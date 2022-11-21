Read full article on original website
baltimorefishbowl.com
The walk-through light festival Zoo Lights is back at The Maryland Zoo
The Maryland Zoo’s seasonal Zoo Lights event is back this holiday season. This ticketed event is open now through Jan. 1, every Friday through Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m., excluding holidays. The walk-through festival of wildlife-shaped lights, which supports the zoo’s animal care and conservation work, has a...
Bay Net
Governor Hogan, First Lady To Host Final Holiday Open House On Saturday, December 3
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan invite all Marylanders and their families to join them for their final Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Government House in Annapolis. The event is free of charge, open to the public,...
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fishing Report, November 23
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Everyone at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources wishes you a pleasant and warm Thanksgiving holiday. More than a few anglers will slip out for a little fishing before the big celebration or on the weekend. There are plenty of exciting fishing opportunities out there this week.
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of Maryland-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride. Keep reading to learn more.
Wbaltv.com
Marylanders give away food for Thanksgiving to families in need
Some very kind and generous Marylanders are ensuring every family has food on the table for Thanksgiving. Brown bags lined tables Saturday in the parking lot of Morning Star Baptist Church in Woodlawn. Volunteers, including Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, loaded 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys into cars. "In this season...
WTOP
Kimchi Day: New holiday celebrates a traditional Korean dish Tuesday across the DC area
Tuesday is Kimchi Day across the D.C. area. D.C. and Virginia have already designated Nov. 22 as the holiday, and a proclamation from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has added the state to the festivities. Kimchi is a fermented side dish that usually involves cabbage, but can also use other kinds...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
fox5dc.com
Free Thanksgiving turkey dinner: Washington Nationals, BetMGM help those in need in DC region
WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals and BetMGM are partnering to help those in need around the D.C. region with free Thanksgiving meals. More than 800 turkeys are expected to be given out during this year's Turkeypalooza that began Monday at Nationals Park. Officials say they will provide families with a...
DC nonprofit 'Bread for the City' closed week of Thanksgiving due to 'uoverwhelming demand'
WASHINGTON — A D.C. nonprofit known for making spirits bright around the holidays is shutting down the week of Thanksgiving, ending their decades-long tradition early due to what they call "overwhelming demand." Bread For The City provides food, clothing, medical care, and legal and social services to reduce the...
WBOC
Maryland Transportation Officials Offer Thanksgiving Travel Tips
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland Transportation Authority is encouraging motorists to prepare for their Thanksgiving holiday travels in advance to ensure a smooth trip to start the holiday season. Traveling off-peak will help minimize delays during what will be one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. Motorists are...
fox5dc.com
Thanksgiving in DC: Things to do and places to eat
WASHINGTON - Thanksgiving is traditionally a day to spend in the kitchen cooking, and then later on, sinking into the couch in a tryptophan-induced food coma while football plays on the TV. But if you're looking to make a break from tradition this year, D.C. is the place to do...
Bay Net
DNR Accepting Recipes For Wild Maryland: The Holiday Edition
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is once again putting out a call to all wildlife and cooking enthusiasts to submit their favorite recipes for its Wild Maryland online cookbook, this time for the holiday season. The department encourages Maryland’s hunters, anglers, and foragers to...
Bay Net
Maryland State Police To Increase Patrols As Motorists Take To The Road Ahead Of Thanksgiving
PIKESVILLE, Md. – With more than 1 million Marylanders expected to travel 50 or more miles over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Maryland State Police will be increasing patrols to ensure motorists arrive safely at their destination. Maryland State Police will be conducting saturation patrols at each of the 23...
WTOP
Maryland booze news: A hard tea and a new distillery
Frederick, Maryland-based Flying Dog Brewery has launched a new business beyond beer called Gonzo Drinks, and its first product is a hard tea. Killer Hard Tea is available at retailers in Maryland now, and will be in D.C. stores., as well as New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, in January.
wmar2news
Near record lows for Monday morning
MARYLAND — We are not done with the cold snap just yet as we face a very cold start to our Monday. A cold front has passed over us and allowed for more cold air to reinforce our already cold setup. Areas like BWI, Annapolis, Hagerstown, and even Dulles...
Bay Net
Sheriff’s Office Advises Against Sending Checks Through The Mail
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Due to the excessive number of intercepted checks in the US Mail in recent months in Southern Maryland, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at this time advises residents to refrain from sending checks through the US Postal Service, if possible. The St. Mary’s...
Bay Net
Math Teacher’s Powerball Numbers Add Up To Big Win In Calvert County
DUNKIRK, Md. – “I’ve never won anything,” a still-shocked Bowie resident told Lottery officials this week when he arrived at Lottery headquarters with a Powerball ticket good for $50,000. Well, he sure can’t say that anymore!. Maryland’s latest Powerball winner – the Lottery has seen...
washingtoninformer.com
Local Mother Buys First Home Using District Programs
Just in time for the holidays, DC native Brittany Freeman closed on her very own home in the District. In celebration of the milestone, she received a gift basket from Mayor Muriel Bowser to commemorate her journey as part of Bowser’s Black Homeownership Strike Force (BHSF), dedicated to creating 20,000 new Black homeowners by 2030.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland terminates Catalina Pool Builders' license; customers want their money back
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland officials terminated the operating license for Catalina Pool Builders as customers seek to get their money back. The Severna Park company closed its doors in October, leaving customers with unfinished projects. Dr. Lisa Wilson tries to avoid her backyard. The mental health specialist said...
Bay Net
Vacancy Notice: St. Mary’s County Democratic Central Committee
CALIFORNIA, Md.— The St. Mary’s County Democratic Central Committee is seeking to fill four vacancies on the Committee. In order to maintain a gender-balanced committee, one position is open to a female applicant; 3 positions for male applicants; and, any one of the four vacancies are open to a non-binary applicant. This is what will be considered.
