60 Best Outfit Ideas for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour When We’ll All Be ‘Too Busy Dancing To Get Knocked Off Our Feet'

Amazon

"I think there's been a glitch," we all thought (not so calmly) on the day of the Eras Tour presale. However, if you're "The Lucky One" who was able to get tickets, you've got the next big challenge ahead of you—trying to find the best outfit ideas for your show!

Fans are used to taking TSwift concerts seriously and planning ahead with super clever looks. Take this TikTok, for example, which shows off some creative outfits from past tours.

However, Taylor hasn't toured since she was promoting reputation back in 2018! So it's no surprise that Swifties "took off faster than a green light, go" when tour dates for 2023 were announced. Now, "all of this silence and patience, pining in anticipation" for the Eras Tour has us ready to plan ahead with finding the perfect look.

While "it feels like a perfect night to dress up like hipsters," you might be interested in some other options. Whether you want to be "the girl in the dress," "standing in your cardigan," or in your "old faded blue jeans," we've got plenty of Taylor Swift-inspired looks from every single one of her eras—all from Amazon. Enjoy these outfit ideas for Taylor Swift's Era's Tour!

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

60 Best Outfit Ideas for Taylor Swift's Era Tour

First, we start out with some quintessential Taylor Swift looks that could work in almost any and every era.

We're feeling this gold rush, although it comes in other colors as well that fit with various eras perfectly. Sequin Bra and Skirt, $27.66 on Amazon

It's giving Taylor-on-tour vibes. Sequin Fringe Dress, $20.00 on Amazon

Another great style that comes in so many colors—providing plenty of TSwift-inspiration! Backless Sequin Dress, $12.99 on Amazon

Is it giving reputation vibes? Midnight mystery? I know places you can wear this, and those places are her Eras Tour stops! Black Sequin Romper, $39.99 on Amazon

I mean, don't blame me. You know this look screams "guess I'll just stumble on home to my cats" after the show.

Taylor Swift's Midnights Era Outfit Ideas

Ah, Midnights. Will we ever take this album off repeat? Probably not. Okay, as we all know, this new music was released in October 2022, and in this era, Taylor's really leaned into "bejeweled" looks (hey, track 9!) as well as 70s style in various promo vids. We've got plenty of inspiration for this most recent era, if you're hoping to attend the next show with Midnights as your muse!

Look familiar? This style is so similar to one featured in the "Bejeweled" music video, you'd swear they were the same. Bejeweled Corset Top, $55.99 on Amazon

Question...? Are you as obsessed with this slip dress as we are? Velvet Spaghetti-Strap Dress, $23.99 on Amazon

You'll be ready for some "Vigilante S--t" in this gorgeous get-up. Bodycon Three-Piece Outfit, $33.99 on Amazon

This is one way for you to say, "Midnights become my afternoons." Velvet Crop Top, $21.99 on Amazon

We had to include at least one 70s-inspired look thanks to Tay's iconic Midnights Mayhem With Me videos! Striped Shirt, $19.99 on Amazon

An easy way to bejewel any item! Rhinestone Star Patches, $11.99 on Amazon

Taylor Swift's folklore and

Era Outfit Ideas

Both of these surprise sister albums were released in 2020, and have been characterized by all things cottage-core and cozy. So if your goal is comfort at her concert, this era is the way to go.

Reminiscent of the

album cover, this similar look will bring you plenty of "happiness." Flannel Shirt, $21.99 on Amazon

While this might, understandably, remind you of Red (Taylor's Version), who could forget this accessory showing up in the Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions documentary?! Newsboy Cap, $14.68 on Amazon

"Standing in your cardigan," you'll have the night of your life when TS comes to your city. Cardigan, $26.99 on Amazon

If you're looking for a simple, to-the-point tee, this is "the 1." Vibes Tee, $16.99 on Amazon

"Long story short," this is the perfect hairstyle to bring on tour. Blonde Braid Wig, $11.99 on Amazon

"No more keeping score, now I just keep you warm," says this jacket (probably). Plaid Coat, $65.99 on Amazon

"You are not like the regulars, the masquerade revelers," which means these earrings will be perfect to "get you out on the floor, shimmering beautiful." Mirrorball Earrings, $5.99 on Amazon

Taylor Swift's Lover Era Outfit Ideas

August 2019 gave us the perfect end-of-summer bops with the release of Lover. Flooded with pops of color and rainbows (who could forget the vibrancy of both the "ME!" and "You Need to Calm Down" music videos?!), we're reminded that "you're the only one of you, baby that's the fun of you," and how authenticity is something to be embraced. The video for "Lover" also gave us the first glimpse at showcasing Taylor's distinct eras!

This romantic dress reminds us of Taylor Swift's Time 100 event look in 2019. Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $40.99 on Amazon

Taylor "ain't trying to mess with your self-expression," so feel free to rock this coat that looks just like the one she herself wears in the "You Need to Calm Down" music video. Faux Fur Coat, $53.99 on Amazon

"I don't wanna look at anything else now that I saw you," we're saying to this top. Twist Crop Tee, $18.89 on Amazon

The different color variations give you plenty of options for your ideal Eras outfit. Reversible Shorts, $39.99 on Amazon

Remind you of the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards sequin romper that she wore on the red carpet? Us too. Party Dress, $13.59 on Amazon

This was an era of rainbows and color and this dress fits right in. Sequin Dress, $39.99 on Amazon

If this looks familiar, it's because it's such a great lookalike to an appearance Taylor made on ABC while out and about promoting Lover. Striped Romper, $26 on Amazon

You can totally copy Swift's 2019 GMA Summer Stage style. Sheer Pink Blouse, $18.99 on Amazon

We call her "Blondie" for a reason—and this hair fits perfectly with the Lover era! Blonde Wig, $23.99 on Amazon

Taylor Swift's reputation Era Outfit Ideas

November 2017 brought us Taylor's reputation album and with it, a lot of edginess, dark details, gothic fonts and more. Her first album following the infamous Kim and Kanye drama is epic, to say the least.

This look screams "...Ready for it?" Black Leotard, $60.49 on Amazon

"Big reputation, big reputation, ooh you and me we got big reputations," let's wear them proudly! Big Rep Tee, $19.99 on Amazon

After wearing this dress to the show, you'll be saying, "Most fun I ever had, and I'd do it over and over and over again if I could." Reputation Dress, $43.99 on Amazon

There are many opinions about the "Delicate" music video, but one thing's for sure, the lookalike dress has us saying, "I like you...is it cool that I said all that? Is it chill that you're in my head?" Flapper Dress, $59.99 on Amazon

Who could forget the rainbow outfit from Taylor's Vogue shoot? Multicolor Dress, $19.99 on Amazon

This leotard look might be "end game" for us when it comes to picking out our Eras fit. Black Athletic Leotard, $34.50 on Amazon

"Look what you made me do," thisssss ssssset of ringssss ssssayssss. Stacking Snake Rings, $7.99 on Amazon

Taylor Swift's 1989 Era Outfit Ideas

Tay's first official pop album was released in October 2014 and provided some iconic looks from her tour and music videos that we've included here. Thinking of repping this era? "I wish you would."

We'll all be saying, "it's a scene and we're out here in plain sight," wearing this lookalike sequin jacket during the Eras Tour. Sparkly Sequin Jacket, $46.99 on Amazon

A perfect match to the sequin blazer, these metallic skirts (all different hues available!) copy Tay's 1989 "Style" effortlessly. Metallic Pleated Skirt, $16.99 on Amazon

We can already hear you belting out, "And I got that good girl faith and a tight little skirt." Black Pleated Skirt, $28.99 on Amazon

With this accessory, we can honestly say, "Your necklace hanging from my neck, the night we couldn't quite forget." 1989 Necklace, $11.98 on Amazon

Whether you pair this under the sequin jacket or with a white pair of shorts and tall boots, it's a great 1989 find. Sequin Tank, $22.99 on Amazon

If it's been a while since you've watched the "Blank Space" music video, now's the time for a rewatch to find some inspiration that will have you saying, "Darling, I'm a nightmare dressed like a daydream." Satin Slip and Robe, $37.99 on Amazon

"Shake It Off" music video, anyone? Cheerleader Pleated Skirt, $24.49 on Amazon

Taylor Swift's Red Era Outfit Ideas

October 2012 brought us the infamous Red album (and the original "All Too Well"). This era was filled with striped tops and high-waisted shorts, and some memorable music video looks as well.

