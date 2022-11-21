The South Carolina Gamecocks (7-4) travel to take on the No. 8 Clemson Tigers (10-1) on Saturday afternoon in the 2022 Palmetto Bowl. Bowl teams are bowl eligible and are looking to add another victory to the win column. Clemson has won two straight games, including a 40-10 win over Miami last week. South Carolina comes into this riding high after the Gamecocks upset then-fifth-ranked Tennessee 63-38 in their last outing. Both teams are 6-5 against the spread in 2022.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO