When the pilgrims first came to America from England, they had a very difficult first year, and without the help of the Native Americans, would not have survived. After finally having a successful harvest the following year, they had a harvest feast to celebrate with their new neighbors. We continue this tradition today on the 4th Thursday of November with family and friends. Our feast today has much in common with the first Thanksgiving celebration with some major and minor differences. In the end though, the Thanksgiving feast is a chance to gather with family and friends and remember how much you have to be thankful for!

1 DAY AGO