in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to gather a little information. So without further ado, here are the top three richest Orlando neighborhoods so we can daydream together.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Free Fall death: Florida leaders announce six-figure fine after Tyre Sampson's deadly fall
State fines owner of Orlando Freefall ride following Tyre Sampson's deadly fall. Florida leaders have requested a six-figure fine – one of the largest the Department of Agriculture has ever sought – against Slingshot Group, the owner of the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park, after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell off the ride in March 2022 and died.
WESH
Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
I live in Orlando and when I have visitors, these are the 10 places where I recommend they stay — and only one is a Disney hotel
Check out a local's favorite stays in Orlando, including the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and more.
weisradio.com
SHANNON FAGAN: Rematches for Cherokee County, Piedmont for the right to go to Auburn
There are a couple of big football games in Northeast Alabama this weekend, and one of them isn’t the Iron Bowl. Both state high school football semifinal games at Piedmont and in Centre feature region rematches from earlier this season. Only this time the right to go to Auburn for the Super 7 is on the line.
‘A huge sense of relief’: Mom says driver responsible for son’s death indicted by Alabama grand jury
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The mother of an Orange County teen killed in a wrong-way crash in Alabama last year says she and her family are one step closer to justice. Jacklyn Stroz said she and her family have been waiting for charges to be brought against the alleged drunk driver, for months.
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
weisradio.com
Ms. Betty S. Rinehart
Betty S. Rinehart passed away peacefully November 18, 2022. Born on December 21, 1935, in Cherokee County, Alabama, Betty’s life was a love story even from the beginning. She was the cherished youngest and 8th child of Grace Preskitt Smith and Charles Richard Smith. Betty Jean met Joe Frank...
fox35orlando.com
Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders
ORLANDO, Fla. - P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business. The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
Winter Park Popeye's — anchor of the Orlando Ave 'Chicken Strip' — closes
Winter Park's S. Orlando Ave Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF. Overall, Popeye's is a member of the old guard of fast food places.
fox35orlando.com
Dangers of parking and waiting along Orlando airport loop
While traffic was backed up around the Orlando airport Tuesday night, drivers were stopped on the side of the road hoping to be closer to the terminal when their time came to pick someone up. While it's against airport rules, it happens throughout the day. One driver told FOX 35 how it made her feel unsafe to wait there.
courierjournal.net
Poarch Creek Nation Evolves
BIRMINGHAM - A new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians produced by Jacksonville State University’s Longleaf Studios premiered on Alabama Public Television (APT) last week. The Forgotten Creeks is now available to be streamed from APT’s website and the PBS video app. This documentary has...
United Methodist split update: Clearbranch votes to go; Trinity Homewood stays
Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville voted Monday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, joining 158 other North Alabama churches that have lined up asking to leave. Several more churches will likely vote to disaffiliate before a Dec. 10 meeting of the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist...
thebamabuzz.com
Wonderland Under Warrior returns to Rickwood Caverns, open now through Jan. 8
From now until January 8, you can celebrate the holiday visit with a trip to Rickwood Caverns State Park for its annual Wonderland Under Warrior celebration. Hosted in the park’s centerpiece cave system, Wonderland Under Warrior offers a magical experience featuring festive light displays, decorations and the opportunity to take photos with iconic holiday characters. Keep reading for more information.
Orlando firefighter named in lawsuit filed by city after seeking payment for work-related cancer
ORLANDO, Fla. — “For professional firefighters, it is the pinnacle of most people’s career to get hired on by the City of Orlando,” District Chief Scott Suehle said. A district chief of the Orlando Fire Department, Scott Suehle, is sharing his story with 9 Investigates, after being named in a lawsuit by the city following his claim for cancer benefits under Florida law.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando dog found in trash can looking for home for the holidays
ORLANDO, Fla. - A dog that was found inside a trash can by an Orange County deputy is hoping to have a new loving forever home this holiday season. Last week, a deputy responded to a call about a dog that was stuck inside a garbage can. When the deputy arrived in the area, he found the shy and gentle dog cramped inside the can, according to Orange County Animal Services.
