WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha O. Bartlett, 96, of Akron, formerly of Warren, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, November 18, 2022 at the Village of St. Edward in Fairlawn, OH, surrounded by her family. Martha was born on June 7, 1926 in Braddock, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John...

WARREN, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO