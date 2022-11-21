The Stone Island x New Balance Collection Features a New Version of the 574 Sneaker

Stone Island and New Balance have teamed up again just in time for the FIFA World Cup Qatar.

The fashion label and the Boston-based sportswear brand have announced the release of a new capsule collection. The two companies have previously released a collection in September 2021, with another dropping in June earlier this year.

The new collection features a new variation of Furon v7, New Balance’s most popular soccer boot. This updated style features custom camouflage pattern that pays homage to Stone Island’s famous textile archives. The limited edition boot is also crafted with a Hypoknit upper with a mesh lining and offset lacing for extra striking support. To complete your game-day look, the collection also includes a full kit. The jersey includes an original Stone Island camouflage pattern along with matching shorts, complete with the Compass logo silicone badge. Black socks with the badge complete the kit.

The collection also includes a new take on the New Balance 574 . The sneaker’s update features a more subtle colorway than the cleats. These are covered in a soft gray and dark green suede with a white sole. Another update the shoe received is found on the tongue, where the Stone Island’s compass logo is attached.

The New Balance x Stone Island collection will be available on pre-sale via the official Stone Island website on Nov. 21 and will be available on general release on the official New Balance website and select stores starting on Nov. 25. However, the 574 sneakers will be released later in the winter.