Not only was this message on a shirt in her "22" music video, Taylor also quoted it before releasing her surprise sister albums in 2020. Not a Lot Going on At the Moment T-Shirt, $13.07 on Amazon

We saw this pair of sunnies featured in the "22" music video, and they also made a more recent appearance in the video for "Anti-Hero." Oversized Heart Sunglasses, $10.97 on Amazon

Taylor Swift wore these shorts countless times in the "golden age of something good and right and real." High-Waisted Shorts, $24.89 on Amazon

I don't know about you, but we're feeling "22," with another music video accessory that appeared in both "22" and "Anti-Hero." Cat Ear Headbands, $6.99 on Amazon

"You go talk to your friends, talk to my friends, talk to me"—stripes are always a good idea, especially when thinking about TSwift's eras. Striped Shirt, $14.90 on Amazon

Another pair of shorts that have us ready to "Stay, Stay, Stay" in this era—they look just like a pair she wore on tour. Black Shorts, $18.99 on Amazon

Taylor Swift's Speak Now Era Outfit Ideas

The third album from Taylor was filled entirely with songs that she herself wrote alone, and came out in October 2010. If you decide on one of the Speak Now looks for the Eras Tour, you'll definitely have to add a metallic "13" to the back of one of your hands, and song lyrics up your arm as well.

This is, by far, *the* dress that defines this era—not only one of her tour looks, but also the same shade of purple that had us "enchanted" by her album cover. Purple Dress, $32.29 on Amazon

There's nothing Taylor does better than revenge, and there's nothing this sparkly bombshell of a dress does better than remind us "sophistication isn't what you wear, or who you know, or pushing people down to get you where you wanna go." "Better Than Revenge" Dress, $39.99 on Amazon

Pay homage to Taylor's response to people with "words like knives and swords and weapons" that they use against her, as she sang, "Someday, I'll be big enough so you can't hit me," on stage at the Grammy Awards in a similar vintage-style dress. "Mean" Performance-Inspired Dress, $49.99 on Amazon

This was the era of oxford shoes, so you better find some to call "Mine." Oxford Shoes, $32.99 on Amazon

Taylor Swift's Fearless Era Outfit Ideas

Released in November 2008, Taylor's second album has hits like "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me," and this era offers some classic styles along with LOTS of headbands.

"See the lights, see the party, the ballgowns..." while you're at the show! Thinking of copying this iconic music video style? "Baby, just say yes." Love Story Dress, $138.97 on Amazon

We know one thing's for sure on this tour, you'll be constantly thinking, "In this moment now, capture it, remember it." Gold Dress, $39.99 on Amazon

With a little bit of DIY glam on the neckline, you'll recreate one of the dresses Taylor wore on tour—the same one that Kimber was wearing in the recent "Anti-Hero" music video! Tour Dress, $32.99 on Amazon

We cannot overstate the importance of this kind of headband going over your forehead if you are going for the Fearless era. Headbands, $13.99 on Amazon

"She's cheer captain and I'm on the bleachers," Taylor sang. Not only did TSwift wear a band uniform in her "You Belong With Me" music video, she also came out on stage in one during her tour. "You Belong With Me" Inspired Outfit, $59.99 on Amazon

Taylor Swift's Self-Titled Debut Era Outfit Ideas

If you want to show off your OG status during the Eras Tour, you can go all the way back to Taylor Swift, the self-titled debut that was released in October 2006. We've got dresses, we've got cowboy boots, we've got...safety goggles...?

Curl your hair, put on your cowboy boots, and you'll have "The Best Day." Maxi Dress, $44.99 on Amazon

As you pull on these boots, you can think to yourself, "Maybe I'm just a girl on a mission, but I'm ready to fly." Cowboy Boots, $46.74 on Amazon

Similar to the "Teardrops on My Guitar" dress, this look will "keep you wishing on a wishing star." Just add some rhinestones by your eyes and some sparkly green eyeshadow! Teardrops on My Guitar Dress, $99.99 on Amazon

IYKYK...But if not, watch the "Teardrops on My Guitar" music video. Safety Goggles, $13.98 on Amazon

Next up, 'Mastermind' Indeed! Taylor Swift's Net Worth and How the 'Midnights' Singer Got So Rich